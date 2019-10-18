Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 18

No extraordinary steps needed yet to counter trade war impact: Heng Swee Keat
The Deputy Prime Minister said in July that the Government was ready with a stimulus package to help Singapore workers and businesses should the economy take a plunge.
Turkey, US agree on ceasefire in Syria: US Vice-President Pence
Under the deal, all military operations would be paused to allow a pullback of Kurdish-led forces over a 120-hour period. The Turkish assault has created a new humanitarian crisis in Syria with 200,000 civilians taking flight.
More than $13b invested in start-ups in Singapore between Jan and Sept this year
The amount of funds invested in companies here rose by 36 per cent over the same period last year, Enterprise Singapore said.
Hong Kong govt spells out new housing policy, defends land seizures
Chief Executive Carrie Lam had said she would increase funding for temporary housing and seize up to 160ha of brownfield sites in the New Territories for public housing, among other measures.
Malaysia's PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Tuesday that details of the project will be decided by the Malaysian Cabinet within two weeks.
British PM Boris Johnson expresses confidence Parliament will back his Brexit deal after EU endorsement
Mr Johnson, however, does not have a majority in the 650-seat Parliament. The Democratic Unionist Party has refused to support the deal, saying it is not in Northern Ireland’s interests.
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
An NUS spokesman said Long Yun's employment was terminated in February after an internal investigation.
RWS and MBS fined more than $700,000 by casino watchdog in the last year
The total amount of fines handed out by the Casino Regulatory Authority in the April 2018 to March 2019 financial year was the highest in the last five years.
Death row-counselling nun becomes first Singaporean to make BBC's list of 100 inspiring, influential women
Sister Gerard Fernandez, 81, worked with the prisons for over 40 years until 2017. This year's list includes Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg and Malaysian transgender rights activist Nisha Ayub.
Online love scam victim arrested for allegedly using forged cashier's orders worth over $600k
The woman had received the forged cashier's orders from an online friend through the postal service, after she agreed to deposit them into her bank account.