Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Feb 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Feb 11.

Singapore repeats call for Malaysia to withdraw vessels in Republic's waters off Tuas after collision



The accident happened at about 2.30pm on Feb 9, when Pireas (right) was on its way to its next port of call at Tanjung Pelapas in Johor when it collided with Polaris, which was anchored. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



"The persistent presence of its vessels clearly poses a threat to safety of navigation in the area," said Singapore's MFA.

READ MORE HERE

Five Pakatan Harapan leaders accused of having dubious degrees



Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya previously said he had a degree from Britain's Cambridge University. But he later admitted that his degree was actually from Cambridge International University in the United States. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The scandal has engulfed some ministers and embarrassed Malaysia's ruling coalition which prides itself as a government of high integrity.

READ MORE HERE

Thai King reiterates red line critical to monarchy's moral authority



Ms Ubolratana Rajakanya, 67, was nominated by the Thai Raksa Chart Party to stand as a candidate for prime minister in the March 24 elections. PHOTO: ST FILE



The nomination of the King's elder sister as prime ministerial candidate would have blurred a critical red line, says ST's Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

Caught red-handed taking hundreds of hongbao at temple



Above: At Nine Dragon Palace Temple in the Choa Chu Kang Combined Temple, "good luck" red packets are laid out for visitors. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Recent CCTV footage showed a woman taking hundreds of red packets at a Taoist temple. Many temples have tweaked the CNY hongbao-giving practice to prevent abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Just 5 in 100 persons here with disabilities have jobs



At just 4.9 per cent, the number of people with disabilities who are employed in Singapore is one of the lowest among developed societies. PHOTO: ST FILE



The rate is among the lowest in developed nations but industry experts said more can be done.

READ MORE HERE

ST Singaporean of the Year winner to be announced tomorrow



Singaporean of the Year nominees (first row, left to right) Robert Chew, Annabelle Kwok, Bjorn Low, Nizar Mohamed Shariff, (second row, left to right) Harbhajan Singh, Siti Noor Mastura, Elizabeth Tan, Teo Yee Ming, (third row, left to right) Kenneth and Adeline Thong, Teo You Yenn, Douglas Yeo and Poh Kok Wee.

PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN, KELVIN CHNG, COURTESY OF BJORN LOW, JONATHAN CHOO, KUA CHEE SIONG, DESMOND WEE, KEVIN LIM, CHONG JUN LIANG, ETHOS BOOKS, ALPHONSUS CHERN, COURTESY OF POH KOK WEE



The award honours citizens who have put the country on the world map, persevered through incredible adversity or made the community a better place through selfless acts.

READ MORE HERE

About 3,500 rental tenants bought their first HDB flats over past six years



Mohammad Suhaimi Junaini with his wife and two daughters in their three-room flat in Jurong West. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Of these 3,500, about 2,000 tenants have collected their keys and moved into their new flats, said HDB.

READ MORE HERE

'Don't give up!' Messages pour in after fire at 80-year-old Tampines temple, engineers to carry out checks on Tuesday



In a Facebook post, the temple juxtaposed photos of its prayer altar before (top) and after the fire which caused more than $300,000 in estimated damage. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/POH ANN KENG



A spokesman for the Poh Ann Keng Taoist temple said that engineers will be conducting checks on the structure of the temple on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Gender diversity: Still more work needed to change mindsets, say bosses



Efforts by companies to include more women on boards and in the workplace have paid off, but challenges remain. PHOTO: ST FILE



There is increasing gender diversity in companies here but more needs to be done to change mindsets and break stereotypes, business leaders said.

READ MORE HERE

Don't be a burnt-out parent



Experts are urging parents to beware of parental burnout, where they create undue stress for themselves and families while trying to do what's best for their children. PHOTO: ST FILE



Key symptoms of parental burnout include emotional and physical exhaustion and a sense of incompetence as a parent.

READ MORE HERE