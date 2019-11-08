Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 8.

Dengue is on the rise again, with most deaths in more than a decade



Mosquito fogging operations being carried out near Anchorpoint in Queenstown on July 12, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Authorities expect the numbers to continue rising in the coming weeks, making this year Singapore's third-largest dengue outbreak.

China, US agree to roll back tariffs in phases: Beijing



A photo of a Chinese and US flag at a booth during the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Nov 6, 2018. Experts said the announcement that existing tariffs would be rolled back in stages was a positive development. PHOTO: AFP



Stock markets rallied after the first concrete sign in months that a partial deal between the world's two largest economies is in sight.

18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa



The aftermath of the bridge collapse at Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa, on Nov 7, 2019. PHOTO: DEDY SUWADHA/TWITTER



Fifteen of the injured Singaporeans were immediately rushed to hospital. Some of the victims were taking selfies when the bridge collapsed, a report said.

E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders' concerns will be looked into, says Desmond Lee



Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee meeting a group of food delivery riders last night at his Meet-the-People Session in Jurong Spring. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Over 50 PMD riders turned up at Mr Lee's Meet-the-People Session. They put forward alternative proposals to the ban, such as needing a licence and a minimum age of 18 to ride a PMD.

Missing Singapore, Chinese divers might have been swept away by strong undercurrents: Indonesia rescue official



Indonesia's search and rescue agency has been conducting search operations since a diving mate of the missing trio alerted the authorities to the incident on Nov 3, 2019. PHOTO: BASARNAS



Indonesian rescuers will carry out search operations until Saturday - the last day of a standard seven-day search period - then evaluate whether to continue or end the mission.

Football: SPL club Warriors face 107 charges for offences under Employment Act; accused of owing employees over $350,000





Warriors FC players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Komoco Singapore Cup final at Jalan Besar Stadium on Nov 2, 2019. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Despite not being paid for three months, Warriors' players surpassed expectations in the Komoco Motors Singapore Cup, reaching the final on Nov 2 only to lose 4-3 to Tampines Rovers.

Battling India's air pollution: Experts stress need for long-term regulations, stricter implementation



A tourist at the Taj Mahal in Agra wearing a face mask to protect against air pollution. Analysts say India's plans to tackle the problem suffer from lackadaisical enforcement and lack of coordination. There are few penalties, and little transparency. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



They say it is time to start strong coordination across the environment, power, transport and health departments in the country.

Maid who died in tragic road accident had child of her own



Ms Jaspreet Kaur was reportedly crossing Lentor Avenue with the two-year-old child in a stroller before being hit by a car. PHOTOS: STOMP



She reportedly pushed her employer's two-year-old son out of harm's way before a car hit her as they were crossing the road.

Tutor did not breach contract or duties by having his own business on the side: Court



Mr Eugene Toh, who was sued by a tuition centre he co-founded for allegedly moonlighting, has been cleared by the High Court. PHOTO: EUGENE TOH



The court found that the tutor and his business partner had an agreement for him to carry on his own tuition business.

Nov 11 Singles Day sale steals hearts as Singapore's biggest shopping event



Mr Kenneth Koh, 25, poses for a picture with some of his past purchases at his office at Keppel Towers 2, on Nov 7, 2019. PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



A recent report by an advertising platform found that 11.11 is the largest shopping event in Singapore, surpassing events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and 12.12.

