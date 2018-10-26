Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 26

US imposes North Korea-related sanctions on Singapore firms



A grand jury indictment charged Tan Wee Beng with working with several other unnamed actors to move money through the international banking system for North Korean banks between 2011 and 2018. PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES



US prosecutors unveiled charges on Thursday against a Singapore businessman once lauded as a leading young entrepreneur, alleging he illegally laundered millions of dollars in funds for North Korea.

40% to 50% rise in cleaning fee hike the main gripe of Old Airport Road hawkers



The Old Airport Road Hawker Centre has become the latest to come under scrutiny amid an ongoing debate over the way hawker centres are run. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



A 40 per cent to 50 per cent rise in cleaning fees has emerged as the main grouse among hawkers at the popular Old Airport Road Hawker Centre since it came under the management of NTUC Foodfare in July last year. Footfall, some claim, has also fallen further, eating into profits.

Changes to boost access to civil justice proposed



Justice Steven Chong said core concepts in civil law procedure would remain but rules would be simplified and restructured. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Proposed changes to civil procedures by an appointed commission will transform and not merely reform the justice system, said Judge of Appeal Steven Chong, who noted the public will be consulted on the proposals.

Town council's delegation of duty to managing agent debated in court



Senior Counsel Davinder Singh said that town councillors cannot "absolve" or "side-step" their responsibilities. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The practice of town councils delegating to their managing agents the selection of consultants for projects - from a pre-approved panel of companies - was debated in the High Court yesterday, the 15th day of a civil suit involving three Workers' Party (WP) MPs.

Pioneer deaf educator, Peng Tsu Ying, dies, aged 92



Mr Peng Tsu Ying is survived by three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ THE SINGAPORE ASSOCIATION FOR THE DEAF



Pioneer educator Peng Tsu Ying, 92, who contributed to the deaf community in Singapore for decades, died on Wednesday.

Nasdaq ends up 3% as US stocks rally after rout, Dow rises 1.6%



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct 25, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Wall Street rebounded strongly on Thursday from the prior session's rout, with tech shares leading a broad-based rally following a series of mostly good earnings reports.

Suspicious package sent to Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York: Police



Police were alerted to the package by an employee of TriBeCa Productions, a television and film production company co-founded by Robert De Niro. PHOTO: AFP



A suspicious package was sent to Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, who along with prominent Democrats who received pipe bombs this week has been critical of President Donald Trump, New York police said on Thursday.

Hangout with ST: Singaporeans falling out of love with the car, and how young is too young for social media?



Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. Clothes by Pull & Bear. ST PHOTO: GREGORY PHUA



Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is now at a new time slot of 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

Airsoft guns seized at Changi Airfreight Centre



Airsoft guns are controlled items under the Arms and Explosives Act. A total of seven sets of airsoft rifles were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY



Seven sets of airsoft rifles and parts were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Sunday.

Love the show? Learn how to dress in a modern day Yanxi style



Ever since Yanxi Palace debuted in China in July 2018, viewers have been wowed by its elegant outfits and refined accessories, which boast meticulous detail. PHOTO: IQIYI



Thanks to a gripping plot and a strong and clever female lead, Chinese imperial drama Story Of Yanxi Palace easily became one of the biggest Asian television hits of the year.

