Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, April 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, April 1.

Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party formally registered

A formal announcement will be made in the coming week.

New committee a proactive move to improve data security, but challenges abound: Experts

The Government should get the mix of the committee right for it to be effective, as an over-representation on the side of the private sector could result in companies pushing their own commercial interests, said one expert.

New Emperor, new era: Japan to unveil name of new era under Naruhito's reign on Monday

The country has been set abuzz guessing Japan's 248th gengo, or era name, with shopping malls, retail outlets and even onsen hot spring resorts running campaigns asking customers for their predictions, while social media is also rife with forecasts.

Virtual experience lets you pick a colour for your train

This is in line with the efforts of the Land Transport Authority to seek public feedback on what the 66 new trains that will be rolled out on the North-South and East-West MRT lines from 2021 will look like.

Supervised programme enables more estranged couples to see their kids after divorce

The programme is for parents in highly acrimonious relationships and those who face persistent challenges in seeing their children during or after the divorce.

The Internet needs new rules. Let's start in these four areas: Mark Zuckerberg

It's time to update rules governing the Internet to define clear responsibilities for people, companies and governments going forward, says Mr Zuckerberg.

Park the size of 7 football fields to open at Bukit Gombak in early 2020

The park will feature a 400m walking trail modelled after the one in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and will be linked to the popular Little Guilin and Bukit Batok Nature Park.

5 teens arrested for wilful trespass after hiding in Ikea Tampines beyond operating hours

If convicted of wilful trespass, they can be fined up to $1,000 each.

Gojek driver argues with passengers over $7 fare difference, lodges police report

The driver later apologised on Facebook for his behaviour, stating that he was "unnecessarily rude", "not respectful" and did not explain himself clearly.

Football: Liverpool back on top as late own goal secures 2-1 win over Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp's side move two points clear of Manchester City once more at the top of the table, but City have a game in hand.

