Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 8.
Dengue is on the rise again, with most deaths in more than a decade
Authorities expect the numbers to continue rising in the coming weeks, making this year Singapore's third-largest dengue outbreak.
China, US agree to roll back tariffs in phases: Beijing
Stock markets rallied after the first concrete sign in months that a partial deal between the world's two largest economies is in sight.
18 Singaporeans injured as bridge collapses in Batam's Montigo Resorts Nongsa
Fifteen of the injured Singaporeans were immediately rushed to hospital. Some of the victims were taking selfies when the bridge collapsed, a report said.
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders' concerns will be looked into, says Desmond Lee
Over 50 PMD riders turned up at Mr Lee's Meet-the-People Session. They put forward alternative proposals to the ban, such as needing a licence and a minimum age of 18 to ride a PMD.
Missing Singapore, Chinese divers might have been swept away by strong undercurrents: Indonesia rescue official
Indonesian rescuers will carry out search operations until Saturday - the last day of a standard seven-day search period - then evaluate whether to continue or end the mission.
Football: SPL club Warriors face 107 charges for offences under Employment Act; accused of owing employees over $350,000
Despite not being paid for three months, Warriors' players surpassed expectations in the Komoco Motors Singapore Cup, reaching the final on Nov 2 only to lose 4-3 to Tampines Rovers.
Battling India's air pollution: Experts stress need for long-term regulations, stricter implementation
They say it is time to start strong coordination across the environment, power, transport and health departments in the country.
Maid who died in tragic road accident had child of her own
She reportedly pushed her employer's two-year-old son out of harm's way before a car hit her as they were crossing the road.
Tutor did not breach contract or duties by having his own business on the side: Court
The court found that the tutor and his business partner had an agreement for him to carry on his own tuition business.
Nov 11 Singles Day sale steals hearts as Singapore's biggest shopping event
A recent report by an advertising platform found that 11.11 is the largest shopping event in Singapore, surpassing events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and 12.12.