Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 23

PAP sets stage for Heng Swee Keat to be PM



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat interacting with staff from SGInnovate during the company's second anniversary celebration on Nov 22, 2018. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Mr Heng, 57, who is Finance Minister, is expected to be named deputy prime minister at some point next year.

READ MORE HERE

Almost $50 million in unclaimed prize money from 4D, Toto and other games last year



A Singapore Pools outlet at 211 Hougang on Feb 10, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



The unclaimed prizes for its past four financial years came up to about $190 million.

READ MORE HERE

Long queues form ahead of Black Friday at Robinsons



Mr Marcus Leong rushing into Robinsons as soon as the doors opened at midnight of Nov 22, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Foldable chairs, stools, picnic mats and lots of electronic gadgets were just some of the items the roughly 1,000 shoppers outside Robinsons at The Heeren had armed themselves with to survive the queue for the retail giant's annual Black Friday sale.

READ MORE HERE

More doctors facing action over inadequate MCs



Companies have to report incidents to MOM when workers are given more than three days of sick leave for an injury. PHOTO: ST FILE



Earlier this year, the Singapore Medical Council's disciplinary tribunals found two doctors guilty of not giving injured workers sufficient rest following serious injury, possibly doing so to help the employers.

READ MORE HERE

Angry Trump lashes out at judges on Thanksgiving Day



Trump speaking via video teleconference with troops from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. PHOTO: REUTERS



United States President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the judiciary on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, accusing judges of making the country unsafe as he fanned a bitter row over asylum seekers on the US-Mexico border.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-FBI director James Comey to testify before outgoing Congress



James Comey (left) and Loretta Lynch (right) have been subpoenaed to testify before Congress. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Comey confirmed he had received a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee but said he would resist if made to answer questions behind closed doors.

READ MORE HERE

Zuji Singapore's travel booking site taken down until new platform is ready early next year



The Zuji Singapore website has been "temporarily closed" as part of preparations to launch a new platform. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ZUJI.COM.SG



"Due to the tight deadline for the new website development, we are not taking any new orders to minimise the migration risk. However, this does not impact any existing orders," said its spokesman.

READ MORE HERE

Hangout with ST: Drawing the line in social media, and a score for the local football team





Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: GREGORY PHUA



In this week's episode, we discuss where one draws the line between an individual and employee when posting on social media and what online services one would be willing to give up in the light of the GST Bill for online services.

READ MORE HERE

Indian baby survives being run over by train after alighting parents lose grip of her



The one-year-old reportedly fell into the gap between the carriage and the platform as the girl's parents were stepping off the train. PHOTO: AFP



Once the train passed, a man quickly scooped up the tiny child who, apart from crying, was astonishingly left unscathed by the terrifying incident.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Singtel TV secures EPL broadcast rights for three seasons from August 2019, no price hike for next year



The latest rights deal will make Singtel TV the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore for 12 consecutive years. PHOTO: ST FILE



With the announcement, Singtel has avoided the last-minute wrangling surrounding the Champions League rights which was resolved only after the group stage kicked off in September.

READ MORE HERE