Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Feb 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 18
More primary schools keep out sugary drinks
At least three have done away with drink stalls altogether as the war on sugar hots ups.
HIV data leak: Brochez illegally disclosed list of 13 HIV-positive individuals' details, says prisons
These 13 people were scheduled for a health check-up at Changi Prison Complex in 2018, said the Singapore Prison Service.
First new-generation neighbourhood centre opens in Punggol
Oasis Terraces, a seven-storey mall built along the waterfront in Punggol, is integrated with transportation nodes and also boasts a 24-hour fitness centre and a supermarket which opens till 11pm.
Public signs that don't carry all four official languages fuel concerns for cultural diversity
Given that the use of mother tongue languages is on the decline, encouraging the use of all four languages on these signs sends a strong signal of Singapore's commitment to preserving linguistic diversity, some experts said.
All you need to know about Singapore Budget 2019 with The Straits Times' live coverage
This year's Budget will be announced by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament at 3.30pm.
Jokowi and Prabowo clash on economic issues in second live debate for Indonesia's presidential election
Both men outlined competing views on energy, food, infrastructure, natural resources and the environment to sway those undecided, reported to number over 10 per cent of the 190 million registered voters.
Batam planning two special economic zones
Indonesia's Batam island has proposed developing two special economic zones, offering bigger tax breaks for businesses, including those from Singapore, and income tax relief for workers.
A rare look at RSN submarine training: Crew can now take out adversary within minutes
The Republic of Singapore Navy gave a rare look into the training of its submarine crew ahead of the launch of the first Type 218SG submarine by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in the city of Kiel, Germany, on Monday.
Firms pressure doctors to minimise medical leave for injured workers despite risk of penalties
Badly injured workers are being deprived of time to rest and recuperate, with migrant advocacy groups seeing up to 70 cases of inadequate medical leave every year.
Athletics: Singapore's Gloria Lau, 67, oldest woman to complete 7 marathons in 7 continents in 7 days
"If I can do it, anyone can do it, too. It's never too late to start. Running is the cheapest form of exercise and it's good for overall health," property developer Gloria Lau said.