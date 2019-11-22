Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 22

Dengue infections on the rise; outbreak has close to 3,000 people hospitalised and 20 dead
Two people died this month from dengue. They were aged 52 and 78, and one lived within an active dengue cluster.
Singapore spends $3.1 billion on stress-related illnesses annually: Study
This put the nation's proportion of expenditure on stress-related illnesses second-highest among the nine economies studied in the report, coming just 0.8 percentage point behind Australia's 18.8 per cent.
Mexico, Singapore can be pathfinders of trade and commerce: PM Lee
The strategic location of Singapore, near the centre of Asia, and Mexico, near the centre of the Americas, means that the two countries are gateways to their respective regions, he said.
MRT network's reliability continued to improve in first nine months of the year
There were three major delays on the entire rail network in the first three quarters, compared with nine for the whole of last year.
Managing US-China rivalry key to tackling next financial downturn: Tharman
The two other key issues raised by Mr Tharman were the potential for conflict in the Middle East, and politics that polarise rather than unite.
Election pledges haunt Pakatan Harapan after Tanjung Piai loss
The PH administration has abolished the goods and services tax, and introduced policies to lower housing prices. But measures to raise disposable income have yet to show results.
No plans by New Creation Church to raise funds to buy $300 million shopping mall
Last year, it collected $122 million in donations in the form of tithes by church members, and it has $633 million in reserves.
New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall
From just 150 followers in 1990, New Creation today has more than 31,000 members - a rapid expansion that has led it to search for more venues to accommodate worshippers.
With Liang Court set to reinvent itself, current tenants to vacate by March 2020
Tenants said that after Japanese bookstore Kinokuniya shut its 13,000 sq ft space in April, many other stores followed suit.
ChildAid concert raises $2.12 million as it marks 15th year
This brings the total raised for charity over the concert's 15 years to $22.71 million.