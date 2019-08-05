Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 5.

Hong Kong police fire tear gas near Causeway Bay, Beijing's Liaison Office as protesters take over key roads



Riot police deployed to the Sai Ying Pun district in anticipation of clashes with protesters, on Aug 4, 2019. ST PHOTO: CLAIRE HUANG



Traffic was earlier forced to reroute near Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay after protesters took over the area which hosts high-end department stores and upscale restaurants.

READ MORE HERE

9 killed, including gunman's sister, in Ohio shooting, less than a day after Texas massacre



Police officers working at the crime scene of a mass shooting in the Oregon district of Dayton, Ohio, on Aug 4, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Uniformed officers on routine patrol in the area quickly responded, shooting and killing the gunman within one minute of his first gunshots.

READ MORE HERE

Preetipls video incident: Racism exists in S'pore, but situation has improved over the years, says Shanmugam



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam spoke to reporters at an event at Sri Siva Krishna Temple in Marsiling on Aug 4, 2019, a day after YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother Subhas issued a second apology over a controversial rap video made in response to a "brownface" advertisement. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



"We want to build a cohesive society, but racism corrodes and deepens the fault lines in society. We do a lot to counter it, and we have set out what we do," said Mr Shanmugam.

READ MORE HERE

Goodwill takes years to build, but only seconds to destroy: Indranee



YouTuber Preetipls, also known as Preeti Nair, and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, made an online video responding to epaysg's "brownface" ad with a rap insulting Chinese Singaporeans, using four-letter words and vulgar gestures. They have apologised for the act. PHOTOS: PREETIPLS, SUBHASMUSIC/INSTAGRAM



Issues of race, religion and cultural differences do exist, but the way to address them is not by hurling abuse and generating more anger, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah says.

READ MORE HERE

'It saddens me to see how Tan Cheng Bock has lost his way': ESM Goh Chok Tong



Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said his former party colleague Tan Cheng Bock had "lost his way", a day after Dr Tan officially launched his Progress Singapore Party. ST PHOTOS: JASON QUAH, ONG WEE JIN



"He is like Don Quixote tilting at windmills," Mr Goh said, using an expression from the Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes, which means to attack imaginary enemies.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore has to adopt targeted, long-term view to tackle economic challenges: Chan Chun Sing





Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing speaking at a National Day dinner at Tanjong Pagar Community Club on Aug 4, 2019.ST PHOTO: JEREMY KWAN



One has to first be clear about the cause of the "illness" to deliver the right medicine, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Higher living standards raise issue of basic needs



While 75 per cent of households in one-and two-room flats do not own air-conditioning systems, according to the latest Household Expenditure Survey carried out in 2017 and last year, this percentage has shrunk from 86 per cent in the 2012/13 survey. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Once seen as luxuries, air-conditioners and Internet access may now be essentials as more people have them.

READ MORE HERE

Some single unwed parents under 35 allowed to apply for subsidised flats



Single mother Khairianti Putri and her daughter Luna, who is two years old. Ms Putri, now 22, slept in public spaces - such as under a statue at Gardens by the Bay - when her parents first learnt of her pregnancy and kicked her out of their home. She now wants to rent an HDB flat for herself and Luna, but her application was rejected in January. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Since 2014, 28 single unwed parents were allowed to apply for a subsidised two-room flexi flat. This works out to about a quarter of the 121 who had appealed.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Explore the unseen beauty of Singapore’s Southern islands



ST GRAPHICS



A 30-minute boat ride away from Marina South Pier lies a cluster of more than 10 small islands. Explore the Southern Islands, some of which are closed to the public.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore could get slight haze in next few days; NEA starts issuing daily haze advisory



Firefighters extinguishing a fire at a peat land forest in Payung Sekaki regency in Pekanbaru, Riau province, on Aug 2, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



This could happen if more hot spot activities occur in Sumatra and the winds change to blow from the south-west.

READ MORE HERE