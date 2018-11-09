Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 9.

Singapore leaders striving for smooth transition: PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong at the launch of Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, which PM Lee said is particularly timely as a major theme in it is leadership renewal, and the next team to lead Singapore is shaping up. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Need to entrench culture of renewing ranks, teamwork, he says at ESM Goh's book launch.

Ex-Marine identified as suspect in mass shooting in California bar



All the victims were killed inside the bar in the suburb of Thousand Oaks, including the officer who had been called to the scene. PHOTO: AFP



A gunman opened fire in a crowded Southern California bar popular with college students, killing 12 people including a sheriff’s deputy, in the latest US mass shooting that stunned a community with a reputation for safety.

GE as early as next year? Depends on several factors



File photo of people casting their votes at the polling station in Cantonment Primary School, on Sept 11, 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



Whether Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will call a general election early - as soon as next year - will hinge on several factors, political observers said.

Reef structure to promote coral growth installed off Sisters' Islands



Each of the 10m-high structure will form a three-storey "terrace house" upon which corals may take root and grow. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The installation constitutes an important expansion of conservation efforts in Singapore's Southern Islands, of which the Sisters' Islands are a part of, and is part of the "Grow-a-Reef Garden" project, a collaboration between JTC and the National Parks Board.

Town council ex-GM graft trial: Funds used to pay for dinners, karaoke came from various sources



Public prosecutors went through a handwritten ledger recording these expenses which was kept by company director Chia Sin Lan (above) and his business partner, Mr Tay Eng Chuan. PHOTO: ST FILE



The funds used to pay for the dinners and karaoke sessions for a former town council's general manager came under scrutiny on the fifth day of a graft trial.

The Straits Times bags 9 prizes at Asian Digital Media Awards for innovative multimedia content



(From left) ST breaking news editor Mak Mun San, SPH chief technology officer Glen Gary Francis, Mr Eugene Leow, head of digital strategy for SPH's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, SPH's client solutions manager Dewi Murniati Sriwahyuto and SPH's chief product officer Gaurav Sachdeva at the Asian Digital Media Awards in Hong Kong on Nov 8, 2018. ST PHOTO: GLEN FRANCIS



The Straits Times' efforts to engage its young audience online and explore innovative ways of telling a story were recognised with the publication winning nine prizes at the Asian Digital Media Awards.

Father admits hitting his crying baby, causing multiple skull fractures

Just six months old and lying defenceless in his mother's lap, a crying baby bore the brunt of his father's frustration when the man struck the boy's head so hard, it caused multiple skull fractures.

Football: Fandi promises his Lions will put up strong fight against Indonesia in Suzuki Cup opener



(From left) Indonesia's captain Hansamu Yama and coach Bima Sakti with Singapore's coach Fandi Ahmad and captain Hariss Harun at the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup press conference on Nov 8, 2018. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



The Lions are itching and raring to go against Indonesia in their opening Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup match at the National Stadium.

Glow Guide: Getting down with brown make-up for a polished look



Browns are go-to shades for nude make-up at any time of the year. PHOTO: COURTESY OF BOBBI BROWN



An autumnal mood can be spotted in some fashion magazines around this time of year. Think models with wine-coloured lips and tawny eyeshadow, who swan around looking pensive in big jumpers.

Dutchman, 69, files lawsuit to lower his age by 20 years for better dating, job prospects



Mr Emile Ratelbrand, an entrepreneur and self-help guru, is hoping that legally lowering his age by 20 years will get him better luck with women, especially when he goes on dating app Tinder. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



A 69-year-old Dutchman who claims that he looks young and feels young now wants his age to be legally lowered by 20 years too.

