Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 16.

North Korea state media says Kim Jong Un inspects testing of tactical weapon: Yonhap



Kim Jong Un inspecting a construction site in an undated photo released on Oct 31, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



North Korea's Korea Central Broadcasting Station did not say exactly what kind of weapon Mr Kim inspected, but noted that the test was successful, Yonhap said.

READ MORE HERE

Nine more report falling ill after eating Spize Restaurant bento boxes



Spize co-founder Haresh Sabnani said the restaurant was taking all measures necessary to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority in investigations. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



As of 5pm on Thursday, nine people remained in hospital in stable condition, and 37 had been discharged.

READ MORE HERE

Asean has to work with the world as it is: PM Lee Hsien Loong



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Asean by itself was not big enough to be a bloc. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Noting that "it is a reality there are tensions between the powers", Mr Lee said he hoped that the regional grouping would not be put in a position where it would have to take sides.

READ MORE HERE

MRT checks: How far should security screenings go?



China's metro screenings - which replicate airport screenings - have become a bane of commuters. Photos of thousands of commuters being herded through what resembles sheep pens before entering a Beijing subway station (like the one above) give an idea of the daily ordeal. Metros in all major Chinese cities adopt the same approach. PHOTO: AFP



The MRT has started a trial where commuters walk through metal detectors and put their bags through X-ray scanners. Are such enhanced security measures on public transport systems necessary or effective?

READ MORE HERE

China offer unlikely to spur major trade war breakthrough, says senior US official



A staff member watches over a truck at a port in Qingdao, in east China's Shandong province. PHOTO: AFP



The offer should be viewed with scepticism, the official said, in part because China has previously made promises on economic and trade reforms that it had not fulfilled.

READ MORE HERE

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traces family links to Singapore at Fort Canning Park



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visiting the memorial plaque of his great-great-great-great-grandmother Esther Farquhar Bernard at Fort Canning Park on Nov 15, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Mr Trudeau visited Fort Canning Park and looked at a memorial plaque of his great-great-great-great-grandmother Esther Farquhar Bernard.

READ MORE HERE

Brexit deal: Who wants to be Britain's next prime minister?



(From left) Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt and Jacob Rees-Mogg. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE



British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to fight on to the next election in 2022, but if enough lawmakers demand her resignation she will face a confidence vote. Who are the likely contenders?

READ MORE HERE

Legal tussle between TWG Tea and founder over ownership of domain name



TWG Tea founder and former chief executive Manoj Murjani had registered the domain twgtea.com in August 2007 under his own name, before the TWG Tea Company was incorporated. PHOTO: TWG TEA



The company behind luxury tea brand TWG Tea has sued founder and former chief executive Manoj Murjani over the ownership of its Internet domain name on which the firm hosts its website, online store and e-mail servers.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Works: Where does all your rubbish go?



Singapore’s only landfill has a limited lifespan, though it is projected to last until at least 2035. ST PHOTO: MUHAMMAD AZIM AZMAN



Singapore generated 8,443 tonnes of solid waste every day last year. This is equivalent to the weight of about 5,600 cars.

READ MORE HERE

Actress-model wins The New Paper New Face on second try



Tess Smolens, 17, taking to the runway after being crowned the winner of The New Paper New Face 2018 yesterday. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Tess Smolens was 14 when she reached just the first round of New Face. With newfound experience and training in the United States the past three years, the 17-year-old returned to Singapore and took part in the competition again.

READ MORE HERE