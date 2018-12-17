Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 17.
Relief over climate deal but critics want faster emission cuts
They say world remains dangerously off track even with current pledges to cut emissions.
More than 40 injured in blast at two-storey Sapporo izakaya bar
Police are investigating the cause of the blast, suspected to be a gas explosion, that occurred at about 8.30pm local time.
Look back 2018: Year of transition for politics
The leadership transition in the ruling People's Action Party was a major headliner in an eventful year for domestic politics. Here's a look at the issues that dominated the national discourse.
Challenges for 4G leaders at home and from abroad
They must navigate a tense external environment and get voters' buy-in.
Low-income groups to get targeted help for healthier lifestyles
Government to tailor specific policies, programmes to reach vulnerable Singaporeans.
Sleep-deprived Singapore: How people can get more ZZZs they need
According to various sleep surveys, Singaporeans are among the world's most sleep-deprived people.
Farewell, Black Lion of Moulmein
Shutters come down on facility that sheltered infectious disease patients for 105 years.
Causes Week: Creating 'micro' ways to volunteer
Be Kind SG offers volunteers the flexibility of joining the group in one or more activities.
HQ Trivia and Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dies apparently of drug overdose: Police
Before creating HQ Trivia, Kroll co-founded the six-second video app Vine, which was sold to Twitter in 2012 and closed down last year.
Money falls from sky onto busy Hong Kong street
What would you do if money started falling from the sky?