Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, April 30.

VIDEO: North Korea offers to shut nuclear test site in May, invite US experts to verify closure



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaking at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on April 27, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US had an "obligation" to pursue peace, adding that he held in-depth talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about a denuclearisation "mechanism".

READ MORE HERE

14,200 private homes may hit Singapore market later this year



Sloane Court Hotel and a small adjoining plot were acquired last year for redevelopment into a condominium - one of 29 developments that could be launched later this year, according to a report issued by List Sotheby's International Realty Singapore. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



Up to 29 developments could be launched from this quarter to the end of 2018, although property agency List Sotheby's International Realty Singapore says the market should be able to digest the volume.

READ MORE HERE

Some 50 churches set up new alliance to serve as 'additional Christian voice'



The Alliance of Pentecostal-Charismatic Churches of Singapore, which was launched on April 19, 2018, has about 50 members to date. PHOTO: ALLIANCE OF PENTECOSTAL-CHARISMATIC CHURCHES OF SINGAPORE



The churches in the Alliance of Pentecostal-Charismatic Churches of Singapore, launched on April 19, want their voices to be represented on current and international affairs.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War opens with US$630m, smashing global record



Infinity War also broke the record for highest North American opening weekend, raking in US$250 million at US and Canadian box offices.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MARVEL



Industry estimates showed the latest Marvel juggernaut, combining nine franchises and a stellar cast list, opened with the largest global weekend tally in the history of film.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Candidates hit the campaign trail in Malaysia, making pitches to voters



Prime Minister Najib Razak attending a Teachers' Day celebration yesterday at DRB-Hicom University of Automotive in Pekan, Pahang. He won the seat by a majority of over 35,000 votes in the last election and is expected to prevail in a four-way fight.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/NAJIB RAZAK



From markets to community halls to cultural festivals, Prime Minister Najib Razak and his main rival Mahathir Mohamad made the most of every moment on the first full day of campaigning on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Plan to beef up laws governing drone use in Singapore to ensure public safety



A drone demonstration by ST Aerospace during Car-Free Sunday SG at one-north yesterday, the first such event to be held outside the Civic District and Telok Ayer. Members of the public can submit feedback on the CAAS' proposed amendments until May 31.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Five changes are being proposed to the existing regulatory framework, including a pilot licensing scheme and an online training programme.

READ MORE HERE

Incoming SMRT chief Neo Kian Hong joins Khaw Boon Wan to observe full-day trial of new signalling system



During the visit by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (second from right), incoming SMRT chief Neo Kian Hong (left) and SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming (second from left), teams from LTA and SMRT were also present to gather feedback on ground operational matters.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SMRT



Mr Neo, who will take the helm from Aug 1, visited staff during the trial on Sunday. Teams from LTA and SMRT were also present to gather feedback on ground operational matters.

READ MORE HERE

France, Germany, Britain say EU 'must be ready to react' to US trade tariffs



(From left) French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel give a press conference following a meeting on the sidelines of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, on March 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Crippling US tariffs on steel and aluminium are set to take effect on May 1, and key trading partners including the EU have urged the White House to exempt them.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese farmer unleashes 300 million hungry cockroaches to eat food waste



A farmer in Jinan houses 300 million cockroaches on his farm, which he uses to help in the disposal of food waste.PHOTO: AFP



The cockroaches from the farm in Henan province can munch through about 15 tonnes of food waste a day, and are not afraid of "anything soft, hard, sour, sweet, bitter, or spicy".

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Ah Ma takes the plunge for a Flippa good time



From left: The sporting Ah Mas with coach John Gan, 80, are Koh Nguan Keng, 69, Low Poy Keng, 63, Suzzen Chua, 47, Sharon Kong, 63, Tan Kak Huay, 78, Tia Geok Kim, 70, Ngeow Moy Moy, 69, Soh Ah Kee, 67, Susan Teo, 68, Quek Nguan Keow, 72, Grace Phang, 72, Chua Li Cheng, 63, Teo Ah Ping, 75, Lim Yik Yang, 74, Julia Chia, 78, Ow Moy Nie, 77, and Lee Huang, 76.ST PHOTOS: KUA CHEE SIONG



"Ah Ma Flippa ball", as it is affectionally known, was started in 2016 by a lifeguard at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex for older swimmers engage in an activity together.

READ MORE HERE