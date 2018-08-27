Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 27.
At least 4 people killed in mass shooting at video game tournament in Florida
Local media reports said the shooter, who was killed at the scene, was a gamer competing in the tournament taking place at a restaurant in Jacksonville.
New waterfront district in Punggol to open, over 2,000 new flats to be launched in August
Occupying the north-eastern tip of Punggol town, Punggol Point District has been envisioned as a smart and green town that pays homage to its heritage as a farming area.
More than 20,000 Wireless@SG hot spots currently in Singapore: IMDA
An IMDA spokesman said it has also managed to achieve an average speed of over 30Mbps, which means that Wireless@SG connection is faster than 4G speeds.
Big jump in usage of mobile data in Singapore
The latest IMDA figures show that in the year up to March, Singapore residents consumed 185 petabytes - or 185 million gigabytes (GB) - of mobile data.
'Parrot Man' Zeng Guoyuan arrested for disorderly behaviour in Orchard Road
Mr Zeng, 64, had verbally abused a busker after playing loud music from a speaker. When approached by police officers, he shouted loudly and caused a ruckus.
Six months' paternity leave in Singapore? Not all are convinced
A recent seminar on family-friendly workplaces has highlighted a growing trend for attractive work-life balance initiatives, which firms now believe is the key to attracting young talent.
Singapore leaders pay tribute to US Senator John McCain, send condolences to his family
In his letter, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called Mr McCain a true hero whose "courageous acts of patriotic service to his country were a model for us all".
Homeless man claims couple who raised US$400,000 for him spent it on vacations, casinos and a BMW
Johnny Bobbitt had spent his last US$20 (S$27) to buy stranded motorist Kate McClure a canister of fuel, prompting the latter to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for him.
Singapore's Coo hostel and Atlas bar make Time's 2018 World's Greatest Places list
The inaugural list features 100 entries from 48 countries, sorted into categories for visiting, staying, and dining.
More riches for Crazy Rich Asians as rom-com tops US box office for 2nd weekend
The film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel earned US$25 million (S$34 million), almost matching its US$26.5 million debut last week.