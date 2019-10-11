Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Oct 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Oct 11.
First day of US-China trade talks end with hopes for limited deal
"We had a very, very good negotiation with China," US President Donald Trump told reporters after the talks concluded.
War on diabetes: Consumers, experts welcome new restrictions on sugar-sweetened drinks
The new measures include unhealthy labels for high-sugar drinks and a total ban on advertisements of packaged drinks with very high sugar content.
Suspects in Wiranto stabbing from terror group linked to ISIS
The couple were members of the extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, said the State Intelligence Agency chief.
Football: 'No excuses' for mistakes, says Brazil's Dani Alves after 1-1 draw with Senegal
The five-time world champions fielded a much stronger team than their last visit to the Republic, but produced a more muted performance against a team ranked 17 places below them at world No. 20.
Dyson to end electric car project, EDB says disruption to firm's Singapore workforce is minimal
Inventor James Dyson said the company's engineers had developed a “fantastic electric car” but it could not hit the roads because it was not “commercially viable”.
Kelantan Sultan refutes ex-wife's claims he abandoned her
The Sultan of Kelantan's Singapore-based lawyers said she declined "a significant and generous sum of money" to get more from Britain's Daily Mail tabloid.
Singapore processes only tiny fraction of plastics locally; experts say this is unsustainable
The small proportion worries experts because there is currently an oversupply of such plastics. China has also banned plastic imports.
Good to lift IVF age limit, but will women still have eggs?
Some doctors hope the ban on egg freezing for non-medical reasons will be lifted to help improve older women's chances of conception.
SAF command post at Ex Forging Sabre enhanced with AI for more effective strike missions
The upgrades at the command post in the American state of Idaho boost the SAF's ability to orchestrate strike operations swiftly.
Road bridge collapses in Wuxi, China trapping cars underneath
Dramatic videos posted on social media showed the section of the bridge swaying then crashing onto the road and vehicles underneath.