Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 15

New night event to kick off on Orchard Road next month



Called Night at Orchard, the event will feature arts, fashion, food and musical performances by buskers every first weekend of the month. PHOTO: ST FILE



Called Night at Orchard, it will feature arts, fashion, food and musical performances by buskers every first weekend of the month.

Indonesian elections: Thousands cast early votes in Singapore



Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono arriving at Singapore's Indonesian embassy yesterday for early voting. He stole the limelight when he turned up in the evening, drawing squeals and handshakes. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



At least 38,000 people had voted here on Sunday. The diverse crowd ranged from businessmen and professionals to domestic helpers and students.

Shoppers shocked as lower steps of moving escalator collapse at Tampines 1 mall



Photos show the bottom steps of the escalator damaged badly, with some parts strewn on its landing on the second floor. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER



Four people had just boarded the escalator at Tampines 1 mall when the incident occurred.

Motor vehicles travel too fast on the streets of Singapore, says British expert



Public health specialist Lucy Saunders says a healthy street entices people to walk, cycle or use public transport instead of drive. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY



Calling for speed limits on all non-expressways to be slowed to 30kmh, public health specialist Lucy Saunders said a 10kmh reduction makes "the difference between life and death".

Water leak at Jewel Changi Airport caused by faulty sprinkler



Videos of the incident were shared widely online over the weekend, including one titled "Waterfall at Jewel Airport", showing visitors looking on curiously as water gushes out from the ceiling. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SELICIA FELICIA/YOUTUBE



A spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport said the issue "was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations".

Gardens by the Bay launches more public spaces, free entry for Pioneer and Merdeka generations once a month from June



Bayfront Plaza, a 5,000 sq m space located next to the Bayfront MRT station, was launched on April 14, 2019, as part of efforts to expand the Gardens' non-ticketed spaces and line-up of events and programmes for locals. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Bayfront Plaza was launched on Sunday as part of efforts to expand the Gardens' non-ticketed spaces and line-up of events and programmes for locals.

ST Podcast: Preview of Game Of Thrones' final season premiering 9am, April 15



Join The Watch: Podcast host Jonathan Roberts (back row, centre) is joined by various emissaries from the different kingdoms of The Straits Times - Olivia Ho (second from right), Melissa Heng (second from left), Jan Lee (front row, centre), Hairianto Diman (extreme right) and S Sakthivel (extreme left).



In this episode, the team discuss its best and worst moments from Seasons 1-7, and at the 17-minute mark, unleash their wildest theories for this series. Prepare to have your mind blown.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp working again after global outage



Facebook did not specify the cause or scope of the outages. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



As at 9pm, issues with the three services appear to have been resolved for Singaporean users.

Golf: Battle-tested Tiger Woods back on top with Masters title



Tiger Woods of the US celebrates winning the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, US, on April 14, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The player who transformed golf with his first Masters title in 1997 is a major champion again after 11 years marked by personal turmoil and injuries that threatened not only his career but his prospects of living an ordinary life.

Mediacorp pays tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at Star Awards



Aloysius Pang's colleagues from his talent agency NoonTalk Media sang a xinyao song, Voices From The Heart, as a tribute video played during the Star Awards ceremony. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MEDIACORP CHANNEL 8/YOUTUBE



The rest of the night took a more celebratory tone for its silver jubilee, with veteran artists dominating the limelight.

