Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 11.

First day of US-China trade talks end with hopes for limited deal



US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and other senior Chinese officials for about seven hours. PHOTO: REUTERS



"We had a very, very good negotiation with China," US President Donald Trump told reporters after the talks concluded.

War on diabetes: Consumers, experts welcome new restrictions on sugar-sweetened drinks



A survey in 2018 found that more than half the 12 teaspoons of sugar people consume here daily come from sweet drinks. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



The new measures include unhealthy labels for high-sugar drinks and a total ban on advertisements of packaged drinks with very high sugar content.

Suspects in Wiranto stabbing from terror group linked to ISIS



This photo, widely shared on social media, shows one of the two suspects, who has been identified as Syahril Alamsyah.



The couple were members of the extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, said the State Intelligence Agency chief.

Football: 'No excuses' for mistakes, says Brazil's Dani Alves after 1-1 draw with Senegal



Neymar evading a tackle by Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly in last night's international friendly at the National Stadium. The Brazil star notched his century of caps but could not find the net. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The five-time world champions fielded a much stronger team than their last visit to the Republic, but produced a more muted performance against a team ranked 17 places below them at world No. 20.

Dyson to end electric car project, EDB says disruption to firm's Singapore workforce is minimal



British manufacturer Dyson said on Oct 10 it is closing its automotive division as the company's electric car is not commercially viable. PHOTO: DYSON AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING FACILITY



Inventor James Dyson said the company's engineers had developed a “fantastic electric car” but it could not hit the roads because it was not “commercially viable”.

Kelantan Sultan refutes ex-wife's claims he abandoned her



Ms Oksana Voevodina claims that her ex-husband, the former Malaysian king, abandoned her during her pregnancy. He is refuting her claims as false. PHOTO: RIHANA OKSANA PETRA/INSTAGRAM



The Sultan of Kelantan's Singapore-based lawyers said she declined "a significant and generous sum of money" to get more from Britain's Daily Mail tabloid.

Singapore processes only tiny fraction of plastics locally; experts say this is unsustainable



The small proportion of plastics processed locally worries experts because there is currently an oversupply of such plastics. PHOTO: ST FILE



The small proportion worries experts because there is currently an oversupply of such plastics. China has also banned plastic imports.

Good to lift IVF age limit, but will women still have eggs?



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Some doctors hope the ban on egg freezing for non-medical reasons will be lifted to help improve older women's chances of conception.

SAF command post at Ex Forging Sabre enhanced with AI for more effective strike missions



Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How (back row centre, in black) at the command post for Exercise Forging Sabre, at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Oct 9, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The upgrades at the command post in the American state of Idaho boost the SAF's ability to orchestrate strike operations swiftly.

Road bridge collapses in Wuxi, China trapping cars underneath



Dramatic images post on social media showed crushed cars, with only their front sections or headlights visible under a huge block of grey concrete. PHOTO: TWITTER/FREEHKFORWORLD



Dramatic videos posted on social media showed the section of the bridge swaying then crashing onto the road and vehicles underneath.

