Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 19.
Power-related issue behind Singtel mobile service disruption that hit users islandwide
Customers took to Singtel's Facebook page to complain about service disruptions in areas such as Jurong, Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Woodlands, Sengkang and Potong Pasir.
AHTC trial: WP chairman Sylvia Lim lied to town councillors, Parliament, court, says Davinder
Ms Lim gave the false impression that the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) was forced to upscale a computer system because a software company terminated its contract with AHTC, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh charged.
Hyflux gets $530m lifeline from Indonesia's Salim, Medco consortium
The consortium, SM Investments, will own 60 per cent of the company upon completion of the deal.
Turkish police search forest, coastal city for journalist's remains: Sources
Authorities widened the geographic focus of the search after tracking the routes and stops of cars that left the Saudi consulate and the consul's residence on Oct 2, the day Khashoggi was last seen.
Lower COE prices: Are Singaporeans falling out of love with the car?
If indeed, young Singaporeans are weaning themselves off cars, they join people in several developed cities around the world.
Top Trump aides John Kelly and John Bolton get into heated exchange outside Oval Office: Sources
One source described the argument as a “tense exchange” but said that it had blown over, and that it involved the job performance of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, a former deputy to Mr Kelly.
There are 183,737 millionaires in Singapore, and 1,000 who are 'crazy rich': Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse forecast that the number of millionaires here will grow by 5.5 per cent per annum in the next five years to reach 239,640.
Doctors reminded to give injured workers the rest they need
MOM has received feedback that some errant employers influence medical practitioners to downplay the severity of the injuries by issuing fewer number of days of MC or by issuing light duties in lieu of an MC against the interest of the injured worker.
New property rules: Analysts say ongoing collective sales attempts will be hit hard
Unless developers have already bought land and obtained planning approvals, Wednesday's more stringent guidelines requiring them to build fewer and bigger units will likely eat into developers' profit margins.
Woman robbed and beaten up outside her Punggol flat; 20-year-old man arrested
Only a set of keys were stolen in the incident, which left the middle-aged victim with bruises on her face.