Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 23
PAP sets stage for Heng Swee Keat to be PM
Mr Heng, 57, who is Finance Minister, is expected to be named deputy prime minister at some point next year.
Almost $50 million in unclaimed prize money from 4D, Toto and other games last year
The unclaimed prizes for its past four financial years came up to about $190 million.
Long queues form ahead of Black Friday at Robinsons
Foldable chairs, stools, picnic mats and lots of electronic gadgets were just some of the items the roughly 1,000 shoppers outside Robinsons at The Heeren had armed themselves with to survive the queue for the retail giant's annual Black Friday sale.
More doctors facing action over inadequate MCs
Earlier this year, the Singapore Medical Council's disciplinary tribunals found two doctors guilty of not giving injured workers sufficient rest following serious injury, possibly doing so to help the employers.
Angry Trump lashes out at judges on Thanksgiving Day
United States President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the judiciary on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, accusing judges of making the country unsafe as he fanned a bitter row over asylum seekers on the US-Mexico border.
Ex-FBI director James Comey to testify before outgoing Congress
Mr Comey confirmed he had received a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee but said he would resist if made to answer questions behind closed doors.
Zuji Singapore's travel booking site taken down until new platform is ready early next year
"Due to the tight deadline for the new website development, we are not taking any new orders to minimise the migration risk. However, this does not impact any existing orders," said its spokesman.
Hangout with ST: Drawing the line in social media, and a score for the local football team
In this week's episode, we discuss where one draws the line between an individual and employee when posting on social media and what online services one would be willing to give up in the light of the GST Bill for online services.
Indian baby survives being run over by train after alighting parents lose grip of her
Once the train passed, a man quickly scooped up the tiny child who, apart from crying, was astonishingly left unscathed by the terrifying incident.
Football: Singtel TV secures EPL broadcast rights for three seasons from August 2019, no price hike for next year
With the announcement, Singtel has avoided the last-minute wrangling surrounding the Champions League rights which was resolved only after the group stage kicked off in September.