Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 21.
video: Select Committee on fake news: Singapore needs to draw up national strategy to counter state-sponsored operations
The committee said it has received evidence clearly suggesting that "a range of state and non-state actors" are engaging in disinformation operations here, and that such operators have used online news articles and social media to influence Singaporeans and legitimise another state's international actions.
Select Committee on fake news: Calibrated approach can allay fear of curbs on free speech
The committee had also considered if the freedom of speech protects falsehoods, whether legal action would have a "chilling effect" on speech and whether legal action would undermine critical thinking.
At SMU lecture, Anwar looks forward to Oct 13 by-election challenge and returning to power
Asked what he plans to do when he becomes PM, Mr Anwar said, to laughter: "Make me PM first, lah. We settle one at a time."
MRT disruption: Go slow or shut down to fix problem?
A key premise underlying mass transit is that people tolerate being packed together since rail travel is the most predictable and swiftest mode of travel. When things go smoothly, that is.
Woman fined $32k for failing to declare branded goods worth nearly $500k from overseas
The 42-year-old had brought a total of 30 luxury goods worth over $469,890 when she returned to Singapore from France. When her four luggage bags were put through an X-ray scanner, images of several handbags were seen.
video: Maryland woman kills three people and herself in warehouse gun rampage
Investigators have not yet determined a motive but a law enforcement source said the shooting was believed to have been sparked by a work-related grievance.
video: Passenger felt stinging in his ears 'like needles' after Jet Airways crew forgot to pressurise plane
Authorities say a flight crew's failure to flip a switch caused a plane to depressurise over Mumbai, leaving passengers bleeding into oxygen masks and nearly losing consciousness.
Nas Daily vlogger hits back at criticism against 'almost perfect country' praise, says Singaporeans 'lack perspective'
"I have a better idea: Why doesn't everyone here try to live in the Middle East for a little bit?" said Mr Nuseir Yassin.
video: ST Run Festival: Collecting race packs, workouts, family fun and more
A total of 5,698 people collected their race packs on the first day of the three-day festival, which runs until Saturday.
video: Hundreds queue for iPhone XS and XS Max a day ahead of launch
First in line was Mr Le Thang, 20, who flew to Singapore from Vietnam the day before to queue for the launch. He arrived at the store at 6am on Thursday and said he plans to buy two iPhone XS Max phones, one for himself and another for a friend.