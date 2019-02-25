Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Feb 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 25

US to delay China tariff increase after 'substantial progress' in trade talks: Trump



US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (third, right) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, on Feb 22, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



"Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement," said US President Donald Trump on Twitter.

British PM May promises vote on Brexit deal by March 12



British Prime Minister Theresa May said there would be no so-called meaningful vote on the deal this week because her team had further meetings in Brussels to secure the kind of changes lawmakers say they need to pass it. PHOTO: AFP



Parliament will still hold a series of Brexit votes on Wednesday, but Ms May’s deal itself will not be on the table.

The unintentional effect of hawker centre renovations: Hawkers quit for good



Hawker Lick Su at his stall in Chinatown Complex food centre. Mr Lick will hang up his apron for good when the food centre closes on March 1, 2019, for a three-month renovation. ST PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY



As hawker centres undergo a physical makeover, stallholders often use the months-long downtime to mull over their future in the business.

More reports of animal cruelty in 2018, but majority turned out to be non-cruelty cases



The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore received 409 reports in 2018, the highest number in the last three years. PHOTO: ST FILE



The increase could be attributed to greater awareness of animal welfare, as well as an increased willingness to report and provide information for investigation, said AVA.

Singapore Press Holdings' first CEO Lyn Holloway dies at 90



Former chief executive of Singapore Press Holdings Lyn Holloway (third from left) and former ST editor-in-chief Peter Lim (second from right) join former President of Singapore S R Nathan at a Straits Times Press company dinner. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Holloway, a librarian by training, helped shape journalism in Singapore as the managing director of Times Publishing and The Straits Times Press, which he joined in 1961.

Huawei announces folding 5G smartphone that costs $3,500



The Huawei Mate X will have two back-to-back screens which unfold to become an eight-inch tablet display. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Huawei Mate X will have two back-to-back screens which unfold to become an eight-inch tablet display.

Former CEO-designate of Temasek upbeat on Singapore



Mr Charles Goodyear believes a compromise in the US-China trade war is coming soon, though probably not by March 1. He also says the US' stance on forced technology transfers is unfair: "Any time companies do joint ventures... they both have to make concessions and allow the other to use their technology or production opportunities or distribution systems... but the net is a benefit." ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



These are uncertain times for global trade but if Singapore stays the course and continues to make itself an attractive business centre, it will prevail in the long run, says Mr Charles "Chip" Goodyear.

Football: Female staff member of Hougang United charged with CBT over $278,000 clubhouse funds



Hougang United said the police report was made on the day of the incident in December 2018 and the Football Association of Singapore has been notified. PHOTO: HOUGANG UNITED



Six Singapore Premier League clubs run jackpot operations at their respective clubhouses and they typically hold a few hundred thousand dollars in cash to pay out to winners.

Can seven-time nominee Glenn Close clinch her first Oscar?



Glenn Close won Best Actress at the Independent Spirit Awards for her role in The Wife, a portrayal which is also up for a Best Actress Oscar. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 71-year-old has been nominated for an Oscar seven times in her long career.

Football: Man City win League Cup final marked by Chelsea keeper controversy



Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga (right) looks dejected as Manchester City players and staff celebrate winning the final at the Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, on Feb 24, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri tried to replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga towards the end of a cagey 120 minutes that ended 0-0.

