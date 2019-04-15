Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 15
New night event to kick off on Orchard Road next month
Called Night at Orchard, it will feature arts, fashion, food and musical performances by buskers every first weekend of the month.
Indonesian elections: Thousands cast early votes in Singapore
At least 38,000 people had voted here on Sunday. The diverse crowd ranged from businessmen and professionals to domestic helpers and students.
Shoppers shocked as lower steps of moving escalator collapse at Tampines 1 mall
Four people had just boarded the escalator at Tampines 1 mall when the incident occurred.
Motor vehicles travel too fast on the streets of Singapore, says British expert
Calling for speed limits on all non-expressways to be slowed to 30kmh, public health specialist Lucy Saunders said a 10kmh reduction makes "the difference between life and death".
Water leak at Jewel Changi Airport caused by faulty sprinkler
A spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport said the issue "was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations".
Gardens by the Bay launches more public spaces, free entry for Pioneer and Merdeka generations once a month from June
Bayfront Plaza was launched on Sunday as part of efforts to expand the Gardens' non-ticketed spaces and line-up of events and programmes for locals.
ST Podcast: Preview of Game Of Thrones' final season premiering 9am, April 15
In this episode, the team discuss its best and worst moments from Seasons 1-7, and at the 17-minute mark, unleash their wildest theories for this series. Prepare to have your mind blown.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp working again after global outage
As at 9pm, issues with the three services appear to have been resolved for Singaporean users.
Golf: Battle-tested Tiger Woods back on top with Masters title
The player who transformed golf with his first Masters title in 1997 is a major champion again after 11 years marked by personal turmoil and injuries that threatened not only his career but his prospects of living an ordinary life.
Mediacorp pays tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at Star Awards
The rest of the night took a more celebratory tone for its silver jubilee, with veteran artists dominating the limelight.