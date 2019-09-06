Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 6

Delay Brexit? I'd rather be dead in a ditch, says British PM Boris Johnson



Johnson gives a speech during a visit to West Yorkshire, England. PHOTO: DPA



“We want an election on Oct 15. Let’s crack on with it,” Mr Johnson said.

2 Singaporeans believed dead after fire on dive boat off coast of California kills 34



The two Singaporeans are Ms Tan Wei, 26, a postgraduate student from UC Berkeley, and researcher Sunil Singh Sandhu, 46. PHOTOS: CHEERIN TAN/FACEBOOK, COURTESY OF SUNIL SANDHU'S FAMILY



The two Singaporeans are Ms Tan Wei, 26, a postgraduate student from UC Berkeley, and researcher Sunil Singh Sandhu, 46.

Britain's Boris Johnson humiliated by his own Parliament over Brexit



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to power in late July, vowing to pull Britain out of the EU by Oct 31. PHOTO: AFP



For the moment, Mr Johnson is trapped in a legal stalemate which severely restricts his room for manoeuvre and seriously dents his reputation.

Ong Ye Kung on why clan members can apply in earlier P1 registration phase



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung at an award ceremony held yesterday by the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan to recognise outstanding teachers. He said Singapore should not forget the history and roots of government-aided schools, including the contributions of key stakeholders like parents and the Chinese community. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The reason is that Singapore should not forget the history and roots of government-aided schools, including the contributions of key stakeholders like parents and the Chinese community, he said.

New after-school care centre for special needs children opens, giving caregivers some relief



Volunteer Nagakalishwari Ramesh and training officer Nurimah Ghani helping Minds students Amanda Wang (right), nine, Vicky Chew (left), 12, and Roy Hong, 17, with their glitter art during the official opening of Minds Raintree, a special student care centre on Sept 5, 2019. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The centre tailors learning programmes to the needs of these children - from cooking and the arts to critical thinking skills.

Malaysia gay-sex video: Six more clips released on WhatsApp group



Former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has claimed to be one of the men in the video. PHOTO: HAZIQ AZIZ/FACEBOOK



They appeared to be from the same video that has been sent in bits and pieces to reporters repeatedly over the past few months.

Malaysia has doubts over some findings in MH17 probe, says PM Mahathir



A photo taken on Nov 7, 2014, shows parts of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 at the crash site in the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP



But Dr Mahathir said there was not enough evidence to blame Russia for the shooting of the Malaysia Airlines aircraft.

Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in Singapore on Sept 18 at $3,088



Originally slated to launch on April 26 in the US, the Galaxy Fold was delayed for five months after some reviewers encountered problems, such as broken and bulging screens, with their test samples. PHOTO: DPA



Besides Singapore, the Fold is available in only a few other countries including France, Germany, United States and Britain.

Singapore’s SEA Games male paddlers all local-born for first time since 1997



Ethan Poh, pictured playing at the World Team Championships in Sweden last year, is one of four on the men's team at this year's SEA Games. PHOTO: ITTF



"Having an all Singaporean-born new generation of players is a result of a conscious effort to grow local talents," said Singapore Table Tennis Association president Ellen Lee.

Football: Singapore draw 2-2 with Yemen in opening group game of World Cup Qualifier



Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi attempts a shot during the second-round World Cup Qualifiers match against Yemen at the National Stadium on Sept 5, 2019. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Yemen are 20 rungs higher in the Fifa standings.

