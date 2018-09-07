Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 7.

PM Lee: Singapore has developed own version of Chinese culture



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking at the Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao's 95th anniversary gala dinner at Shangri-La Hotel, on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



PM Lee expressed the hope that Lianhe Zaobao, with other Chinese groups, will create programmes that encourage people to preserve and promote Chinese culture. This will help strengthen “our national identity”, he said.

READ MORE HERE

British Airways hacked with details of 380,000 bank cards stolen



British Airways aircraft parked at Heathrow Airport, west of London. PHOTO: AFP



The thefts occurred during a data breach that affected bookings made on the airline’s website between Aug 21 and Sept 5.

READ MORE HERE

Top Trump aides rush to disavow NYTimes ‘resistance’ article



The four were (from left) Mike Pence, James Mattis, Mike Pompeo and Dan Coats. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



Eight senior officials had disavowed the piece, including Vice-President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

READ MORE HERE

High-speed rail deferment: Delay not likely to affect prices of property, say experts



An exhibition on the high-speed rail project in Kuala Lumpur last year. The HSR terminus in Singapore would be located in Jurong East. Property analysts and businesses do not believe the postponement of the project will have a significant impact on the prices of homes, retail or office buildings in Jurong. PHOTO: BERNAMA



The reason the deferment will have a muted impact on property prices is that the HSR is only one component of the blueprint for the rejuvenation of the Jurong area, said an analyst.

READ MORE HERE

Controversial dating platform plans 'sugar babies' party during Singapore F1 Grand Prix



Sugarbook was founded in 2017, and claims to help members facilitate "honest and transparent" relationships with affluent members worldwide. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SUGARBOOK.COM



The platform, which matches younger "sugar babies" with older, wealthier men, has been listed as one of the sponsors for a party to be held during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix. STB said it did not organise or support the party.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean in Hokkaido helps translate information on quake after the shock





Evacuees are seen at a gymnasium of elementary school, acting as an evacuation shelter, during a blackout after an earthquake hit the area in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS

PUBLISHED

8 HOURS AGO



Ms Regina Hong helped local authorities translate information on the earthquake, such as where to get water supplies, to English and Chinese so that those who do not understand Japanese know what to do.

READ MORE HERE

Power totally restored to Johor Baru areas hit by blackout earlier



A traffic light at a junction at Jalan Tebrau in Johor Baru that stopped working after a major power outage in the city area on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Power was totally restored at 7.40pm on Thursday. The power disruption was caused by a faulty city main entrance substation.

READ MORE HERE

ESM Goh Chok Tong to release first volume of biography in November



Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong uploaded an old photo of himself and former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa on Sept 6, 2018. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MPARADER



Called Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, it will cover Mr Goh's early life up to 1990, when he took office as prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

Party's over for St James Power Station



After 12 years as one of Singapore’s largest nightlife complexes, St James Power Station shut its doors to partygoers for the last time on Sept 1, 2018. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



After 12 years as one of Singapore's largest nightlife complexes, St James Power Station quietly shut its doors to partygoers for the last time last Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

How well do you know your HDB towns?



Each public housing estate has a distinct character, a certain mojo. To enhance it, HDB said it will launch design guides on each of its 24 towns. Find out how well you know our towns. PHOTO: ST GRAPHICS



Each public housing estate has a distinct character, a certain mojo. To enhance it, HDB said it will launch design guides on each of its 24 towns. Find out how well you know our towns.

READ MORE HERE