Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 10.

Singapore, KL leaders seek talks to resolve maritime dispute



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat urged Malaysia to cease the intrusions to avoid escalating tensions, making clear Singapore would defend its sovereignty and territory. PHOTO: ST FILE



Weighing in for the first time, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday that the intrusions by Malaysian government vessels into Singapore territorial waters are a "serious matter of national interest".

READ MORE HERE

Beijing summons US ambassador over Huawei arrest



Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's top executive, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow. PHOTO: REUTERS



Beijing has summoned US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and demanded that the US withdraw the arrest warrant against a Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou who is detained in Canada.

READ MORE HERE

RSAF conducts mobilisation exercise for five fighter squadrons



NSmen from the 142 and 149 squadrons, being called back as part of the ongoing regular mobilisation exercise at the Paya Lebar Airbase on Dec 9, 2018. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Fighter squadron servicemen, including pilots and ground crew, reported to their air bases on Sunday, as part of a regular mobilisation exercise held to validate the units' operational readiness.

READ MORE HERE

Marsiling family opens flat to Vietnamese families with kids seeking medical help here



Three-year-old Ton Nu Hoang Dung playing with her mother, Madam Hoang Thi Thuy Linh, during a visit with neurosurgeon Keith Goh at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital last week, along with Madam Mai Thi Thien Thanh. The child was born with a rare deformity where a part of her brain protrudes from a gap in her skull into her face, pushing down her eyes. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Madam Mai Thi Thien Thanh and her husband Kang Eng Hiang - who run a stall at Geylang Serai Market - have opened up their flat for free to at least 60 Vietnamese families.

READ MORE HERE

Bilahari rebuts criticisms of Singapore by Mahathir's party strategist Rais Hussin



Retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan shared an article on Facebook in which Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Supreme Council member Rais Hussin said Singapore will gain nothing by hardening its stance against Malaysia in the ongoing maritime dispute. PHOTO: ST FILE



Criticisms of Singapore's stance on the maritime border dispute from Dr Rais Hussin are "very typical", reflecting how Malaysia expects a "subordination of our interests to their interests", retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan said.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore has vested interest in strong result at climate talks, says Masagos



Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli will deliver Singapore's national statement, attend various high-level events and hold meetings with other key personalities at the ongoing United Nations climate change talks in Poland. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Singapore's emissions make up just 0.11 per cent of the global total, but as a small island city-state, it faces disproportionate risks from the negative impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels.

READ MORE HERE

Unconventional path: Harvard-trained engineer turns fitness studio owner



Ms Victoria Martin-Tay has a master's degree from Harvard University, but she quit the engineering field to start fitness and boxing studio bo0m with her husband Bryan Tay, a Princeton University graduate and former Singapore national swimmer, in February this year. The studio has served almost 5,000 people since its opening. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Studying engineering at Harvard looks like a great way to get your career on the fast track, but the only fast track Ms Victoria Martin-Tay is interested in now is the one in her fitness centre.

READ MORE HERE

Dialogue of the deaf led to Brexit



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The process of Brexit highlights what happens when there is a meltdown of institutional politics, a failure of an entire generation of politicians.

READ MORE HERE

US says March 1 'hard deadline' for trade deal with China



US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks during a Cabinet meeting held by US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, US, on Oct 17, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he considers March 1 "a hard deadline" to reach a deal on trade with China, and that new tariffs will be imposed otherwise.

READ MORE HERE

How to lose weight the healthy way



According to doctors, losing weight is a complex process with many stumbling blocks. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Doctors say that losing weight is a complex process with many stumbling blocks.

READ MORE HERE