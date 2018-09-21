Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Sept 21.

video: Select Committee on fake news: Singapore needs to draw up national strategy to counter state-sponsored operations



The Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods said in its report that "state-sponsored disinformation operations" must be effectively dealt with to safeguard the Republic's sovereignty and security. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The committee said it has received evidence clearly suggesting that "a range of state and non-state actors" are engaging in disinformation operations here, and that such operators have used online news articles and social media to influence Singaporeans and legitimise another state's international actions.

Select Committee on fake news: Calibrated approach can allay fear of curbs on free speech



On concerns that laws against fake news would affect critical thinking, the committee said some saw legal action as complementary to media literacy education. PHOTO: ST FILE



The committee had also considered if the freedom of speech protects falsehoods, whether legal action would have a "chilling effect" on speech and whether legal action would undermine critical thinking.

At SMU lecture, Anwar looks forward to Oct 13 by-election challenge and returning to power



Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, de facto leader of Malaysia's ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, taking question from the audience after delivering his lecture on a session titled Leadership in the 21st Century: Winds of Change, as part of the Singapore Management University's Ho Rih Hwa Leadership Lecture Series, on Sept 20, 2018. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Asked what he plans to do when he becomes PM, Mr Anwar said, to laughter: "Make me PM first, lah. We settle one at a time."

MRT disruption: Go slow or shut down to fix problem?



A track point fault near Clementi had stalled service on the East-West MRT line during the morning peak on Sept 19, 2018. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



A key premise underlying mass transit is that people tolerate being packed together since rail travel is the most predictable and swiftest mode of travel. When things go smoothly, that is.

Woman fined $32k for failing to declare branded goods worth nearly $500k from overseas



The total amount of goods and services tax payable for the goods, which were bought from various boutiques in France, amounted to $32,892.78. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS



The 42-year-old had brought a total of 30 luxury goods worth over $469,890 when she returned to Singapore from France. When her four luggage bags were put through an X-ray scanner, images of several handbags were seen.

video: Maryland woman kills three people and herself in warehouse gun rampage



FBI tactical agents prepare as police search for the gunman, who fled the scene. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Investigators have not yet determined a motive but a law enforcement source said the shooting was believed to have been sparked by a work-related grievance.

video: Passenger felt stinging in his ears 'like needles' after Jet Airways crew forgot to pressurise plane



Oxygen masks are seen deployed after a loss of cabin pressure on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai. PHOTO: REUTERS



Authorities say a flight crew's failure to flip a switch caused a plane to depressurise over Mumbai, leaving passengers bleeding into oxygen masks and nearly losing consciousness.

Nas Daily vlogger hits back at criticism against 'almost perfect country' praise, says Singaporeans 'lack perspective'



Many netizens were supportive of Mr Nuseir Yassin's comment and urged him to ignore the original post. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



"I have a better idea: Why doesn't everyone here try to live in the Middle East for a little bit?" said Mr Nuseir Yassin.

video: ST Run Festival: Collecting race packs, workouts, family fun and more



ST Run participants queueing to collect their race packs during the ST Run Festival at the OCBC Arena on Sept 20, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



A total of 5,698 people collected their race packs on the first day of the three-day festival, which runs until Saturday.

video: Hundreds queue for iPhone XS and XS Max a day ahead of launch



A line of roughly 250 people had formed on front of the Apple store in Orchard Road by noon on Sept 20, despite the release of the latest iPhone being at 9am on Sept 21, 2018. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



First in line was Mr Le Thang, 20, who flew to Singapore from Vietnam the day before to queue for the launch. He arrived at the store at 6am on Thursday and said he plans to buy two iPhone XS Max phones, one for himself and another for a friend.

