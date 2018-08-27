Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 27.

At least 4 people killed in mass shooting at video game tournament in Florida



Police cars blocking a street leading to the Jacksonville Landing area in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug 26, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Local media reports said the shooter, who was killed at the scene, was a gamer competing in the tournament taking place at a restaurant in Jacksonville.

New waterfront district in Punggol to open, over 2,000 new flats to be launched in August



The 1,172-unit Punggol Point Cove is expected to be completed by 2023. PHOTO: HDB



Occupying the north-eastern tip of Punggol town, Punggol Point District has been envisioned as a smart and green town that pays homage to its heritage as a farming area.

More than 20,000 Wireless@SG hot spots currently in Singapore: IMDA



Most Wireless@SG hot spots are in public areas with high footfall including MRT stations, hawker centres, community centres, libraries and government buildings. With an average speed of over 30Mbps, Wireless@SG connection is faster than 4G speeds, which range from 16.7Mbps to 18.6Mbps. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



An IMDA spokesman said it has also managed to achieve an average speed of over 30Mbps, which means that Wireless@SG connection is faster than 4G speeds.

Big jump in usage of mobile data in Singapore



In the year up to March, Singapore residents consumed 185 petabytes - or 185 million gigabytes (GB) - of mobile data, according to IMDA. PHOTO: ST FILE



The latest IMDA figures show that in the year up to March, Singapore residents consumed 185 petabytes - or 185 million gigabytes (GB) - of mobile data.

'Parrot Man' Zeng Guoyuan arrested for disorderly behaviour in Orchard Road



A video of the arrest in Orchard Road shows police officers trying to lift Mr Zeng Guoyuan out of a wheelchair while he clings on to its hand rests. Mr Zeng's pet parrot, which earned him his nickname, perches itself on one of the officer's shoulders as the scene unfolds. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/TITUS KC YAP



Mr Zeng, 64, had verbally abused a busker after playing loud music from a speaker. When approached by police officers, he shouted loudly and caused a ruckus.

Six months' paternity leave in Singapore? Not all are convinced



Companies such as Spotify view generous parental leave and family-friendly practices as one of the keys to their success. PHOTO: ST FILE



A recent seminar on family-friendly workplaces has highlighted a growing trend for attractive work-life balance initiatives, which firms now believe is the key to attracting young talent.

Singapore leaders pay tribute to US Senator John McCain, send condolences to his family



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he and his wife Ho Ching were deeply saddened to learn of Senator John McCain's (pictured) death. PHOTO: AFP



In his letter, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called Mr McCain a true hero whose "courageous acts of patriotic service to his country were a model for us all".

Homeless man claims couple who raised US$400,000 for him spent it on vacations, casinos and a BMW



Screenshot of the GoFundMe campaign created by Kate McClure for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOFUNDME.COM



Johnny Bobbitt had spent his last US$20 (S$27) to buy stranded motorist Kate McClure a canister of fuel, prompting the latter to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for him.

Singapore's Coo hostel and Atlas bar make Time's 2018 World's Greatest Places list



Coo Boutique Hostel and Sociatel in Tiong Bahru and Atlas Bar in the distinctive Parkview Square building in Bugis have made it into Time's 2018 World's Greatest Places list. PHOTOS: ST FILE, FACEBOOK/COO BISTRO & BOUTIQUE HOSTEL, SOCIATEL



The inaugural list features 100 entries from 48 countries, sorted into categories for visiting, staying, and dining.

More riches for Crazy Rich Asians as rom-com tops US box office for 2nd weekend



(From left) Lisa Lu, Henry Golding and Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians. PHOTO: WARNER BROS



The film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel earned US$25 million (S$34 million), almost matching its US$26.5 million debut last week.

