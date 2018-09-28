Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 28.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh angrily denies assault allegation after Ford testimony



Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley arrive for his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington. PHOTO: REUTERS



"This confirmation process has become a national disgrace. I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process," Kavanaugh said. "I have been through hell and then some."

Singdollar strengthens against ringgit and rupiah, weakens against US dollar after Fed hike



A check on Sept 27, 2018, showed that one Singdollar could buy RM3.0336 compared with RM3.0266 at the start of the year. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The Singdollar's ascent against the ringgit may be a reflection of its strength and also due to the political uncertainty in Malaysia arising from a change in the ruling coalition from Barisan Nasional to Pakatan Harapan after the general election in May.

Singapore tourist arrivals posted healthy increase in first half of the year



More tourists visited Singapore between January and June this year. The increase in tourist arrivals was highest for the month of June, when the Republic hosted the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. PHOTO: ST FILE



The increase was highest for the month of June, when the Republic hosted the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US regulators charge Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud



It is alleged that Musk (above) misled investors in tweets about taking the company private. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Musk is accused of misleading investors last month in tweets about taking the company private.

Umno still in disarray, four months after election loss



Umno members at the five-day general assembly the party held last year when it was still in power. Its general assembly this year, which starts today, is a three-day affair. With its 49 seats, Umno is no longer the biggest party in Malaysia's Parliament. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Political sources and analysts say Umno is being used in the power transition from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to anointed successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

PAS picks former air force officer in Port Dickson by-election against Anwar Ibrahim



PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man described former Malaysian air force officer Mohd Nazari Mokhtar as an impressive all-rounder. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The Islamist party is seen as fielding Mr Mohd Nazari Mokhtar to give him an edge against Mr Anwar, as the Port Dickson federal constituency has military camps with thousands of voting soldiers.

Bill Cosby's first hours of prison: Generic 'Jello-O' and near total isolation



Cosby is taken into custody at Montgomery County Courthouse on Sept 25, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. PHOTO: AFP



Cosby ate breakfast, lunch and dinner by himself. He walked the yard without company. Four times that day, a guard walked the unit to count the prisoners, and the count was always one.

Dad seeks clarity from data privacy watchdog on international school’s drug-test policy



A parent said that schools which make consent to random drug testing a condition for enjoying their education service are violating the PDPA. PHOTO: ST FILE



Dutch national Marc van Loo, whose teenage son attends an international school here, is seeking clarity on whether the school's random drug tests policy violates the Personal Data Protection Act.

3-year-old Taiwanese boy found tied up, naked and starving in balcony



A three-year-old Taiwanese boy was found tied up in an enclosed balcony in Hsinchu county, in a serious case of child abuse that has shocked many. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/GEEVIDEO



When the boy was found by his mother, he was so hungry that he had picked up his faeces on the floor and ate them.

HSA warns against buying and consuming juice drinks from Malaysia that contain steroids



Jus Al Sunnah Gold 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif and Jus Al Sunnah 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif were tested and found to contain potent medicinal ingredients. PHOTOS: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY



The Health Sciences Authority said that Jus Al Sunnah Gold 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif and Jus Al Sunnah 1001 Khasiat Jus Alternatif have caused serious steroid-induced side effects in at least five people, including a child.

