Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 9.
Singapore leaders striving for smooth transition: PM Lee
Need to entrench culture of renewing ranks, teamwork, he says at ESM Goh's book launch.
Ex-Marine identified as suspect in mass shooting in California bar
A gunman opened fire in a crowded Southern California bar popular with college students, killing 12 people including a sheriff’s deputy, in the latest US mass shooting that stunned a community with a reputation for safety.
GE as early as next year? Depends on several factors
Whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will call a general election early - as soon as next year - will hinge on several factors, political observers said.
Reef structure to promote coral growth installed off Sisters' Islands
The installation constitutes an important expansion of conservation efforts in Singapore's Southern Islands, of which the Sisters' Islands are a part of, and is part of the "Grow-a-Reef Garden" project, a collaboration between JTC and the National Parks Board.
Town council ex-GM graft trial: Funds used to pay for dinners, karaoke came from various sources
The funds used to pay for the dinners and karaoke sessions for a former town council's general manager came under scrutiny on the fifth day of a graft trial.
The Straits Times bags 9 prizes at Asian Digital Media Awards for innovative multimedia content
The Straits Times' efforts to engage its young audience online and explore innovative ways of telling a story were recognised with the publication winning nine prizes at the Asian Digital Media Awards.
Father admits hitting his crying baby, causing multiple skull fractures
Just six months old and lying defenceless in his mother's lap, a crying baby bore the brunt of his father's frustration when the man struck the boy's head so hard, it caused multiple skull fractures.
Football: Fandi promises his Lions will put up strong fight against Indonesia in Suzuki Cup opener
The Lions are itching and raring to go against Indonesia in their opening Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup match at the National Stadium.
Glow Guide: Getting down with brown make-up for a polished look
An autumnal mood can be spotted in some fashion magazines around this time of year. Think models with wine-coloured lips and tawny eyeshadow, who swan around looking pensive in big jumpers.
Dutchman, 69, files lawsuit to lower his age by 20 years for better dating, job prospects
A 69-year-old Dutchman who claims that he looks young and feels young now wants his age to be legally lowered by 20 years too.