Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 7

PM Lee: Singapore has developed own version of Chinese culture
PM Lee expressed the hope that Lianhe Zaobao, with other Chinese groups, will create programmes that encourage people to preserve and promote Chinese culture. This will help strengthen “our national identity”, he said.
British Airways hacked with details of 380,000 bank cards stolen
The thefts occurred during a data breach that affected bookings made on the airline’s website between Aug 21 and Sept 5.
Top Trump aides rush to disavow NYTimes ‘resistance’ article
Eight senior officials had disavowed the piece, including Vice-President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis.
High-speed rail deferment: Delay not likely to affect prices of property, say experts
The reason the deferment will have a muted impact on property prices is that the HSR is only one component of the blueprint for the rejuvenation of the Jurong area, said an analyst.
Controversial dating platform plans 'sugar babies' party during Singapore F1 Grand Prix
The platform, which matches younger "sugar babies" with older, wealthier men, has been listed as one of the sponsors for a party to be held during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix. STB said it did not organise or support the party.
Singaporean in Hokkaido helps translate information on quake after the shock
Ms Regina Hong helped local authorities translate information on the earthquake, such as where to get water supplies, to English and Chinese so that those who do not understand Japanese know what to do.
Power totally restored to Johor Baru areas hit by blackout earlier
Power was totally restored at 7.40pm on Thursday. The power disruption was caused by a faulty city main entrance substation.
ESM Goh Chok Tong to release first volume of biography in November
Called Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, it will cover Mr Goh's early life up to 1990, when he took office as prime minister.
Party's over for St James Power Station
After 12 years as one of Singapore's largest nightlife complexes, St James Power Station quietly shut its doors to partygoers for the last time last Saturday.
