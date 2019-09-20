Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Sept 20

S'pore to enter 7th day of unhealthy air quality, firms with outdoor workers take haze precautions
Even as the Republic looks set to enter a seventh day of unhealthy air quality on Friday in some parts of the country, several companies with employees working outdoors are taking measures to protect staff.
AskST: Why are Singapore's PSI readings so different from those used elsewhere, and which are correct?
While many have questioned whether NEA's 24-hour PSI downplays the severity of the haze, NEA said the discrepancy in air quality readings used here and in other countries boils down to the way they are calculated.
Mike Pompeo favours 'peaceful resolution' to crisis after Saudi attack
Mr Pompeo said there was an "enormous consensus in the region" that Iran carried out the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but added the US was intent on finding a way out of the confrontation.
Measures to stave off ugly divorce battles long overdue
Family lawyers called the measures to reduce the acrimony in the divorce process and improve court procedures a "gamer changer", adding it could make a critical difference if the couple are fighting bitterly.
CPF Board will improve how it conveys messages after criticisms over Tsk ad
The ad was slammed for being incomprehensible, with viewers failing to see the link between older people's purported tendency to go "tsk" and preparing for retirement.
Huawei's flagship Mate 30 phones boast impressive new features, but will not come with Google apps
This means buyers of the new phone will not be able to have popular apps such as Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps pre-installed nor will they get access to the many apps in Google Play Store.
Hong Kong protests: First community dialogue on Sept 26; no umbrellas, loudhailers allowed
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will meet members of the public at the first community dialogue session next Thursday, as she tries to engage the people amid the ongoing anti-government protests.
Tough work tracking down high-rise litterbugs
When tracking down the culprits behind high-rise littering, sometimes all that NEA officers have to go on is a photograph of rubbish on the ground.
Motor racing: Lewis Hamilton's not pushing panic button as he chases Singapore GP hat-trick
The Briton is eyeing a hat-trick at the race this weekend after wins in 2017 and 2018, a feat only achieved by then Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel from 2011 to 2013.
HSA stops supply of 8 medicines used to treat heartburn due to cancer-causing impurity found
HSA's order to stop the sale of ranitidine medicines comes amid similar moves worldwide.