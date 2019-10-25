Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 25

Over half of mixed-race kids learn Chinese as 2nd language
More than half of the children from married mixed-race couples are choosing to learn Chinese as their mother tongue in local schools, according to fresh data from the Ministry of Education (MOE).
British PM Boris Johnson to seek Dec 12 election to break Brexit deadlock
Labour said it could back an election only when the risk of Mr Johnson leading Britain out of the European Union without a deal was off the table.
A journey to death in a container: What we know so far about the 39 Chinese victims found in a truck in UK
At this stage, there are far more questions than answers in what has become a confounding international case.
Testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads: Reaction time, speed among worries
MPs in western Singapore said companies must do more to assure residents about the vehicles' safety features.
Entrepreneur's out-of-the-box idea for shipping-container hotel in Singapore
The concept is to set up two to five containers in far-flung places in Singapore where there are no permanent built hotels, for about two to three years, and then move on to another destination.
Court strikes out Aussie casino's $40m claim against high roller
The judgment underlines the point that Singapore law does not enforce the recovery of monies won on a wager, other than gambling regulated by statute like the Casino Control Act.
Will Chongqing party chief and Xi ally Chen Min'er be promoted at major Communist Party meeting?
The 59-year-old was passed over for promotion at the 19th Party Congress in 2017, and instead settled for a seat in the next most powerful body, the 25-member Politburo.
NUS, NTU named in top 100 in Reuters' list of world's most innovative universities
NUS climbed five spots to rank 58th, while NTU made its first appearance to occupy the 67th position.
Jeff Bezos set to lose his crown as world's richest person to Bill Gates
Mr Bezos took the top spot from the Microsoft co-founder in October 2017.
Man in Tanjong Pagar fight arrested for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon
Ten people were involved in the fight at Tanjong Pagar Road.