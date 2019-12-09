Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 9

Hundreds of thousands take part in massive Hong Kong march hours after pistol and bullets seized by police
The march to mark Human Rights Day drew a crowd of 800,000, said the organiser behind the biggest protests in the city.
Over half of pupils who receive tuition start at 7 or younger: ST poll
Some tutors are observing more younger children going for extra classes. At one centre, the youngest pupil is a three-year-old.
US engagement in South-east Asia vital: Ng Eng Hen
This is why Singapore has allowed US to use its military air and naval bases for decades.
Taking informed consent for major medical procedures: How much should a doctor tell his patient?
Doctors face the challenge of how truthful to be with older patients as such decisions often involve their families, who may ask to withhold bad news.
Hundreds of Asian openbill storks spotted in Singapore in rare sighting with possible climate change link
Dr Yong Ding Li, an ornithologist, said the unseasonally dry conditions in the Mekong basin could have driven the birds farther south on the peninsula, including Singapore.
PKR congress: Azmin asserts loyalty in show of strength at his own meeting in Kuala Lumpur
Like his ally and PKR vice-president Tian Chua, who was booed for warning party members against blind loyalty, Mr Azmin said members should not be obsessed with defending their leader, but focus on being builders of a new Malaysia.
Gym-on-wheels: Muay thai coach drives mobile gym to neighbourhoods across Singapore
Mr Ace Tan, 46, wanted to provide others with an easy access to a fit and healthy lifestyle.
SEA Games: Shuttler Loh Kean Yew upsets top seed to march into men's singles final
The first Singapore men's singles finalist since 2007 will have to produce another upset for gold.
New K-pop scandal: Entire line-ups of X1 And Iz*One reportedly decided before public voting
The producers were hauled up when some viewers raised questions over the selection of trainees, wondering why certain names, deemed to be hot favourites, did not make the final cut.