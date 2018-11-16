Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 16.
North Korea state media says Kim Jong Un inspects testing of tactical weapon: Yonhap
North Korea's Korea Central Broadcasting Station did not say exactly what kind of weapon Mr Kim inspected, but noted that the test was successful, Yonhap said.
Nine more report falling ill after eating Spize Restaurant bento boxes
As of 5pm on Thursday, nine people remained in hospital in stable condition, and 37 had been discharged.
Asean has to work with the world as it is: PM Lee Hsien Loong
Noting that "it is a reality there are tensions between the powers", Mr Lee said he hoped that the regional grouping would not be put in a position where it would have to take sides.
MRT checks: How far should security screenings go?
The MRT has started a trial where commuters walk through metal detectors and put their bags through X-ray scanners. Are such enhanced security measures on public transport systems necessary or effective?
China offer unlikely to spur major trade war breakthrough, says senior US official
The offer should be viewed with scepticism, the official said, in part because China has previously made promises on economic and trade reforms that it had not fulfilled.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traces family links to Singapore at Fort Canning Park
Mr Trudeau visited Fort Canning Park and looked at a memorial plaque of his great-great-great-great-grandmother Esther Farquhar Bernard.
Brexit deal: Who wants to be Britain's next prime minister?
British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to fight on to the next election in 2022, but if enough lawmakers demand her resignation she will face a confidence vote. Who are the likely contenders?
Legal tussle between TWG Tea and founder over ownership of domain name
The company behind luxury tea brand TWG Tea has sued founder and former chief executive Manoj Murjani over the ownership of its Internet domain name on which the firm hosts its website, online store and e-mail servers.
Singapore Works: Where does all your rubbish go?
Singapore generated 8,443 tonnes of solid waste every day last year. This is equivalent to the weight of about 5,600 cars.
Actress-model wins The New Paper New Face on second try
Tess Smolens was 14 when she reached just the first round of New Face. With newfound experience and training in the United States the past three years, the 17-year-old returned to Singapore and took part in the competition again.