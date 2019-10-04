Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 4

Businesses, governments should cooperate to solve global challenges: Heng Swee Keat
The deputy prime minister also noted the importance of putting citizens at the centre of innovations and equipping them with digital literacy so that people and businesses could succeed in the digital age.
Trump openly calls on Ukraine, China to investigate Biden
The US president has accused potential Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter of corruption. Mr Biden's campaign called the president's comments "a grotesque choice of lies over truth".
'Tough' PSLE 2019 maths questions: Why maths papers can upset parents
Many expect clear-cut answers but experts say tough questions assess a range of skills.
Vast experience of North Korea's new nuclear envoy seen as a plus
Mr Kim Myong Gil, North Korea's newly appointed chief nuclear negotiator, is slated to hold talks this week with the US Special Envoy for North Korea, Mr Stephen Biegun.
Singapore is world's smartest city: IMD Smart City Index
The index ranked cities in terms of how "smart" they are, which was defined as an urban setting that applies technology to enhance the benefits and diminish the shortcomings of urbanisation.
When air travel becomes a shameful act
As environmental awareness grows in Germany and other parts of Europe, "flight shame" is catching on but it is not always easy to give up on the convenience of flying, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.
Jigger & Pony, The Old Man Singapore enter World's 50 Best Bars list; Manhattan drops to No. 11
Atlas at Parkview Square retained its No. 8 spot and was named the Best Bar in Asia. It is the only bar from Singapore in the top 10.
Motorist saves passengers from out-of-control taxi: What to do if your driver blacks out
Road safety experts said it is important to alert other motorists of the danger.
Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok
The insects were found on residents' beds and dining tables, flew into their bottles and even clung to human skin.
Man denies driving Maserati that dragged Traffic Police officer for more than 100m
Lee Cheng Yan, 35, is claiming trial to 10 charges related to the incident, which happened in 2017.