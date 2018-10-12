Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 12

World Bank chief says Singapore's top ranking in human capital is not because it was 'full of crazy rich Asians 50 years ago'



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and World Bank president Jim Yong Kim at the Human Capital Summit in Bali on Oct 11, 2018. Mr Kim said that Singapore was "not a country full of crazy rich Asians 50 years ago". PHOTO: AFP



Singapore got its top-of-the-world healthcare and education systems because its leaders took the necessary steps to develop them and not because the country was filled with crazy rich Asians.

US stocks end again with deep losses, Dow down 2.1%



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct 11, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



US stocks tumbled for a second straight session on Thursday as volatility reigned on Wall Street amid worries about higher interest rates and trade wars.

SIA reclaims title of operating world's longest non-stop flight with SQ22 from Singapore to Newark



The launch of the Singapore-Newark service signifies a new era of growth for the important US market, SIA's airline's senior vice-president for sales and marketing Campbell Wilson said. ST PHOTO: BASIL EDWARD TEO



On Thursday night, for the first time in five years, Singapore Airlines Flight SQ22 took to the skies from Changi Airport.

Spaniards, Germans, Britons, Dutch among 12 killed by Mallorca floods, as 'super-inspiring' Nadal helps with cleanup



Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (centre) and students of the Nadal Sports Center observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Two people were found dead in a flood-ravaged area of Mallorca on Thursday, emergency services said, bringing the number of people killed after heavy rain hit the Spanish resort island to at least 12.

Melania Trump says there are people in the White House she doesn't trust



Melania Trump arriving to speak about her new Be Best programme at the White House in May 2018. PHOTO: WASHINGTON POST/JABIN BOTSFORD



First Lady Melania Trump said in an interview broadcast on Thursday that there have been people in her husband's White House whom she doesn't trust, including some who still work there, and that she considers herself one of the most bullied people in the world.

Anwar's PKR finally comes into its own



The logos of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (in green) amid a sea of PKR banners in Kampung Permatang Pasir in Permatang Pauh, a former constituency of PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim. He will run tomorrow in the Port Dickson by-election that is expected to return him to Parliament. PHOTO: ST FILE



From a party formed of street protests to one with the most number of MPs in Parliament, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is finally coming into its own in Malaysian politics after nearly 20 years in opposition.

AHTC trial: Workers' Party MPs happy with managing agent FMSS' performance, says defence



Ms How Weng Fan (right) and lawyers arriving at the Supreme Court, on Oct 11, 2018. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



A Workers' Party-led town council was satisfied with the performance of its managing agent, defence lawyer Leslie Netto said on Thursday as he sought to show how FM Solutions & Services (FMSS) had delivered on its obligations.

Made in Singapore: Shaping her future with clay



Singaporean Jeanette Adrienne Wee's passion for pottery was sparked by the strong culture in ceramic art she saw while studying fashion design in Japan in 2011. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL RUBY RIANTO



While studying fashion design in Japan in 2011, Singaporean Jeanette Adrienne Wee's passion for pottery was sparked by the strong culture in ceramic art there.

New space to live and learn for SMU students in the heart of the city



SMU's revamped Prinsep Street Residences is home to 255 students, half of whom are Singaporeans with the rest from abroad. It was officially opened on Oct 11, 2018. ST PHOTO: AMELIA TENG



Singapore Management University (SMU) undergraduates have a new space to call home on campus - the Prinsep Street Residences (PSR).

Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei 'cheerful despite losing 5kg' after treatment for nose cancer, needs more rest



The health problem of the 36-year-old player came into public focus when he withdrew from the World Championship in Nanjing, China, and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in August. PHOTO: AFP



Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Mohamad Norza Zakaria said that Malaysia's No. 1 player, Datuk Lee Chong Wei, may need a few more weeks to rest.

