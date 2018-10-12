Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 12

World Bank chief says Singapore's top ranking in human capital is not because it was 'full of crazy rich Asians 50 years ago'
Singapore got its top-of-the-world healthcare and education systems because its leaders took the necessary steps to develop them and not because the country was filled with crazy rich Asians.
US stocks end again with deep losses, Dow down 2.1%
US stocks tumbled for a second straight session on Thursday as volatility reigned on Wall Street amid worries about higher interest rates and trade wars.
SIA reclaims title of operating world's longest non-stop flight with SQ22 from Singapore to Newark
On Thursday night, for the first time in five years, Singapore Airlines Flight SQ22 took to the skies from Changi Airport.
Spaniards, Germans, Britons, Dutch among 12 killed by Mallorca floods, as 'super-inspiring' Nadal helps with cleanup
Two people were found dead in a flood-ravaged area of Mallorca on Thursday, emergency services said, bringing the number of people killed after heavy rain hit the Spanish resort island to at least 12.
Melania Trump says there are people in the White House she doesn't trust
First Lady Melania Trump said in an interview broadcast on Thursday that there have been people in her husband's White House whom she doesn't trust, including some who still work there, and that she considers herself one of the most bullied people in the world.
Anwar's PKR finally comes into its own
From a party formed of street protests to one with the most number of MPs in Parliament, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is finally coming into its own in Malaysian politics after nearly 20 years in opposition.
AHTC trial: Workers' Party MPs happy with managing agent FMSS' performance, says defence
A Workers' Party-led town council was satisfied with the performance of its managing agent, defence lawyer Leslie Netto said on Thursday as he sought to show how FM Solutions & Services (FMSS) had delivered on its obligations.
Made in Singapore: Shaping her future with clay
While studying fashion design in Japan in 2011, Singaporean Jeanette Adrienne Wee's passion for pottery was sparked by the strong culture in ceramic art there.
New space to live and learn for SMU students in the heart of the city
Singapore Management University (SMU) undergraduates have a new space to call home on campus - the Prinsep Street Residences (PSR).
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei 'cheerful despite losing 5kg' after treatment for nose cancer, needs more rest
Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Mohamad Norza Zakaria said that Malaysia's No. 1 player, Datuk Lee Chong Wei, may need a few more weeks to rest.