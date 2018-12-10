Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Dec 10.
Singapore, KL leaders seek talks to resolve maritime dispute
Weighing in for the first time, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday that the intrusions by Malaysian government vessels into Singapore territorial waters are a "serious matter of national interest".
Beijing summons US ambassador over Huawei arrest
Beijing has summoned US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and demanded that the US withdraw the arrest warrant against a Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou who is detained in Canada.
RSAF conducts mobilisation exercise for five fighter squadrons
Fighter squadron servicemen, including pilots and ground crew, reported to their air bases on Sunday, as part of a regular mobilisation exercise held to validate the units' operational readiness.
Marsiling family opens flat to Vietnamese families with kids seeking medical help here
Madam Mai Thi Thien Thanh and her husband Kang Eng Hiang - who run a stall at Geylang Serai Market - have opened up their flat for free to at least 60 Vietnamese families.
Bilahari rebuts criticisms of Singapore by Mahathir's party strategist Rais Hussin
Criticisms of Singapore's stance on the maritime border dispute from Dr Rais Hussin are "very typical", reflecting how Malaysia expects a "subordination of our interests to their interests", retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan said.
Singapore has vested interest in strong result at climate talks, says Masagos
Singapore's emissions make up just 0.11 per cent of the global total, but as a small island city-state, it faces disproportionate risks from the negative impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels.
Unconventional path: Harvard-trained engineer turns fitness studio owner
Studying engineering at Harvard looks like a great way to get your career on the fast track, but the only fast track Ms Victoria Martin-Tay is interested in now is the one in her fitness centre.
Dialogue of the deaf led to Brexit
The process of Brexit highlights what happens when there is a meltdown of institutional politics, a failure of an entire generation of politicians.
US says March 1 'hard deadline' for trade deal with China
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he considers March 1 "a hard deadline" to reach a deal on trade with China, and that new tariffs will be imposed otherwise.
How to lose weight the healthy way
Doctors say that losing weight is a complex process with many stumbling blocks.