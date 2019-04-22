Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 22.

Sri Lanka explosions: Suicide bomber queued at hotel buffet then unleashed devastation

Carrying a plate, the man was just about to be served when he set off his devastating strike in the packed restaurant at Sri Lanka's Cinnamon Grand hotel.

'It was a river of blood': Dashcam footage shows explosion outside Sri Lanka church

The video shows fire and black smoke billowing from the church building. Vehicles are seen moving away from the church, with some going against traffic in a bid to get away.

Sri Lanka explosions: Scale of attacks suggests sophisticated planning, training

If local groups had carried out the highly organised blasts, they would have likely received external help, said one security expert.

Top Democrats leave open option of Trump impeachment after Mueller report

Some party leaders have cautioned against impeachment just 18 months before the 2020 presidential election, although prominent liberals have demanded the start of proceedings to remove Trump from office.

Measles under control here, no sign of outbreak: MOH

Most of the 43 cases in the first 15 weeks of the year were single and sporadic local infections, except for five separate instances of transmission to a family member or close friend.

Doctor suspended for offensive posts on HardwareZone

In one post, Dr Lee Kwan Chen, 31, said that if his marriage should fall apart, "it would not end in divorce, it would end in murder".

New temple with multi-religious focus to open in May in Sengkang West

Set to open to the public on May 20, the new temple will house a library with books on various religions and host talks and dialogues involving different religious leaders and groups.

Sabbaticals are growing in popularity among millennials

With “quarter-life crises” on the rise in millennials, some are finding an antidote in sabbaticals, whether it’s a year doing art in Madrid, a silent retreat in a Kyoto forest or taking care of parents.

How to incorporate the Mediterranean diet into Asian meals

The Mediterranean diet has been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Football: Liverpool lead again as Man United, Arsenal falter in top four EPL chase

Jurgen Klopp's men have now won their last nine games in all competitions. They move two points ahead of Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

