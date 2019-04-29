Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 29.

Fake news must be curbed before it affects society: PM Lee



PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



There is no society in which free speech is absolute or uncontrolled, he said, noting that it exists within appropriate boundaries.

SMRT hit by wave of resignations



In the past eight months, about 30 executives in SMRT Corp's human resource department have quit, including a senior military officer who joined just a few months ago. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



In the past eight months, about 30 executives in the Temasek-owned company's human resources department have quit. Two senior engineers have also resigned.

As DPM, Heng Swee Keat will support PM Lee in reviewing policies on ageing population, economic restructuring



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat speaking to residents during an event at Our Tampines Hub, on April 28, 2019. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Mr Heng, who assumes his new post on Wednesday, said other issues he will examine include the greater use of technology and innovation to drive Singapore's future economy.

Zero-waste masterplan launched in Nee Soon East



Residents taking part in an Earth Day fair at Nee Soon East on Saturday. Measures in the masterplan include setting up a chat group for residents to work together to share leftover food. By the year end, all leftover food at Nee Soon East events will also be sent to food digesters for composting. PHOTO: NEE SOON TOWN COUNCIL



The masterplan spans two years, with a focus on several areas: plastic and single-use items, paper, carbon emissions, e-waste and food waste.

Additional appellate court would be a timely upgrade



The options being studied for a new appellate court include having a pool of judges to sit and hear appeals distributed between the possible appellate court and the existing appeal court. But the existing Court of Appeal will remain the apex court. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The move for an intermediate appeal court reflects an evolving system that is in keeping with the times and consistent with the upgraded role of the apex court.

Short film from Singapore selected for Cannes Film Festival



Piece Of Meat, directed by Huang Junxiang and Jerrold Chong, has been selected for the Directors' Fortnight at this year's Cannes Film Festival. PHOTO: JERROLD CHONG AND HUANG JUNXIANG



The 11-minute dark comedy-drama, Piece Of Meat, is done in the style of a photo collage.

From quiet Sri Lankan district to battle zone



Residents of the town of Sainthamaruthu waiting at a nearby school on Saturday morning while the town was put under curfew. PHOTO: ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE FOR WASHINGTON POST



Even before Friday's shoot-out at the militant safe house, locals had been suspicious about their new neighbours in the seaside town of Sainthamaruthu.

Thailand rehearses elaborate $43 million coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn



Thai soldiers taking part in a rehearsal for the coronation of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, in Bangkok on April 28, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The king will be crowned on May 4, and the procession follows the next day.

Sammi Cheng says it's time to move on and she will no longer talk about husband Andy Hui's cheating scandal



Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng said she will no longer talk about the scandal involving her husband Andy Hui, but will instead be focusing on her upcoming concerts. PHOTO: SAMMI CHENG/INSTAGRAM



The star, who is scheduled to hold concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July, said she would focus her energies on her upcoming shows instead.

Football: Manchester City edge past Burnley 1-0 to overtake Liverpool at top of Premier League



Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shoots at goal at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, on April 28, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Victories at home to Leicester next Monday, and away at Brighton the following Sunday will see Pep Guardiola's side retain their English title.

