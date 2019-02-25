Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Feb 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 25
US to delay China tariff increase after 'substantial progress' in trade talks: Trump
"Assuming both sides make additional progress, we will be planning a Summit for President Xi and myself, at Mar-a-Lago, to conclude an agreement," said US President Donald Trump on Twitter.
British PM May promises vote on Brexit deal by March 12
Parliament will still hold a series of Brexit votes on Wednesday, but Ms May’s deal itself will not be on the table.
The unintentional effect of hawker centre renovations: Hawkers quit for good
As hawker centres undergo a physical makeover, stallholders often use the months-long downtime to mull over their future in the business.
More reports of animal cruelty in 2018, but majority turned out to be non-cruelty cases
The increase could be attributed to greater awareness of animal welfare, as well as an increased willingness to report and provide information for investigation, said AVA.
Singapore Press Holdings' first CEO Lyn Holloway dies at 90
Mr Holloway, a librarian by training, helped shape journalism in Singapore as the managing director of Times Publishing and The Straits Times Press, which he joined in 1961.
Huawei announces folding 5G smartphone that costs $3,500
The Huawei Mate X will have two back-to-back screens which unfold to become an eight-inch tablet display.
Former CEO-designate of Temasek upbeat on Singapore
These are uncertain times for global trade but if Singapore stays the course and continues to make itself an attractive business centre, it will prevail in the long run, says Mr Charles "Chip" Goodyear.
Football: Female staff member of Hougang United charged with CBT over $278,000 clubhouse funds
Six Singapore Premier League clubs run jackpot operations at their respective clubhouses and they typically hold a few hundred thousand dollars in cash to pay out to winners.
Can seven-time nominee Glenn Close clinch her first Oscar?
The 71-year-old has been nominated for an Oscar seven times in her long career.
Football: Man City win League Cup final marked by Chelsea keeper controversy
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri tried to replace goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga towards the end of a cagey 120 minutes that ended 0-0.