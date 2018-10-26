Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 26

US imposes North Korea-related sanctions on Singapore firms
US prosecutors unveiled charges on Thursday against a Singapore businessman once lauded as a leading young entrepreneur, alleging he illegally laundered millions of dollars in funds for North Korea.
40% to 50% rise in cleaning fee hike the main gripe of Old Airport Road hawkers
A 40 per cent to 50 per cent rise in cleaning fees has emerged as the main grouse among hawkers at the popular Old Airport Road Hawker Centre since it came under the management of NTUC Foodfare in July last year. Footfall, some claim, has also fallen further, eating into profits.
Changes to boost access to civil justice proposed
Proposed changes to civil procedures by an appointed commission will transform and not merely reform the justice system, said Judge of Appeal Steven Chong, who noted the public will be consulted on the proposals.
Town council's delegation of duty to managing agent debated in court
The practice of town councils delegating to their managing agents the selection of consultants for projects - from a pre-approved panel of companies - was debated in the High Court yesterday, the 15th day of a civil suit involving three Workers' Party (WP) MPs.
Pioneer deaf educator, Peng Tsu Ying, dies, aged 92
Pioneer educator Peng Tsu Ying, 92, who contributed to the deaf community in Singapore for decades, died on Wednesday.
Nasdaq ends up 3% as US stocks rally after rout, Dow rises 1.6%
Wall Street rebounded strongly on Thursday from the prior session's rout, with tech shares leading a broad-based rally following a series of mostly good earnings reports.
Suspicious package sent to Hollywood actor Robert De Niro in New York: Police
A suspicious package was sent to Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, who along with prominent Democrats who received pipe bombs this week has been critical of President Donald Trump, New York police said on Thursday.
Hangout with ST: Singaporeans falling out of love with the car, and how young is too young for social media?
Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is now at a new time slot of 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.
Airsoft guns seized at Changi Airfreight Centre
Seven sets of airsoft rifles and parts were seized by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Sunday.
Love the show? Learn how to dress in a modern day Yanxi style
Thanks to a gripping plot and a strong and clever female lead, Chinese imperial drama Story Of Yanxi Palace easily became one of the biggest Asian television hits of the year.