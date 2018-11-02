Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 2

US charges Jho Low, former Goldman bankers over 1MDB scandal
US officials unveiled criminal charges on Thursday against two former Goldman Sachs bankers and Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho over the scandal-plagued Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, raising fresh questions about corporate culture at the prestigious investment bank.
Singaporean dead in motorcycle crash in Selangor had just embarked on month-long trip with husband
She and her husband were going on a month-long trip on their superbike, and had planned to visit nursing homes and special needs schools in Malaysia and Thailand.
Look beyond education to give disadvantaged kids a leg-up
When Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah spoke last week about the need to uncover the underlying causes of children from disadvantaged homes lagging behind, I was reminded of two Primary 5 girls whom I gave free English tuition to a few years ago.
Singapore system has done better than other countries in improving social mobility: MSF paper
The Singapore system is not perfect in improving the lives of the low-income and vulnerable families, but it has performed better than most countries, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a first-of-its-kind report released on Thursday.
TV titans Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey go head to head on US campaign trail
Two former TV stars and political opposites – media mogul Oprah Winfrey and President Donald Trump - took to the US campaign trail on Thursday, five days before elections that will determine whether Trump’s Republicans retain control of Congress.
SAF officers set up bursary to help needy SMU students who do well in national service
Having seen national servicemen who serve with commitment despite facing financial hardships, Colonel (Retired) Kong Kam Yean, a recipient of a scholarship from the Singapore Management University (SMU), decided to pay it forward.
COI on SingHealth cyber attack: Weaknesses flagged in 2016 internal audit not remedied
Some "high-risk weaknesses" found during an internal audit in 2016 of the network link between Singapore General Hospital and cloud-based systems that host patient databases were not remedied, a high-level panel looking into SingHealth's cyber attack heard on Thursday.
Google workers worldwide walk out to protest against office harassment, inequality
Thousands of Google employees and contractors staged brief midday walk-outs on Thursday at offices across Asia, Europe and North America to protest sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace.
Hangout with ST: The Lion Air crash, and remembering famous wuxia novelist Jin Yong
Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is now at a new time slot of 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.
Taiwan's Tiger Sugar, popular for its brown sugar boba fresh milk, set for Nov 3 opening
Craving something sweet, creamy and chewy, all at once? Popular Taichung brand Tiger Sugar will be roaring into town on Saturday, with doors to its Capitol Piazza outlet set to open at 11am.