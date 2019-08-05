Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 5.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas near Causeway Bay, Beijing's Liaison Office as protesters take over key roads
Traffic was earlier forced to reroute near Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay after protesters took over the area which hosts high-end department stores and upscale restaurants.
9 killed, including gunman's sister, in Ohio shooting, less than a day after Texas massacre
Uniformed officers on routine patrol in the area quickly responded, shooting and killing the gunman within one minute of his first gunshots.
Preetipls video incident: Racism exists in S'pore, but situation has improved over the years, says Shanmugam
"We want to build a cohesive society, but racism corrodes and deepens the fault lines in society. We do a lot to counter it, and we have set out what we do," said Mr Shanmugam.
Goodwill takes years to build, but only seconds to destroy: Indranee
Issues of race, religion and cultural differences do exist, but the way to address them is not by hurling abuse and generating more anger, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah says.
'It saddens me to see how Tan Cheng Bock has lost his way': ESM Goh Chok Tong
"He is like Don Quixote tilting at windmills," Mr Goh said, using an expression from the Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes, which means to attack imaginary enemies.
Singapore has to adopt targeted, long-term view to tackle economic challenges: Chan Chun Sing
One has to first be clear about the cause of the "illness" to deliver the right medicine, he said.
Higher living standards raise issue of basic needs
Once seen as luxuries, air-conditioners and Internet access may now be essentials as more people have them.
Some single unwed parents under 35 allowed to apply for subsidised flats
Since 2014, 28 single unwed parents were allowed to apply for a subsidised two-room flexi flat. This works out to about a quarter of the 121 who had appealed.
Interactive: Explore the unseen beauty of Singapore’s Southern islands
A 30-minute boat ride away from Marina South Pier lies a cluster of more than 10 small islands. Explore the Southern Islands, some of which are closed to the public.
Singapore could get slight haze in next few days; NEA starts issuing daily haze advisory
This could happen if more hot spot activities occur in Sumatra and the winds change to blow from the south-west.