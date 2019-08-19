Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 19.
National Day Rally 2019: PM Lee Hsien Loong unveils plans to secure Singapore's future
They include more support for pre-school and tertiary fees, moves to raise retirement age and CPF rates, and steps to defend against climate change.
Hong Kong rallies set to spill into September
Hong Kong's summer of discontent looks set to continue sizzling as organisers of Sunday's massive but peaceful rally said there would be another demonstration on Aug 31, and some students said they would boycott classes when the new term starts next month.
National Day Rally 2019 commentary: Identity and an island nation's vulnerability
PM Lee highlights the need to stay united as Singapore tackles the challenges ahead, including climate change.
National Day Rally 2019: Singapore's challenges in navigating US-China turbulence
Fleshing out a theme of his speech in Mandarin at the National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discusses the impact of US-China tensions on Singapore.
The Circle of Care programme for disadvantaged children to be expanded
The Circle of Care programme, piloted seven years ago at two pre-schools, has shown how building strong support systems around children from disadvantaged backgrounds can change the outcomes for them.
Strata Titles Board states its stand on condo spat over awning
A condominium unit owner who was unhappy that her neighbour had installed a fixed awning has failed to have it removed.
Muslim preacher Zakir Naik crossed the line when he touched on racial politics: Mahathir
"Religious teachers can preach, but he was not doing that. He was talking about sending Chinese back to China and Indians back to India. That's politics," Dr Mahathir said.
Start of Turkey's pullout from Nato?
Experts cite Ankara's clash with Washington over Russian air defence system as catalyst.
Paddle and pick: Group takes a stand for cleaner waters
The People's Association interest group cleans the coastline while doing stand-up paddling.
Missing man's body found a day after he fell into water near Punggol Point Jetty
Eyewitnesses said the man had been fishing near the jetty when he fell in and appeared to be swept away.