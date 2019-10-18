Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 18

No extraordinary steps needed yet to counter trade war impact: Heng Swee Keat



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat (left) meeting Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan in Beijing yesterday as part of his four-day visit to China that also took him to Chongqing and Tianjin. PHOTO: MCI



The Deputy Prime Minister said in July that the Government was ready with a stimulus package to help Singapore workers and businesses should the economy take a plunge.

READ MORE HERE

Turkey, US agree on ceasefire in Syria: US Vice-President Pence



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (right) meets with US Vice-President Mike Pence at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey on Oct 17, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Under the deal, all military operations would be paused to allow a pullback of Kurdish-led forces over a 120-hour period. The Turkish assault has created a new humanitarian crisis in Syria with 200,000 civilians taking flight.

READ MORE HERE

More than $13b invested in start-ups in Singapore between Jan and Sept this year



About $13.4 billion from 437 deals was poured into the companies, a 36 per cent increase over the same period last year, Enterprise Singapore said. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The amount of funds invested in companies here rose by 36 per cent over the same period last year, Enterprise Singapore said.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong govt spells out new housing policy, defends land seizures



Anti-extradition Bill protesters march against the backdrop of residential buildings in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, on Aug 4, 2019. The government has announced new policies to ease the city's housing crisis. PHOTO: REUTERS



Chief Executive Carrie Lam had said she would increase funding for temporary housing and seize up to 160ha of brownfield sites in the New Territories for public housing, among other measures.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's PM Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed



An artist's impression of Woodlands North station, which would be connected to Johor Baru by the Rapid Transit System Link. PHOTO: LTA



Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Tuesday that details of the project will be decided by the Malaysian Cabinet within two weeks.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Boris Johnson expresses confidence Parliament will back his Brexit deal after EU endorsement



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident that Parliament, which will sit for an extraordinary session on Saturday to vote on the Brexit agreement, would approve the deal. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Johnson, however, does not have a majority in the 650-seat Parliament. The Democratic Unionist Party has refused to support the deal, saying it is not in Northern Ireland’s interests.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus



Long Yun, who was part of the faculty at the university's Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department, had rubbed his groin against the left thigh of a 20-year-old female student for about four minutes. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



An NUS spokesman said Long Yun's employment was terminated in February after an internal investigation.

READ MORE HERE

RWS and MBS fined more than $700,000 by casino watchdog in the last year



The total amount of fines handed out by the Casino Regulatory Authority in the April 2018 to March 2019 financial year was the highest in the last five years. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The total amount of fines handed out by the Casino Regulatory Authority in the April 2018 to March 2019 financial year was the highest in the last five years.

READ MORE HERE

Death row-counselling nun becomes first Singaporean to make BBC's list of 100 inspiring, influential women



Sister Gerard Fernandez, 81, worked with the prisons for over 40 years as a death row counsellor, until she stopped in 2017. In that time, she "walked with" 18 inmates on death row, up to when they were executed. ST PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY



Sister Gerard Fernandez, 81, worked with the prisons for over 40 years until 2017. This year's list includes Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg and Malaysian transgender rights activist Nisha Ayub.

READ MORE HERE

Online love scam victim arrested for allegedly using forged cashier's orders worth over $600k



Preliminary investigations showed that the woman is believed to be a victim of an Internet love scam. PHOTO: ST FILE



The woman had received the forged cashier's orders from an online friend through the postal service, after she agreed to deposit them into her bank account.

READ MORE HERE