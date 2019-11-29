Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 29

St James Power Station will be Dyson's new global HQ in Singapore
Renovations are under way and Dyson plans to move to the national monument, formerly one of the biggest nightlife hubs here, in 2021.
Shoppers queue overnight to snap up bargains on Black Friday
Major local retailers such as Robinsons, Courts, Tangs and Metro are offering discounts as high as 90 per cent for some products.
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan, voices hope for ceasefire
His first visit to Afghanistan since becoming president came a week after a prisoner swop between Washington and Kabul.
97% of payments for cash advance programme on schedule, says Grab; labour MP Zainal Sapari urges caution
The scheme lets selected workers instantly get hold of part of their projected future earnings. Grab said these are not loans.
SCDF enhances support programme for those struggling to adjust to national service after NSF suicide
This comes after a State Coroner's recommendations last week to review SCDF's structure and protocols to deal with mental health issues among its servicemen.
Trump's signing of Hong Kong Bill will upset China but may not upend trade deal: Experts
The signing was less about the trade deal and more about bolstering the US president's domestic political position, experts said.
Police from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau smash international Internet love scam ring
The syndicate is believed to be behind at least 139 cases of Internet love scams in the four jurisdictions, with victims losing about $5.8 million.
SEA Games: Champions since 1965, Singapore's water polo team in danger of losing gold
The shock 7-5 loss to Indonesia in their round-robin match means Singapore's title chances are out of their hands.
Nets cards accepted at 7,400 points in Malaysia
Nets said the use of these cards in Malaysia will not incur any currency conversion fees, and card holders will enjoy competitive exchange rates.
Meet the 61-year-old army grandma who can outrun recruits
"When my boys ask: 'Madam, you have so much energy?', I say, 'Just to prove to you guys that old people have lots of energy, so you guys better buck up'," said First Warrant Officer Margaret Leon.