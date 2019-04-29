Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 29.
Fake news must be curbed before it affects society: PM Lee
There is no society in which free speech is absolute or uncontrolled, he said, noting that it exists within appropriate boundaries.
SMRT hit by wave of resignations
In the past eight months, about 30 executives in the Temasek-owned company's human resources department have quit. Two senior engineers have also resigned.
As DPM, Heng Swee Keat will support PM Lee in reviewing policies on ageing population, economic restructuring
Mr Heng, who assumes his new post on Wednesday, said other issues he will examine include the greater use of technology and innovation to drive Singapore's future economy.
Zero-waste masterplan launched in Nee Soon East
The masterplan spans two years, with a focus on several areas: plastic and single-use items, paper, carbon emissions, e-waste and food waste.
Additional appellate court would be a timely upgrade
The move for an intermediate appeal court reflects an evolving system that is in keeping with the times and consistent with the upgraded role of the apex court.
Short film from Singapore selected for Cannes Film Festival
The 11-minute dark comedy-drama, Piece Of Meat, is done in the style of a photo collage.
From quiet Sri Lankan district to battle zone
Even before Friday's shoot-out at the militant safe house, locals had been suspicious about their new neighbours in the seaside town of Sainthamaruthu.
Thailand rehearses elaborate $43 million coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn
The king will be crowned on May 4, and the procession follows the next day.
Sammi Cheng says it's time to move on and she will no longer talk about husband Andy Hui's cheating scandal
The star, who is scheduled to hold concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July, said she would focus her energies on her upcoming shows instead.
Football: Manchester City edge past Burnley 1-0 to overtake Liverpool at top of Premier League
Victories at home to Leicester next Monday, and away at Brighton the following Sunday will see Pep Guardiola's side retain their English title.