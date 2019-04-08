Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 8.

Dengue campaign brought forward after more than 2,000 cases reported in first quarter

The National Environment Agency expects dengue cases to increase in the warmer months ahead, unless steps are taken to keep the mosquito population in check.

Waiting list for childcare centres shrinks by almost half

There are about 8,000 children on the waiting list for childcare centres now compared to 13,800 in 2017, said the Early Childhood Development Agency.

More people in Singapore seek help for gambling problems

Last year, 967 people were counselled - the highest number since 2014 when 1,035 people were counselled, according to data from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

US Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen 'leaving her position', says President Trump

Mr Trump added that US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would become acting Homeland Security Secretary.

Indonesia votes: Defaced posters a sign of political fervour in West Java

Some have vandalised presidential campaign posters of incumbent candidate Joko Widodo and his running mate, senior cleric Ma'ruf Amin.

'No need to tell the public': Super fungus that kills nearly half of its victims in 90 days has spread globally

The fungus, called Candida auris, preys on people with weakened immune systems. It is resistant to major anti-fungal medications.

Botox is safe in small amounts but serious harm can occur with illegitimate use, say doctors

In Singapore, Botox, Dysport and Xeomin are the three approved brands of medicines containing botulinum toxin.

National Archives reopens after 18-month revamp

The institution marks its 50th anniversary this year and key aspects of the conserved building's original design, such as its scallop-shaped veranda, have been reinstated.

More influencers tapped to promote government schemes

Such marketing efforts are primarily aimed at shifting perception or raising awareness of a policy, rather than pushing individuals to take concrete action, said an NTU lecturer.

Woman using phone while crossing road hit by cab; netizens urge pedestrians to be careful

The incident occurred as the woman was crossing Lavender Street near Kempas Road on Friday. She was not using a designated pedestrian crossing.

