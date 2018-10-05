Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 5

AHTC trial: Lawsuits against Workers’ Party MPs to start today
A high-profile trial against three Workers' Party MPs starts on Friday.
Pasar and Iceberg lettuce sold at FairPrice and Sheng Siong recalled after high pesticide levels found
A Malaysia-produced lettuce sold at NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarkets under the Pasar and Iceberg brand names has been recalled, after the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) detected high levels of pesticide in the product.
SIA pilot who failed alcohol test taken off payroll after CAAS suspended his flying licence
A Singapore Airlines (SIA) captain, who was grounded after he failed an alcohol test before a flight in Australia, has now been told that he is off the payroll.
Hopes rising, Republicans set vote on Kavanaugh as Democrats denounce FBI report
Confidence grew among President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans on Thursday (Oct 4) that Brett Kavanaugh would win Senate confirmation to the US Supreme Court, after positive comments from two wavering lawmakers about an FBI report on accusations of sexual misconduct by the judge.
Digital defence may be sixth pillar of Total Defence: Ng Eng Hen
To address the very real impact of cyber attacks, the Government is taking steps to reshape the Total Defence framework that may see Digital Defence added as a new sixth pillar, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.
Foreigners borrowing from licensed moneylenders will be subject to aggregate loan caps like Singaporeans
Foreigners living in Singapore will be subject to new aggregate loan caps and the self-exclusion framework for borrowing from licensed moneylenders, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a joint statement.
Sulawesi quake and tsunami: Residents trying to leave hampered by fuel shortage, crime and air chaos
Residents trying frantically to get out of quake-stricken Palu are finding a host of obstacles in their way.
Thomson View fails in fourth bid to sell en bloc
Thomson View condo has failed in its fourth attempt to launch a collective sale - just the latest in a growing list of projects that have been unable to secure the requisite 80 per cent approval rate to kick-start a sale.
Local studies find link between myopia and glaucoma
Singaporeans with myopia have a higher chance of getting glaucoma when they grow older and the risk increases as myopia becomes more severe, according to the results of local studies revealed on Thursday.
Project Gutenberg's Aaron Kwok says he has no qualms playing despicable characters
The crime thriller Project Gutenberg plays with perceptions that audiences have of its lead actors.