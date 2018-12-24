Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 24.

Another tsunami could hit Indonesia, experts warn

The likelihood of more tsunamis in the Sunda Strait will remain high while Anak Krakatau volcano is going through its current active phase, said an expert.

Under-16s can still ride e-scooters under new rules

Children aged under 16 will still be able to ride e-scooters despite a new requirement that kicks in on Jan 2 for people aged 16 and above to have the vehicles registered.

Harsher punishment for security officers who sleep on the job or act unprofessionally from Jan 1

The move comes as the police seek to boost the industry's professionalism and bolster Singapore's defences.

'Budget' international schools for expat children

At least four international schools have been set up in the last one to two years, offering parents the option of more affordable schooling.

All eyes on steps to protect personal data

Personal data protection will still hold the public's interest next year as tech disruptions continue to bring new conveniences, says ST Senior Tech Correspondent Irene Tham.

Baby boy gets life-changing surgery, thanks to $4m fund

The baby boy was born with a hole about 7mm wide in the wall of his heart. Simply breathing in and out was a Herculean effort for the child then.

'Very possible' US shutdown could extend into new year: Budget director

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said the partial government shutdown gridlocking Washington could extend into the new year and the next Congress.

Cyclist hits lorry's side mirror, gets knocked over in Pasir Ris

A lorry driver and cyclist got into a scuffle on Saturday at Pasir Ris and the latter was knocked over by the lorry after hitting the heavy vehicle's left side mirror.

In Pictures: ST picks the best Singapore news photos of 2018

From images of the historic Trump-Kim Summit to a patient awake during brain surgery, here is a look at ST's selection of the best 2018 news photos from Singapore.

Pass on the holiday pounds: Tips to keep off seasonal weight gain

You do not have to be a party pooper, but applying some restraint may go a long way in keeping off seasonal weight gain.

