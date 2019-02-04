Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Feb 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 4.

Integration makes Singapore Chinese identity distinct: PM Lee

In his annual Chinese New Year message, PM Lee highlighted how this integration differentiates Singapore Chinese from the Chinese societies of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese minorities in South-east Asia and the West.

Fireworks galore to kick off 2019 edition of River Hongbao

The special displays, which will also take place on Monday, Saturday and Sunday, are by award-winning teams from Australia, China, Italy and the United States.

Brakes put on three of six bike-sharing companies

GrabCycle has returned its licence, Qiqi Zhixiang has yet to put out any bikes and LTA has threatened to suspend ofo's licence.

Million-dollar HDB flats: Location, type and size count

Last year, 71 HDB flats were sold for $1 million and more, with the majority in fairly central locations.

'It's auto-lock!': SCDF, RSAF among those with light-hearted take on Gojek viral video

The SCDF post poked fun at the Gojek incident by saying: "Psst, our ambulance doors auto-lock for your own safety. So do not be unnecessarily alarmed. Please!"

Taiwanese actor Tuo Chung-hua arrested for allegedly molesting stewardess on flight to Singapore

The actor acknowledged that he "may have done some things that affected other people" while on the flight, and explained that he had simply been very happy, as Chinese New Year was approaching.

Tourists with lower budgets opt for chalets

Tourists from countries such as Ireland, Australia and China are staying at chalets in out-of-town areas like Pasir Ris.

Mind and Body tips on a healthy and meaningful Chinese New Year festive period

Do not spend the whole Chinese New Year period making small talk with everyone at every gathering just for the sake of social courtesies. Instead, connect at a deeper level with some of your relatives and friends.

Woman trapped, bleeding under car after vehicle hit tree in Punggol; driver arrested

Five others were taken to hospital after the accident, which left the front and hood of the car severely damaged and bent out of shape from its impact with the tree.

Football: Aguero hat-trick fires Man City to 3-1 win over Arsenal

The win put Manchester City back into second place in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

