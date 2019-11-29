Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 29

St James Power Station will be Dyson's new global HQ in Singapore



St James Power Station, pictured on Nov 28, 2019. Dyson has secured a new global headquarters building in Singapore at the waterfront site at 3 Sentosa Gateway. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Renovations are under way and Dyson plans to move to the national monument, formerly one of the biggest nightlife hubs here, in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Shoppers queue overnight to snap up bargains on Black Friday



Many people brought sleeping bags, tables and foldable chairs on Thursday to make sure they would be first in line outside Robinsons The Heeren. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Major local retailers such as Robinsons, Courts, Tangs and Metro are offering discounts as high as 90 per cent for some products.

READ MORE HERE

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan, voices hope for ceasefire



US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to American troops during an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, on Nov 28, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



His first visit to Afghanistan since becoming president came a week after a prisoner swop between Washington and Kabul.

READ MORE HERE

97% of payments for cash advance programme on schedule, says Grab; labour MP Zainal Sapari urges caution



Grab's Upfront Cash programme lets selected workers instantly get hold of part of their projected future earnings. Grab said these are not loans. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The scheme lets selected workers instantly get hold of part of their projected future earnings. Grab said these are not loans.

READ MORE HERE

SCDF enhances support programme for those struggling to adjust to national service after NSF suicide



Singapore Civil Defence Force full-time national serviceman Muhammad Ahad Lone, 18, committed suicide in April last year. PHOTO: FAMILY OF MUHAMMAD AHAD LONE



This comes after a State Coroner's recommendations last week to review SCDF's structure and protocols to deal with mental health issues among its servicemen.

READ MORE HERE

Trump's signing of Hong Kong Bill will upset China but may not upend trade deal: Experts



China watchers reckoned that Mr Donald Trump believed Washington is in a better position than Beijing. PHOTO: AFP



The signing was less about the trade deal and more about bolstering the US president's domestic political position, experts said.

READ MORE HERE

Police from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau smash international Internet love scam ring



The syndicate is believed to be behind at least 139 cases of Internet love scams in the four jurisdictions, with victims losing about $5.8 million. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE



The syndicate is believed to be behind at least 139 cases of Internet love scams in the four jurisdictions, with victims losing about $5.8 million.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Champions since 1965, Singapore's water polo team in danger of losing gold



Singapore's men's water polo team reacting after their loss to Indonesia at the New Clark City Aquatics Centre on Nov 28, 2019. PHOTO: ANDY CHUA/SNOC



The shock 7-5 loss to Indonesia in their round-robin match means Singapore's title chances are out of their hands.

READ MORE HERE

Nets cards accepted at 7,400 points in Malaysia



Mr Jeffrey Goh, Nets' group chief executive officer (right), accompanied by PayNet group CEO Peter Schiesser, making a payment using the new cross-border payments service at MOG eyewear during the Nets-PayNet launch event in JB City Square mall in Johor Baru yesterday. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Nets said the use of these cards in Malaysia will not incur any currency conversion fees, and card holders will enjoy competitive exchange rates.

READ MORE HERE

Meet the 61-year-old army grandma who can outrun recruits



First Warrant Officer Margaret Leon, 61, has been platoon commander to seven batches of recruits since joining the Basic Military Training Centre last year. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



"When my boys ask: 'Madam, you have so much energy?', I say, 'Just to prove to you guys that old people have lots of energy, so you guys better buck up'," said First Warrant Officer Margaret Leon.

READ MORE HERE