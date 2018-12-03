Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 3.
Emphasis on urgency as climate talks begin in coal city Katowice
In rare move, presidents of past UN climate summits called on states to take decisive action as two weeks of talks began to tackle deep political divisions at the most important UN meeting on global warming since the landmark 2015 Paris deal to shift away from fossil fuels.
Macron tells PM to hold talks after worst unrest in Paris for decades
A French presidential source said the idea of imposing a state of emergency had not been discussed.
PM Lee hopes Trump-Xi meet will see more constructive steps, after positive G-20 summit
Prolonged US-China tensions would mean a more uncomfortable world and less stable region, with more uncertainty and less growth for Singapore, Mr Lee said in an interview ahead of that meeting.
Kampung Admiralty wins top global award for architecture
An integrated retirement village in Woodlands has clinched one of the world's most prestigious architectural awards.
US-China tariff ceasefire doesn't mean end of trade war
The agreement between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to suspend the imposition of further punitive tariffs on their countries' respective goods is welcome, but underlying strategic competition rules out an end to the ongoing trade war.
New York City cops find couple who lost engagement ring down Times Square subway grate
A video of the incident shared on Twitter by the New York City Police Department managed to reach the newly engaged pair who had returned to Britain.
Going niche to drum up mall business
The future of strata-titled malls is fast taking shape: out go rows of old-school mom-and-pop shops selling textiles, shoes, clothes and provisions; in come gleaming art galleries, bustling co-working spaces and even boutique cinemas.
Expert tips on how to keep your food safe
A recent spate of food poisoning cases has again put the spotlight on hygiene.
Apple picks up apps created by SST students
Watch out for the up-and-coming mobile app developers in Singapore.
Too much emphasis on Disney in Orchard Road Christmas light-up, says Dick Lee
The singer-songwriter and Cultural Medallion recipient has joined in the discussion on this year's Orchard Road Christmas light-up, saying its Christmas elements are "too insignificant to be noticed".