Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 27.
E-scooter that knocked into cyclist in fatal Bedok accident should not have been used on public paths: LTA
The unregistered personal mobility device exceeded the prescribed weight and width limit, and should not have been used on public paths, said the Land Transport Authority.
Whistle-blower's complaint on President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine is released
According to the complaint, Attorney-General William P. Barr and the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were central to the effort.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam faces critics at town hall amid protest outside venue
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam faced a critical crowd yesterday at a public dialogue with some 130 people, as hundreds more protested outside the venue.
Industrial building with hidden storey: Illegal floor demolished, unit up for sale
The owner lists the 10,506 sq ft Alexandra Road penthouse at $4.2m, double what was paid.
SBS Transit staff member rescues boy hanging from MRT escalator in nick of time
The six-second rescue drama, which saved the boy from a 5m fall, took place at Sixth Avenue MRT station on Tuesday.
Economists expect MAS to ease Sing$ appreciation in Oct
The Monetary Authority of Singapore uses the exchange rate as its main monetary policy tool to balance between inflation from overseas and economic growth.
'Potential to excel in life': NUS undergrad who molested woman gets probation for 'minor intrusion' offences
The university student was given probation after the judge rejected the prosecution's call for a custodial sentence.
British PM Boris Johnson loses fresh parliamentary vote as tensions rise
Mr Johnson suffered yet another setback after MPs rejected a request to briefly suspend business for his party's conference, highlighting the hostility he faces in parliament just weeks before Brexit.
Family in Chin Swee Road murder case is known to community agencies: MSF
The Ministry of Social and Family Development said there were "various interactions" between the family and various agencies and community organisations over the years.
Petals in 100 colours - check out Majulah Singapura installation at Patek Philippe exhibition
More than 400 pieces will be on display. Highlights include treasures from the Patek Philippe Museum - considered one of the world's best horological museums - in Geneva.