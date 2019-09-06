Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 6

Delay Brexit? I'd rather be dead in a ditch, says British PM Boris Johnson
“We want an election on Oct 15. Let’s crack on with it,” Mr Johnson said.
2 Singaporeans believed dead after fire on dive boat off coast of California kills 34
The two Singaporeans are Ms Tan Wei, 26, a postgraduate student from UC Berkeley, and researcher Sunil Singh Sandhu, 46.
Britain's Boris Johnson humiliated by his own Parliament over Brexit
For the moment, Mr Johnson is trapped in a legal stalemate which severely restricts his room for manoeuvre and seriously dents his reputation.
Ong Ye Kung on why clan members can apply in earlier P1 registration phase
The reason is that Singapore should not forget the history and roots of government-aided schools, including the contributions of key stakeholders like parents and the Chinese community, he said.
New after-school care centre for special needs children opens, giving caregivers some relief
The centre tailors learning programmes to the needs of these children - from cooking and the arts to critical thinking skills.
Malaysia gay-sex video: Six more clips released on WhatsApp group
They appeared to be from the same video that has been sent in bits and pieces to reporters repeatedly over the past few months.
Malaysia has doubts over some findings in MH17 probe, says PM Mahathir
But Dr Mahathir said there was not enough evidence to blame Russia for the shooting of the Malaysia Airlines aircraft.
Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in Singapore on Sept 18 at $3,088
Besides Singapore, the Fold is available in only a few other countries including France, Germany, United States and Britain.
Singapore’s SEA Games male paddlers all local-born for first time since 1997
"Having an all Singaporean-born new generation of players is a result of a conscious effort to grow local talents," said Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee.
Football: Singapore draw 2-2 with Yemen in opening group game of World Cup Qualifier
Yemen are 20 rungs higher in the Fifa standings.