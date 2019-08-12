Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, Aug 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 12.

Search widens further for missing Singaporean kayakers in Malaysia

The authorities are combing the sea off Johor and Pahang states for Mr Tan Eng Soon and Madam Puah Geok Tin, who have been missing since Friday evening.

Protesters and police engage in cat-and-mouse encounters in Hong Kong

Police fired tear gas and charged with batons at flashpoints downtown and in working-class districts to clear streets faster as protesters resorted to a flash-mob strategy.

SUSS law school takes in more poly grads

This year, it admitted 29 applicants from polytechnics, out of an intake of 68 across the undergraduate course and Juris Doctor programme, which is for students who already have degrees.

Think, reflect and be critical, Mufti urges Muslims in Singapore

The sermon, which was delivered at all mosques in Singapore, also urged Muslims to seek out opportunity in adversity and continually pursue self-improvement.

Instability in Hong Kong a problem for everyone, including Singapore: Shanmugam

Singapore benefits from stability across the region, including the Chinese territory, he added.

premium: Made-in-Singapore sports car set to hit the road in 2023

Start-up Catalyst Motors is in the final stages of building a rolling chassis which will be used for its prototype - a classic-style two-door sports car.

Investors brace themselves for political uncertainty in Malaysia amid public spat between PKR leaders

The spat between Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Azmin Ali over a sex video that surfaced in June has raised prospects of a tussle for the post of Prime Minister.

815 birds seized from Malaysia-registered bus at Woodlands Checkpoint; largest haul in 5 years

Only about 600 of the birds survived. They are being cared for and quarantined at NParks' facilities.

Putting less food on the plate is best way to nudge people to eat healthy, says study

Another factor to consider is price as consumers are quite price conscious, says one psychology expert.

Woman gives birth in Grab car on the way to the hospital

"I was holding my daughter in one hand and my wife's placenta in the other hand," said her husband Kamarulnizam Kiman, who helped deliver their baby girl in the car.

