Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Jan 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Jan 14.

Singapore welcomes visit by Malaysian minister despite protest over provocative act

Earlier, the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its confidence in the current momentum of engagement between Malaysia and Singapore.

Badminton: Singapore's Loh Kean Yew stuns Chinese legend Lin Dan to claim Thai Masters title

This is the first time Loh reached the final of a Level 5 (Super 300) tournament on the Badminton World Federation's World Tour and won.

Animal smuggling cases in Singapore turn spotlight on the underground pet trade

Three attempts to smuggle animals into Singapore were foiled in less than a month. Animal welfare groups fear more may be getting past the checkpoints.

Trump under fresh scrutiny over relationship with Putin

US President Donald Trump has reportedly gone to unusual lengths to keep his private talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin secret.

Spike in fish prices likely to continue in run-up to Chinese New Year

A recent spike in the price of fish was partly the result of recent bad weather, which caused some shortages among Singapore's regular suppliers, said fish sellers.

NUS expands overseas colleges programme to Toronto, Shenzhen

A National University of Singapore programme to nurture entrepreneurs in different nodes of the world has now expanded to Toronto and Shenzhen.

Failure to deliver Brexit would be catastrophic for democracy: Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May made the plea for support to lawmakers two days before Parliament is expected to reject her Brexit deal with Brussels.

Vaping: 67 offenders nabbed since e-vaporisers banned in Singapore from February 2018

Sixty-seven people were caught using electronic vaporisers in the 10 months since they were outlawed last February, new figures reveal.

Co-working space sector feels the squeeze

Smaller local players in the sector are struggling to stay afloat in saturated market.

How much screen time should kids get?

Medical experts warned that the lack of solid evidence does not mean that excessive screen time is not harmful to children.

