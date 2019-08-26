Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 26.

Hong Kong police deploy water-cannon vehicles, fire warning shot for first time during clashes with protesters



Police officers point their guns at protesters in Tseun Wan in Hong Kong on Aug 25, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



At least three police officers also drew their service revolvers on a group of protesters who had attacked them, resulting in a stand-off at a nearby building.

Toddler killed by falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers



The 18-month-old toddler, identified by Chinese-language evening paper Lianhe Wanbao as Lai Jiaxin, was cremated on Aug 25 morning at Mandai Crematorium. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The incident is believed to have been captured on CCTV footage, but the video has not been released.

Trump clarifies on trade regrets: China tariffs should be higher



US President Donald Trump participates in a working session during the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Aug 25, 2019. Trump's comments were later clarified by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. PHOTO: AFP



The initial remark drew worldwide headlines because Mr Trump is rarely one for second-guessing himself, and instead goes bigger on his ideas in the face of criticism.

G-7 to help nations hit by Amazon fires: Macron



A picture released by Greenpeace shows smoke billowing from forest fires in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in north-western Brazil, on Aug 24, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Although about 60 per cent of the Amazon is in Brazil, the vast forest also takes in parts of eight other countries: Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Trump, Abe say US and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal



US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a bilateral meeting during the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, on Aug 25, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The agreement, if finalised, would cool a trade dispute between the two allies just as a trade war between the United States and China escalates.

Singapore football's Goal 2034: What it'd take to score winning goal



FAS vice-president Edwin Tong said that the target group for the 2034 World Cup would be those currently aged between eight and 15. There are an estimated 6,800 of such youngsters playing in FAS' Centres of Excellence (COE), Sport Singapore's development centres and ActiveSG academies, private academies and schools. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



Should Singapore splash the cash like resource-rich Qatar, which built a world-class training facility, hired top-level coaches, recruited naturalised players and invested heavily in its age-group players?

Shedding light on history behind Telok Blangah graves



Heritage researcher Sarafian Salleh, seen here at the Marang Cemetery, has run tours of the area with Temasek Rural Exploring Enthusiasts and civic group My Community since stumbling upon the site and its graves in 2008. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The history of three large graves has now come to light, thanks to a woman who was adopted by the family they belong to.

'Miracle' Rohingya baby turns two on crackdown anniversary



Rohingya refugee Ahmad Shah looks out from a makeshift home at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, on Aug 25, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



His birth, and his family's ordeal, are a reminder of the struggles the stateless Muslim minority went through to flee their homeland.

Why older adults should eat more protein



Research has shown that higher protein intakes are associated with greater muscle mass and better muscle function as one ages. PHOTO: ST FILE



This is to preserve muscle mass and strength despite ageing.

Ghost kitchens and virtual restaurants a growing presence in Singapore



Deliveroo Food Market offers a 40-seat dine-in space and self-collection of food at Mediapolis in one-north. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The reason? Just a small team to prepare food is required, and there is no need to hire and train service staff, or pay exorbitant rent.

