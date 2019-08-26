Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 26.
Hong Kong police deploy water-cannon vehicles, fire warning shot for first time during clashes with protesters
At least three police officers also drew their service revolvers on a group of protesters who had attacked them, resulting in a stand-off at a nearby building.
Toddler killed by falling mirror cremated, family returned to Jewel Changi Airport for prayers
The incident is believed to have been captured on CCTV footage, but the video has not been released.
Trump clarifies on trade regrets: China tariffs should be higher
The initial remark drew worldwide headlines because Mr Trump is rarely one for second-guessing himself, and instead goes bigger on his ideas in the face of criticism.
G-7 to help nations hit by Amazon fires: Macron
Although about 60 per cent of the Amazon is in Brazil, the vast forest also takes in parts of eight other countries: Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.
Trump, Abe say US and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
The agreement, if finalised, would cool a trade dispute between the two allies just as a trade war between the United States and China escalates.
Singapore football's Goal 2034: What it'd take to score winning goal
Should Singapore splash the cash like resource-rich Qatar, which built a world-class training facility, hired top-level coaches, recruited naturalised players and invested heavily in its age-group players?
Shedding light on history behind Telok Blangah graves
The history of three large graves has now come to light, thanks to a woman who was adopted by the family they belong to.
'Miracle' Rohingya baby turns two on crackdown anniversary
His birth, and his family's ordeal, are a reminder of the struggles the stateless Muslim minority went through to flee their homeland.
Why older adults should eat more protein
This is to preserve muscle mass and strength despite ageing.
Ghost kitchens and virtual restaurants a growing presence in Singapore
The reason? Just a small team to prepare food is required, and there is no need to hire and train service staff, or pay exorbitant rent.