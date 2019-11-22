Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 22

Dengue infections on the rise; outbreak has close to 3,000 people hospitalised and 20 dead



A dengue alert banner in Jurong West Street 61 on Nov 21, 2019. The National Environment Agency expects the number of dengue cases to remain high into 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Two people died this month from dengue. They were aged 52 and 78, and one lived within an active dengue cluster.

Singapore spends $3.1 billion on stress-related illnesses annually: Study



Stress-related conditions can refer to physical and mental symptoms caused by stress such as headaches, muscle aches, joint pain, anxiety, depressive and panic disorders. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



This put the nation's proportion of expenditure on stress-related illnesses second-highest among the nine economies studied in the report, coming just 0.8 percentage point behind Australia's 18.8 per cent.

Mexico, Singapore can be pathfinders of trade and commerce: PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressing the Mexican Senate on Wednesday. He is the first foreign head of government to do so since Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came to office last December. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The strategic location of Singapore, near the centre of Asia, and Mexico, near the centre of the Americas, means that the two countries are gateways to their respective regions, he said.

MRT network's reliability continued to improve in first nine months of the year



There were three major delays on the rail network in the first three quarters, compared with nine for the whole of last year. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



There were three major delays on the entire rail network in the first three quarters, compared with nine for the whole of last year.

Managing US-China rivalry key to tackling next financial downturn: Tharman



Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing on Nov 21, 2019. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The two other key issues raised by Mr Tharman were the potential for conflict in the Middle East, and politics that polarise rather than unite.

Election pledges haunt Pakatan Harapan after Tanjung Piai loss



Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional supporters near a polling centre in Tanjung Piai in Johor on Nov 16, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The PH administration has abolished the goods and services tax, and introduced policies to lower housing prices. But measures to raise disposable income have yet to show results.

No plans by New Creation Church to raise funds to buy $300 million shopping mall



Mega church New Creation has acquired The Star Vista mall for almost $300 million "to protect the interest of the church". ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Last year, it collected $122 million in donations in the form of tithes by church members, and it has $633 million in reserves.

New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall



Pastor Joseph Prince (Ieft) founded the New Creation Church, which announced on Nov 20, 2019, the acquisition of The Star Vista mall for around $300 million "to protect the interest of the church". PHOTOS: ST FILE



From just 150 followers in 1990, New Creation today has more than 31,000 members - a rapid expansion that has led it to search for more venues to accommodate worshippers.

With Liang Court set to reinvent itself, current tenants to vacate by March 2020



Inside Liang Court mall on Nov 21, 2019. Tenants said they have been told to vacate the mall by March next year. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Tenants said that after Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya shut its 13,000 sq ft space in April, many other stores followed suit.

ChildAid concert raises $2.12 million as it marks 15th year



More than 1,600 audience members at Thursday's (Nov 21) gala of ChildAid 2019 were treated to a diverse line-up of performances at the concert, themed Sing! Play! Dance!. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



This brings the total raised for charity over the concert's 15 years to $22.71 million.

