Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 5

AHTC trial: Lawsuits against Workers’ Party MPs to start today



The lawsuit alleges that the payments to the town council's former managing agent and service provider were improper and void as three Workers' Party MPs had acted in breach of their fiduciary duties. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



A high-profile trial against three Workers' Party MPs starts on Friday.

Pasar and Iceberg lettuce sold at FairPrice and Sheng Siong recalled after high pesticide levels found



AVA had detected high levels of Fipronil in the product, which was imported from a Malaysian farm by Go Fresh Impex. PHOTOS: AGRI-FOOD AND VETERINARY AUTHORITY



A Malaysia-produced lettuce sold at NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarkets under the Pasar and Iceberg brand names has been recalled, after the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) detected high levels of pesticide in the product.

SIA pilot who failed alcohol test taken off payroll after CAAS suspended his flying licence



A Singapore Airlines pilot was caught in Australia for failing an alcohol test before a flight on Sept 15, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



A Singapore Airlines (SIA) captain, who was grounded after he failed an alcohol test before a flight in Australia, has now been told that he is off the payroll.

Hopes rising, Republicans set vote on Kavanaugh as Democrats denounce FBI report



Kavanaugh becomes emotional as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. PHOTO: REUTERS



Confidence grew among President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans on Thursday (Oct 4) that Brett Kavanaugh would win Senate confirmation to the US Supreme Court, after positive comments from two wavering lawmakers about an FBI report on accusations of sexual misconduct by the judge.

Digital defence may be sixth pillar of Total Defence: Ng Eng Hen



Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said it is time to apply the concept of Total Defence to cyber threats. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



To address the very real impact of cyber attacks, the Government is taking steps to reshape the Total Defence framework that may see Digital Defence added as a new sixth pillar, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Foreigners borrowing from licensed moneylenders will be subject to aggregate loan caps like Singaporeans



The loan caps and self-exclusion framework will apply to foreigners who are holders of Work Passes, Long Term Visit Passes, Short Term Visit Passes, Dependant's Passes and Student Passes. PHOTO: ST FILE



Foreigners living in Singapore will be subject to new aggregate loan caps and the self-exclusion framework for borrowing from licensed moneylenders, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a joint statement.

Sulawesi quake and tsunami: Residents trying to leave hampered by fuel shortage, crime and air chaos



Hundreds of locals trying to flee Palu were stranded at the airport. There is a huge backlog of passengers as only smaller commercial planes are allowed to take off for now, after strong tremors caused deep cracks across part of the Palu airport runway. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Residents trying frantically to get out of quake-stricken Palu are finding a host of obstacles in their way.

Thomson View fails in fourth bid to sell en bloc



Thomson View, which sits on a 540,314 sq ft site in Upper Thomson Road, secured support from only 76 per cent of owners in its fourth attempt to launch a collective sale. PHOTO: HSR INVESTMENT SALES



Thomson View condo has failed in its fourth attempt to launch a collective sale - just the latest in a growing list of projects that have been unable to secure the requisite 80 per cent approval rate to kick-start a sale.

Local studies find link between myopia and glaucoma



Professor Aung Tin, Singapore Eye Research Institute's executive director, conducting a mock eye examination. While overseas studies have found a link between myopia and glaucoma, it is the first time this link has been found in Singapore. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



Singaporeans with myopia have a higher chance of getting glaucoma when they grow older and the risk increases as myopia becomes more severe, according to the results of local studies revealed on Thursday.

Project Gutenberg's Aaron Kwok says he has no qualms playing despicable characters



Aaron Kwok (left) with writer-director Felix Chong on the set of Project Gutenberg. PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT



The crime thriller Project Gutenberg plays with perceptions that audiences have of its lead actors.

