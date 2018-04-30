Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, April 30.
VIDEO: North Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May, invite US experts to verify closure
New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US had an "obligation" to pursue peace, adding that he held in-depth talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about a denuclearisation "mechanism".
14,200 private homes may hit Singapore market later this year
Up to 29 developments could be launched from this quarter to the end of 2018, although property agency List Sotheby's International Realty Singapore says the market should be able to digest the volume.
Some 50 churches set up new alliance to serve as 'additional Christian voice'
The churches in the Alliance of Pentecostal-Charismatic Churches of Singapore, launched on April 19, want their voices to be represented on current and international affairs.
VIDEO: Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War opens with US$630m, smashing global record
Industry estimates showed the latest Marvel juggernaut, combining nine franchises and a stellar cast list, opened with the largest global weekend tally in the history of film.
VIDEO: Candidates hit the campaign trail in Malaysia, making pitches to voters
From markets to community halls to cultural festivals, Prime Minister Najib Razak and his main rival Mahathir Mohamad made the most of every moment on the first full day of campaigning on Sunday.
VIDEO: Plan to beef up laws governing drone use in Singapore to ensure public safety
Five changes are being proposed to the existing regulatory framework, including a pilot licensing scheme and an online training programme.
Incoming SMRT chief Neo Kian Hong joins Khaw Boon Wan to observe full-day trial of new signalling system
Mr Neo, who will take the helm from Aug 1, visited staff during the trial on Sunday. Teams from LTA and SMRT were also present to gather feedback on ground operational matters.
France, Germany, Britain say EU 'must be ready to react' to US trade tariffs
Crippling US tariffs on steel and aluminium are set to take effect on May 1, and key trading partners including the EU have urged the White House to exempt them.
Chinese farmer unleashes 300 million hungry cockroaches to eat food waste
The cockroaches from the farm in Henan province can munch through about 15 tonnes of food waste a day, and are not afraid of "anything soft, hard, sour, sweet, bitter, or spicy".
VIDEO: Ah Ma takes the plunge for a Flippa good time
"Ah Ma Flippa ball", as it is affectionally known, was started in 2016 by a lifeguard at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex for older swimmers engage in an activity together.