Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 13.
Singapore to use study on carbon pricing to shape future tax
The study, set to be completed by August next year, will delve into the impact of carbon pricing in other countries and its possible impact here.
More parents taking alumni route this year to ensure kids' Primary 1 spots
More are making use of their alumni status to get a slot in popular schools - likely in anticipation of keener competition among a bumper crop of Dragon Year babies.
After yacht, Malaysia wants to bring home private jet said to be in Singapore and owned by Jho Low
Media reports say the Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft was impounded by Singaporean authorities in 2017 and grounded at Seletar Airport.
Well-educated, well-heeled - and hooked on drugs
A steadily growing number of professionals caught for drug consumption have been sent to the Changi Prison's Drug Rehabilitation Centre for treatment in the past 10 years.
Rohingya refugees: 'City' of children old before their time
Of the 919,000 Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar, 54.6 per cent are children below the age of 17. More than 5,000 households are headed by children - because both their parents are dead.
VIDEO: Nasa blasts off historic probe to shed light on Sun's mysteries
The US$1.5 billion (S$2.06 billion) Parker Solar Probe is designed to plunge into the Sun's atmosphere - known as the corona - during a seven-year mission.
Indian firm Jugnoo and local player Kardi team up to fight ride-hailing battle
Jugnoo, headquartered in India, will shut down its Singapore app by end-August and supply tech expertise and engineering support to locally-founded Kardi.
Crave Nasi Lemak at Plaza Singapura suspended for 2 weeks due to rodent infestation
It is the second such case in four months at the shopping mall, following the suspension of a Toast Box outlet in May for a rodent and cockroach infestation.
Family of dying Thai model begs for gift of life from man who refuses to donate his stem cells
Pramthat "Pram" Sinkang, who has leukemia, had been told by doctors that he could live no longer than six months if no stem-cell donor match was found.
Football: Manchester City, Liverpool lay down EPL markers with impressive wins
Champions City won 2-0 away to Arsenal while Liverpool - who are fancied to challenge for the title - demolished West Ham 4-0 at Anfield.