Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 16

Marathon UN climate talks in Madrid fail to achieve progress



Chile's environment minister and COP25 president Carolina Schmidt speaking at the United Nations climate conference in Madrid on Dec 15, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The talks ground to a delayed close, with major polluters resisting calls to ramp up efforts to combat global warming and negotiators postponing the regulation of carbon markets until next year.

READ MORE HERE

73 PMD-related fires from Jan to Sept, figure is highest in 5 years



On Dec 5, a personal mobility devices that was being charged in a Clementi Housing Board common corridor caused a fire that led to three residents being evacuated. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK



There were 74 fires involving these devices for the whole of last year.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault on campus





The police said that investigations revealed that the student had provided false information and the alleged assault did not occur. PHOTOS: KELLY HUI, NTU.SU/INSTAGRAM



An NTU spokesman said the university is assisting with police investigations.

READ MORE HERE

SDP complies with correction directions initiated by MOM under fake news law





Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo had ordered, under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, the addition of a correction note to SDP's Facebook posts and an article on its website. PHOTO: GOV.SG



The opposition party, however, said it plans to apply to cancel the correction notices, which the Manpower Ministry said it would consider if the application was submitted.

READ MORE HERE

Getting food donations right: Preventing wastage not a piece of cake



Mr Heng Yam Chua, a driver for Food Bank Singapore, delivering pastries to a beneficiary, on April 17, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



Leftovers such as half-eaten sandwiches, mouldy fruits and vegetables, and half-empty drink cans are often found in donation bins for food gifts during the festive season.

READ MORE HERE

Protests flare at Hong Kong shopping malls as leader Carrie Lam visits Beijing





Police deploy pepper spray during a protest at the New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong's Sha Tin district on Dec 15, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



In the peak shopping season ahead of Christmas, groups of masked protesters marched through malls chanting slogans including "Fight for freedom" and "Return justice to us".

READ MORE HERE

How Singapore stacks up: Global reports scoring country's performance



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



On average, a new report on how Singapore stacks up against the global competition emerges every other week.

READ MORE HERE

A look back at 2019: Merdeka Generation Package rolled out for those born in 50s





A Merdeka Generation roadshow at Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre in June. Among attendees were Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor (first row, fourth from left) and MPs for Chua Chu Kang GRC - Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Education Low Yen Ling (both in second row, in red), and Mr Yee Chia Hsing (third row, in red). ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



In the first of a series on key events in 2019, we look at the roll-out of the Merdeka Generation Package, and measures to handle complaints against doctors more fairly and speedily

READ MORE HERE

Global Affairs: A very British revolution





ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The Conservatives' stunning win over Labour holds important lessons for left-wing parties elsewhere, including the US.

READ MORE HERE

Viewing party organised for astronomy enthusiasts to catch rare 'ring of fire' around Moon on Dec 26





An annular eclipse in progress at Pyramid Lake in Nevada, the United States, in May 2012. In such eclipses, the Moon covers the Sun but leaves a ring of fire around it. PHOTO: KOH JOO BENG



Areas in the southern half of Singapore, including Sentosa, Jurong, Bukit Timah and Changi, will be able to witness the phenomenon from about 11.30am to 3.20pm on Dec 26.

READ MORE HERE