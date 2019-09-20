Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 20

S'pore to enter 7th day of unhealthy air quality, firms with outdoor workers take haze precautions



A photo taken from Marina Bay Sands' SkyPark at around 7pm on Sept 19 shows haze over the Singapore skyline. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Even as the Republic looks set to enter a seventh day of unhealthy air quality on Friday in some parts of the country, several companies with employees working outdoors are taking measures to protect staff.

AskST: Why are Singapore's PSI readings so different from those used elsewhere, and which are correct?



The skyline at around 12pm on Sept 19, when the 24-hour PSI reading in the southern part of Singapore was 128. The 1-hour PM2.5 reading then was 23. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



While many have questioned whether NEA's 24-hour PSI downplays the severity of the haze, NEA said the discrepancy in air quality readings used here and in other countries boils down to the way they are calculated.

Mike Pompeo favours 'peaceful resolution' to crisis after Saudi attack



Pompeo speaks to reporters before departing from al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Pompeo said there was an "enormous consensus in the region" that Iran carried out the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but added the US was intent on finding a way out of the confrontation.

Measures to stave off ugly divorce battles long overdue



PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



Family lawyers called the measures to reduce the acrimony in the divorce process and improve court procedures a "gamer changer", adding it could make a critical difference if the couple are fighting bitterly.

CPF Board will improve how it conveys messages after criticisms over Tsk ad



Netizens' responses have ranged from incomprehension to dismay, with some saying the ad failed to convey its intended message. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM CPF BOARD/FACEBOOK



The ad was slammed for being incomprehensible, with viewers failing to see the link between older people's purported tendency to go "tsk" and preparing for retirement.

Huawei's flagship Mate 30 phones boast impressive new features, but will not come with Google apps



Huawei consumer business group chief executive Richard Yu presenting the Mate 30 smartphone range at the Convention Center in Munich on Sept 19, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



This means buyers of the new phone will not be able to have popular apps such as Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps pre-installed nor will they get access to the many apps in Google Play Store.

Hong Kong protests: First community dialogue on Sept 26; no umbrellas, loudhailers allowed



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will participate in an open dialogue platform aimed at reaching out to the public to express their views to the government, which strives to understand the discontent and to look for solutions. PHOTO: AP



Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will meet members of the public at the first community dialogue session next Thursday, as she tries to engage the people amid the ongoing anti-government protests.

Tough work tracking down high-rise litterbugs



Mr Halmie Hussein Mattar with a camera used to investigate a high-rise littering case. When one area becomes a consistent concern, National Environment Agency officers may scope it out for suitable vantage points to place cameras. Investigators have to seek out location opportunities in bushes, trees, rooftops and obscure corners of corridors. PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY



When tracking down the culprits behind high-rise littering, sometimes all that NEA officers have to go on is a photograph of rubbish on the ground.

Motor racing: Lewis Hamilton's not pushing panic button as he chases Singapore GP hat-trick



Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton speaks during a press conference ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race on Sept 19, 2019. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The Briton is eyeing a hat-trick at the race this weekend after wins in 2017 and 2018, a feat only achieved by then Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel from 2011 to 2013.

HSA stops supply of 8 medicines used to treat heartburn due to cancer-causing impurity found



The Health Sciences Authority said the medicines were found to contain a nitrosamine impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine, in excess of the internationally acceptable level. PHOTO: ST FILE



HSA's order to stop the sale of ranitidine medicines comes amid similar moves worldwide.

