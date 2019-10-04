Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 4

Businesses, governments should cooperate to solve global challenges: Heng Swee Keat



(From left) World Economic Forum president Borge Brende, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia Sania Mirza at the India Economic Summit in New Delhi. PHOTO: MFA



The deputy prime minister also noted the importance of putting citizens at the centre of innovations and equipping them with digital literacy so that people and businesses could succeed in the digital age.

Trump openly calls on Ukraine, China to investigate Biden



US President Donald Trump's efforts to have Ukraine launch an investigation into former US vice-president Joe Biden and his son Hunter have been cataloged in a July 25 telephone call released by the White House. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US president has accused potential Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter of corruption. Mr Biden's campaign called the president's comments "a grotesque choice of lies over truth".

'Tough' PSLE 2019 maths questions: Why maths papers can upset parents



One question in this year's Primary School Leaving Examination mathematics paper asked pupils to figure out patterns in a set of triangles. PHOTO: COURTESY OF STUDY ROOM/KIASUPARENTS FORUM



Many expect clear-cut answers but experts say tough questions assess a range of skills.

Vast experience of North Korea's new nuclear envoy seen as a plus



Mr Kim Myong Gil has had extensive exposure to interactions with the US at various nuclear talks. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Kim Myong Gil, North Korea's newly appointed chief nuclear negotiator, is slated to hold talks this week with the US Special Envoy for North Korea, Mr Stephen Biegun.

Singapore is world's smartest city: IMD Smart City Index



The index ranked cities in terms of how "smart" they are, which in this case was defined as an urban setting that applies technology to enhance the benefits and diminish the shortcomings of urbanisation. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The index ranked cities in terms of how "smart" they are, which was defined as an urban setting that applies technology to enhance the benefits and diminish the shortcomings of urbanisation.

When air travel becomes a shameful act

As environmental awareness grows in Germany and other parts of Europe, "flight shame" is catching on but it is not always easy to give up on the convenience of flying, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.

Jigger & Pony, The Old Man Singapore enter World's 50 Best Bars list; Manhattan drops to No. 11



Jigger & Pony group founders, and husband and wife team Indra Kantono and Gan Guoyi, said that making the list has “always been a goal for (them)”. PHOTO: ST FILE



Atlas at Parkview Square retained its No. 8 spot and was named the Best Bar in Asia. It is the only bar from Singapore in the top 10.

Motorist saves passengers from out-of-control taxi: What to do if your driver blacks out



To stop the out-of-control taxi, Mr Chalmers Chin drove his car in front of it so that it struck the rear of his vehicle. The cab passenger in the front seat steered the taxi to the road shoulder as it came to a halt. PHOTO: CHALMERS CHIN



Road safety experts said it is important to alert other motorists of the danger.

Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok



It is still unclear if the critters harassing residents in Blocks 170, 171 and 172 this year are of the same species as the insects from four years ago. PHOTOS: LIANHE WANBAO READER



The insects were found on residents' beds and dining tables, flew into their bottles and even clung to human skin.

Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m



The court heard that Staff Sergeant Khairulanwar Abd Kahar (right) had stopped the Maserati in Bedok Reservoir Road as Lee Cheng Yan (left) was not using his seat belt. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



Lee Cheng Yan, 35, is claiming trial to 10 charges related to the incident, which happened in 2017.

