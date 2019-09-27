Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 27.

E-scooter that knocked into cyclist in fatal Bedok accident should not have been used on public paths: LTA



Madam Ong Bee Eng, a logistics assistant packer, died in hospital on Sept 25 after she was seriously injured in the accident. PHOTOS: KHALID BABA, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The unregistered personal mobility device exceeded the prescribed weight and width limit, and should not have been used on public paths, said the Land Transport Authority.

Whistle-blower's complaint on President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine is released



Demonstrators hold protest signs as part of a demonstration in support of impeachment hearings in New York on Sept 26, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



According to the complaint, Attorney-General William P. Barr and the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were central to the effort.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam faces critics at town hall amid protest outside venue



Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaking during a public dialogue with 150 people at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong on Sept 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam faced a critical crowd yesterday at a public dialogue with some 130 people, as hundreds more protested outside the venue.

Industrial building with hidden storey: Illegal floor demolished, unit up for sale



The Alexcier, an eight-storey building in Alexandra Road, was found to have a hidden ninth floor spanning more than 5,000 sq ft. That floor has been demolished. PHOTO: ST FILE



The owner lists the 10,506 sq ft Alexandra Road penthouse at $4.2m, double what was paid.

SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time



Senior assistant station manager Mohamed Ferdaus Mohamed Yusoff, 39, demonstrates with a sign how he saved a boy from falling from an escalator. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The six-second rescue drama, which saved the boy from a 5m fall, took place at Sixth Avenue MRT station on Tuesday.

Economists expect MAS to ease Sing$ appreciation in Oct



Economists are looking to MAS to ease monetary policy in its upcoming review and provide some support to the economy. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The Monetary Authority of Singapore uses the exchange rate as its main monetary policy tool to balance between inflation from overseas and economic growth.

'Potential to excel in life': NUS undergrad who molested woman gets probation for 'minor intrusion' offences



National University of Singapore student Terence Siow Kai Yuan was given 21 months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of a 28-year-old woman. TNP PHOTO: DAVID SUN



The university student was given probation after the judge rejected the prosecution's call for a custodial sentence.

British PM Boris Johnson loses fresh parliamentary vote as tensions rise



Johnson departs his official residence in Downing Street in London. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Johnson suffered yet another setback after MPs rejected a request to briefly suspend business for his party's conference, highlighting the hostility he faces in parliament just weeks before Brexit.

Family in Chin Swee Road murder case is known to community agencies: MSF



The one-room rental flat on the eighth storey of Block 52 Chin Swee Road, where a toddler's remains were discovered. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The Ministry of Social and Family Development said there were "various interactions" between the family and various agencies and community organisations over the years.

Petals in 100 colours - check out Majulah Singapura installation at Patek Philippe exhibition



Some of the rare historical timepieces from the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva on display at the exhibition. It will run from Sept 28 to Oct 13, 2019. ST PHOTO: WONG KIM HOH



More than 400 pieces will be on display. Highlights include treasures from the Patek Philippe Museum - considered one of the world's best horological museums - in Geneva.

