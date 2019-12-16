Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 16.
Marathon UN climate talks in Madrid fail to achieve progress
The talks ground to a delayed close, with major polluters resisting calls to ramp up efforts to combat global warming and negotiators postponing the regulation of carbon markets until next year.
73 PMD-related fires from Jan to Sept, figure is highest in 5 years
There were 74 fires involving these devices for the whole of last year.
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault on campus
An NTU spokesman said the university is assisting with police investigations.
SDP complies with correction directions initiated by MOM under fake news law
The opposition party, however, said it plans to apply to cancel the correction notices, which the Manpower Ministry said it would consider if the application was submitted.
Getting food donations right: Preventing wastage not a piece of cake
Leftovers such as half-eaten sandwiches, mouldy fruits and vegetables, and half-empty drink cans are often found in donation bins for food gifts during the festive season.
Protests flare at Hong Kong shopping malls as leader Carrie Lam visits Beijing
In the peak shopping season ahead of Christmas, groups of masked protesters marched through malls chanting slogans including "Fight for freedom" and "Return justice to us".
How Singapore stacks up: Global reports scoring country's performance
On average, a new report on how Singapore stacks up against the global competition emerges every other week.
A look back at 2019: Merdeka Generation Package rolled out for those born in 50s
In the first of a series on key events in 2019, we look at the roll-out of the Merdeka Generation Package, and measures to handle complaints against doctors more fairly and speedily
Global Affairs: A very British revolution
The Conservatives' stunning win over Labour holds important lessons for left-wing parties elsewhere, including the US.
Viewing party organised for astronomy enthusiasts to catch rare 'ring of fire' around Moon on Dec 26
Areas in the southern half of Singapore, including Sentosa, Jurong, Bukit Timah and Changi, will be able to witness the phenomenon from about 11.30am to 3.20pm on Dec 26.