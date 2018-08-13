Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 13.

Singapore to use study on carbon pricing to shape future tax



Singapore will start pricing carbon at $5 per tonne of emissions from 2019 to 2023. PHOTO: ST FILE



The study, set to be completed by August next year, will delve into the impact of carbon pricing in other countries and its possible impact here.

READ MORE HERE

More parents taking alumni route this year to ensure kids' Primary 1 spots



Ms Denise Teo, 32, and her husband Darell Goh, 33, with their sons, 15-month-old Zachary and six-year-old Emmanuel, who secured a place in his mother's alma mater, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary, after a ballot in Phase 2A2 this year. PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



More are making use of their alumni status to get a slot in popular schools - likely in anticipation of keener competition among a bumper crop of Dragon Year babies.

READ MORE HERE

After yacht, Malaysia wants to bring home private jet said to be in Singapore and owned by Jho Low



A Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft at Singapore Airshow 2010. The Malaysian government is looking to bring home a Bombardier Global 5000 said to belong to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. PHOTO: ST FILE



Media reports say the Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft was impounded by Singaporean authorities in 2017 and grounded at Seletar Airport.

READ MORE HERE

Well-educated, well-heeled - and hooked on drugs



In recent months, a few highly educated and well-heeled members of society have made headlines because of drug offences. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



A steadily growing number of professionals caught for drug consumption have been sent to the Changi Prison's Drug Rehabilitation Centre for treatment in the past 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

Rohingya refugees: 'City' of children old before their time



A young boy with his baby sibling at a child-friendly space run by the non-governmental organisation BRAC at the Kutupalong camp. BRAC has set up 200 learning centres in the camps. If the government gives the go-ahead for a multi-year programme, it would mean accepting that the children will be in Bangladesh for years. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Of the 919,000 Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar, 54.6 per cent are children below the age of 17. More than 5,000 households are headed by children - because both their parents are dead.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Nasa blasts off historic probe to shed light on Sun's mysteries



The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Aug 11, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The US$1.5 billion (S$2.06 billion) Parker Solar Probe is designed to plunge into the Sun's atmosphere - known as the corona - during a seven-year mission.

READ MORE HERE

Indian firm Jugnoo and local player Kardi team up to fight ride-hailing battle



Jugnoo is teaming up with locally-founded Kardi by supplying its tech expertise and engineering support. PHOTO: KARDI



Jugnoo, headquartered in India, will shut down its Singapore app by end-August and supply tech expertise and engineering support to locally-founded Kardi.

READ MORE HERE

Crave Nasi Lemak at Plaza Singapura suspended for 2 weeks due to rodent infestation



Royal Rumble nasi lemak and teh tarik from Crave. PHOTO: CRAVE NASI LEMAK



It is the second such case in four months at the shopping mall, following the suspension of a Toast Box outlet in May for a rodent and cockroach infestation.

READ MORE HERE

Family of dying Thai model begs for gift of life from man who refuses to donate his stem cells



Family members of Pramthat "Pram" Sinkang said doctors have told the model that he could live no longer than six months if no stem-cell donor match was found. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/PALM PRAMTHAT SINKANG



Pramthat "Pram" Sinkang, who has leukemia, had been told by doctors that he could live no longer than six months if no stem-cell donor match was found.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Manchester City, Liverpool lay down EPL markers with impressive wins



Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (right) tussles with Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. PHOTO: REUTERS



Champions City won 2-0 away to Arsenal while Liverpool - who are fancied to challenge for the title - demolished West Ham 4-0 at Anfield.

READ MORE HERE