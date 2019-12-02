Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 2.

China’s growing business presence in Singapore



Normanton Park was sold en bloc in 2017 to Chinese developer Kingsford Huray Development for $830.1 million. The main contractor for the site is MCC Singapore, a subsidiary of a China state-owned enterprise. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Chinese companies have pumped in $41.8b, bringing with it cultural influences and work practices.

Thousands return to Hong Kong streets in fresh round of protests, police fire tear gas at those outside of approved route



Protesters taking part in a march in the Tsim Sha Tsui distrcit of Hong Kong on Dec 1, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Sunday's protests came as the Hong Kong government is looking into setting up an independent committee to review the handling of the crisis.

South-east Asia’s meth menace: One man’s struggle



Recovering meth addict Mr Tim York tried meth for the first time in 2012. ST PHOTO: AZIM AZMAN



In the last decade, meth has become Asia’s drug of concern. Tim’s story is just one of many in a region that has seen seizures of the drug increasing year on year.

New recording of National Anthem to mark 60th anniversary of state symbols



Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the One Community Fiesta family sports carnival at Jurong Lake Gardens, on Dec 1, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The new version is a rendition by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Singapore's artificial intelligence strategy: Applying AI to help - not replace - people



A mock screening session with artificial intelligence system Selena+. The system will be deployed across Singapore by 2022 to help detect eye conditions. ST FILE PHOTO



Human teachers and healthcare workers will still play an important role even though Singapore has embarked on an aggressive plan to use AI technologies in both the education and healthcare sectors.

London Bridge attack: Families laud victims as police name pair



A combination of undated handout pictures received in London from the Metropolitan Police on Dec 1, 2019 shows (from left) Mr Jack Merritt and Ms Saskia Jones, the victims of the terror attack near London Bridge. PHOTO: AFP



Jack Merritt, 25, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones were both killed in the attack.

How to prepare for digital economy jobs



Digital skills are enhancing existing jobs as well as creating new ones. Navigating the vast amount of information available to decide on what skills will be useful and how to acquire them can be daunting, but is necessary. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



As the economy embraces technology, digital skills are increasingly needed to succeed at work.

New method uses food waste to feed protein-rich algae, tripling amount of food source produced: NTU



A new method of growing microalgae, developed by NTU, cuts the cost from about $6 a litre to about $0.67. PHOTO: NANYANG TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY



The new method reduces the cost by 89 per cent.

Dyson starts assembling new research teams here



The Dyson fluid dynamics lab, at the Singapore Technology Centre in Science Park, where product development and testing are done. PHOTO: DYSON



The first group specialising in machine learning, AI and robotics has close to 100 researchers.

SEA Games: Singapore figure skater Chloe Ing comes from behind to take gold, Pagiel Sng fifth among men



Singapore figure skater Chloe Ing performing her gold-winning routine at the 30th SEA Games in Manila, on Dec 1, 2019. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Ing won silver at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games when winter sports made its debut.

