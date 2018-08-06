Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 6.
VIDEO: Indonesia 7.0 quake kills 82, injures dozens, damages buildings
The quake, which struck the northern coast of Lombok at a depth of 15km, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.
ICA trials eye scans to boost border security
Eye scans for Singaporeans and permanent residents are being trialled at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, and Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, as part of plans by Singapore's border agency to better secure the borders.
LTA ropes in auxiliary police officers to beef up enforcement against errant cyclists, PMD riders
But the auxiliary police officers do not carry out any enforcement action, such as impounding non-compliant PMDs.
Elections Dept to explore use of ballot-counting machines
The Elections Department is looking at using ballot-counting machines to tally votes after they have been sorted. Paper ballots are currently manually counted by hand.
Shanmugam caught in Lombok quake: 'The room shook violently, walls cracked, it was quite impossible to stand up'
Members of a Singapore delegation in Lombok, Indonesia, for a security conference are safe after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.
Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim wins PKR presidency uncontested
Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim won the presidency of Parti Keadilan Rakyat uncontested after nominations for party polls closed at 5pm on Sunday, marking the next step in his journey to become Prime Minister in two years’ time as agreed by the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.
Self-help groups play critical and irreplaceable role in boosting social mobility: Ong Ye Kung
Education Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday called on self-help groups to work more closely with his ministry to provide academic and social support for students from vulnerable families.
SUSS using data analytics to cater to student needs
From analysing why they fail to seeing if past results matter, the university, which caters mainly to adult learners, hopes to make use of data to understand their behaviour and improve their performance.
What are Singapore Idol alumni up to now?
It has been nine years since Singapore had a Singapore Idol winner. But the recent arrest of singer and second season winner Hady Mirza for drug offences has jogged everyone's memory about the reality singing competition.
VIDEO: 'Sunny Island in Germany': Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun debuts at Europe's largest outdoor classical music event
Mr Wong’s Asian touch was also reflected in a playlist that included Chen Gan and He Zhanhao’s Butterfly Lovers violin concerto.