Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 3

Emphasis on urgency as climate talks begin in coal city Katowice



File photo of the Woolsey Fire approaching homes, on Nov 9, 2018, in Malibu, California. PHOTO: AFP



In rare move, presidents of past UN climate summits called on states to take decisive action as two weeks of talks began to tackle deep political divisions at the most important UN meeting on global warming since the landmark 2015 Paris deal to shift away from fossil fuels.

Macron tells PM to hold talks after worst unrest in Paris for decades



French President Emmanuel Macron (right) discusses with riot police officers next to the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, on Dec 2, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



A French presidential source said the idea of imposing a state of emergency had not been discussed.

PM Lee hopes Trump-Xi meet will see more constructive steps, after positive G-20 summit



Mr Lee noted that if America and China do not handle their differences well, they may well be headed for a prolonged period of extensive and far-reaching tensions, frictions and difficulties.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Prolonged US-China tensions would mean a more uncomfortable world and less stable region, with more uncertainty and less growth for Singapore, Mr Lee said in an interview ahead of that meeting.

Kampung Admiralty wins top global award for architecture



Kampung Admiralty, designed by Woha Architects, is an 11-storey complex by the HDB comprising public housing for seniors, integrated with healthcare, wellness and eldercare facilities, and a childcare centre. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has called it a model for future public housing. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



An integrated retirement village in Woodlands has clinched one of the world's most prestigious architectural awards.

US-China tariff ceasefire doesn't mean end of trade war



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The agreement between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to suspend the imposition of further punitive tariffs on their countries' respective goods is welcome, but underlying strategic competition rules out an end to the ongoing trade war.

New York City cops find couple who lost engagement ring down Times Square subway grate



The NYPD tweeted a photo of the tourist couple after officers managed to recover and clean the piece of jewellery. PHOTOS: TWITTER/NYPD NEWS



A video of the incident shared on Twitter by the New York City Police Department managed to reach the newly engaged pair who had returned to Britain.

Going niche to drum up mall business



Mr Kevin Cheung, also known as DJ Token, at Choice Cuts Goods + Coffee, a cafe at Katong Point that also sells vinyl records and other products. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The future of strata-titled malls is fast taking shape: out go rows of old-school mom-and-pop shops selling textiles, shoes, clothes and provisions; in come gleaming art galleries, bustling co-working spaces and even boutique cinemas.

Expert tips on how to keep your food safe



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



A recent spate of food poisoning cases has again put the spotlight on hygiene.

Apple picks up apps created by SST students



Young app developers (from left) Yee Jia Chen, Axios Yeo, Dalton Ng, Shannen Rajoo and James Lim. They are from the School of Science and Technology, Singapore, which aims to nurture innovators who improve society through real-world application of science and tech. PHOTO: SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, SINGAPORE



Watch out for the up-and-coming mobile app developers in Singapore.

Too much emphasis on Disney in Orchard Road Christmas light-up, says Dick Lee



The Disney-themed light-up along Orchard Road in 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The singer-songwriter and Cultural Medallion recipient has joined in the discussion on this year's Orchard Road Christmas light-up, saying its Christmas elements are "too insignificant to be noticed".

