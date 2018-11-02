Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 2

US charges Jho Low, former Goldman bankers over 1MDB scandal





The US Justice Department announced multiple criminal charges against two former Goldman Sachs bankers and Malaysian financier Jho Low on Nov 1, 2018. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK





US officials unveiled criminal charges on Thursday against two former Goldman Sachs bankers and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho over the scandal-plagued Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, raising fresh questions about corporate culture at the prestigious investment bank.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean dead in motorcycle crash in Selangor had just embarked on month-long trip with husband





The superbike on which Pauline Leong was riding pillion swerved out of control in rainy weather. PHOTO: HULU SELANGOR TRAFFIC POLICE





She and her husband were going on a month-long trip on their superbike, and had planned to visit nursing homes and special needs schools in Malaysia and Thailand.

READ MORE HERE

Look beyond education to give disadvantaged kids a leg-up



The Government has done much in recent years to raise the quality of pre-schooling and make it more accessible to poor children. This includes setting aside some 30 per cent of places at the Education Ministry-run kindergartens for children from lower socio-economic background, as well as raising childcare subsidies to make quality care affordable for families. PHOTO: ST FILE



When Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah spoke last week about the need to uncover the underlying causes of children from disadvantaged homes lagging behind, I was reminded of two Primary 5 girls whom I gave free English tuition to a few years ago.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore system has done better than other countries in improving social mobility: MSF paper





The Ministry of Social and Family Development said many of its measures have worked well in boosting progress and social mobility. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG





The Singapore system is not perfect in improving the lives of the low-income and vulnerable families, but it has performed better than most countries, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a first-of-its-kind report released on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

TV titans Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey go head to head on US campaign trail





Masada Hart, 9, waits in line with his mother before Oprah Winfrey takes part in a town hall meeting with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ahead of the midterm election in Marietta, Georgia, US, on Nov 1, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS





Two former TV stars and political opposites – media mogul Oprah Winfrey and President Donald Trump - took to the US campaign trail on Thursday, five days before elections that will determine whether Trump’s Republicans retain control of Congress.

READ MORE HERE

SAF officers set up bursary to help needy SMU students who do well in national service





Brigadier-General Chua Boon Keat presenting a cheque for $200,000 to SMU president, Professor Arnoud De Meyer, at SMU on Nov 1, 2018. With them are Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong and SMU provost, Professor Lily Kong. PHOTO: MINDEF





Having seen national servicemen who serve with commitment despite facing financial hardships, Colonel (Retired) Kong Kam Yean, a recipient of a scholarship from the Singapore Management University (SMU), decided to pay it forward.

READ MORE HERE

COI on SingHealth cyber attack: Weaknesses flagged in 2016 internal audit not remedied





New evidence pointed to more inadequacies at Integrated Health Information Systems, which was tasked to run the IT systems of all public healthcare operators in Singapore. PHOTO: ST FILE





Some "high-risk weaknesses" found during an internal audit in 2016 of the network link between Singapore General Hospital and cloud-based systems that host patient databases were not remedied, a high-level panel looking into SingHealth's cyber attack heard on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

Google workers worldwide walk out to protest against office harassment, inequality





Google Singapore's employees gather in a common area to attend the Google Walkout on Nov 1, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS/TWITTER/GOOGLEWALKOUT





Thousands of Google employees and contractors staged brief midday walk-outs on Thursday at offices across Asia, Europe and North America to protest sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace.

READ MORE HERE

Hangout with ST: The Lion Air crash, and remembering famous wuxia novelist Jin Yong





Hosts Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman will be talking about the Lion Air crash in Indonesia and the late wuxia novelist Jin Yong in this week's Hangout with ST. Clothes from H&M. ST PHOTO: GREGORY PHUA





Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is now at a new time slot of 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan's Tiger Sugar, popular for its brown sugar boba fresh milk, set for Nov 3 opening





The beverage is crafted from dark brown sugar syrup, fresh milk, cream mousse and dark brown sugar boba pearls of two sizes. ST PHOTO: TOH TING WEI





Craving something sweet, creamy and chewy, all at once? Popular Taichung brand Tiger Sugar will be roaring into town on Saturday, with doors to its Capitol Piazza outlet set to open at 11am.

READ MORE HERE