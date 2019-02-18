Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Feb 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 18

More primary schools keep out sugary drinks



Chin Ip of Xishan Primary queueing up to refill his water bottle. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



At least three have done away with drink stalls altogether as the war on sugar hots ups.

HIV data leak: Brochez illegally disclosed list of 13 HIV-positive individuals' details, says prisons



Mikhy Farrera Brochez sent an e-mail to some government authorities and media organisations with a list of details of 13 HIV-positive individuals. PHOTO: CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE



These 13 people were scheduled for a health check-up at Changi Prison Complex in 2018, said the Singapore Prison Service.

First new-generation neighbourhood centre opens in Punggol



Oasis Terraces is the first of six new-generation neighbourhood centres which are developed with residents' feedback and the HDB as the landlord. ST PHOTO: JOANNA SEOW



Oasis Terraces, a seven-storey mall built along the waterfront in Punggol, is integrated with transportation nodes and also boasts a 24-hour fitness centre and a supermarket which opens till 11pm.

Public signs that don't carry all four official languages fuel concerns for cultural diversity



The Sook Ching monument at Changi Beach seen in a 2016 photo. It was erected in 1992 and carried information in all four official languages, with Japanese at the bottom. It has since been replaced by one that has information only in English (above). PHOTO: LITTLE DAY OUT



Given that the use of mother tongue languages is on the decline, encouraging the use of all four languages on these signs sends a strong signal of Singapore's commitment to preserving linguistic diversity, some experts said.

All you need to know about Singapore Budget 2019 with The Straits Times' live coverage



(From left) Multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman will facilitate a live discussion on Facebook on Monday, with ST's opinion editor Chua Mui Hoong, associate editor Ravi Vellor and senior health correspondent Salma Khalik answering questions. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



This year's Budget will be announced by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament at 3.30pm.

Jokowi and Prabowo clash on economic issues in second live debate for Indonesia's presidential election



Presidential candidates Joko Widodo (left) and Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a debate among candidates in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb 17, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Both men outlined competing views on energy, food, infrastructure, natural resources and the environment to sway those undecided, reported to number over 10 per cent of the 190 million registered voters.

Batam planning two special economic zones



Port Batu Ampar, a seaport in Batam that will be expanded as part of the island’s infrastructure plans. An hour by ferry from Singapore, Batam is a free trade zone and home to hundreds of companies, including shipyards, factories producing electronics and those in the oil and gas sector. In recent years, it has faced stagnant growth and falling investments. ST PHOTO: ARLINA ARSHAD



Indonesia's Batam island has proposed developing two special economic zones, offering bigger tax breaks for businesses, including those from Singapore, and income tax relief for workers.

A rare look at RSN submarine training: Crew can now take out adversary within minutes



ST PHOTO: ALPHOSUS CHERN



The Republic of Singapore Navy gave a rare look into the training of its submarine crew ahead of the launch of the first Type 218SG submarine by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in the city of Kiel, Germany, on Monday.

Firms pressure doctors to minimise medical leave for injured workers despite risk of penalties



Workers at a construction site in Kim Keat Avenue, on Dec 31, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



Badly injured workers are being deprived of time to rest and recuperate, with migrant advocacy groups seeing up to 70 cases of inadequate medical leave every year.

Athletics: Singapore's Gloria Lau, 67, oldest woman to complete 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7 days



Singaporean Gloria Lau completed seven marathons in seven continents in seven days. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



"If I can do it, anyone can do it, too. It's never too late to start. Running is the cheapest form of exercise and it's good for overall health," property developer Gloria Lau said.

