Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 2.
China’s growing business presence in Singapore
Chinese companies have pumped in $41.8b, bringing with it cultural influences and work practices.
Thousands return to Hong Kong streets in fresh round of protests, police fire tear gas at those outside of approved route
Sunday's protests came as the Hong Kong government is looking into setting up an independent committee to review the handling of the crisis.
South-east Asia’s meth menace: One man’s struggle
In the last decade, meth has become Asia’s drug of concern. Tim’s story is just one of many in a region that has seen seizures of the drug increasing year on year.
New recording of National Anthem to mark 60th anniversary of state symbols
The new version is a rendition by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.
Singapore's artificial intelligence strategy: Applying AI to help - not replace - people
Human teachers and healthcare workers will still play an important role even though Singapore has embarked on an aggressive plan to use AI technologies in both the education and healthcare sectors.
London Bridge attack: Families laud victims as police name pair
Jack Merritt, 25, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones were both killed in the attack.
How to prepare for digital economy jobs
As the economy embraces technology, digital skills are increasingly needed to succeed at work.
New method uses food waste to feed protein-rich algae, tripling amount of food source produced: NTU
The new method reduces the cost by 89 per cent.
Dyson starts assembling new research teams here
The first group specialising in machine learning, AI and robotics has close to 100 researchers.
SEA Games: Singapore figure skater Chloe Ing comes from behind to take gold, Pagiel Sng fifth among men
Ing won silver at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games when winter sports made its debut.