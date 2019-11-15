Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 15.
Hong Kong dismisses curfew rumours as Chinese President Xi Jinping stresses need to restore order
The government confirmed that the police force would get reinforcements from 100 members of the Correctional Service, who will be appointed as special constables.
Woman accused of murdering five-year-old son: 'How can I kill a child? Look at my small body'
The woman and her husband, both 27, are being tried for murder by common intention for inflicting severe scald injuries on the boy who succumbed to his injuries on Oct 23.
Student gunman kills two, wounds three others at California high school
The suspect was described by police as an Asian male and a student at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 65km north of Los Angeles.
$15.3b in special transfers to S'poreans: Estimates Committee urges funding sustainability and encouraging SMEs uptake of tech, R&D
The MPs tasked with examining government spending also called on the Government to ensure the sustainability of such transfers, to meet competing needs of Singaporeans across different generations.
Opposition unity in Singapore 'remains a real challenge': Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh
"The reality is that different parties and individuals have different philosophies, both ideologically and in terms of how we engage the issues of the day," he wrote in a Facebook post.
Hong Kong polarised but sympathy for protesters remains
A survey shows 52 per cent of respondents thought responsibility for the violence rested with the government, while 18 per cent blamed the police.
2 nurses at veterinary clinic suspended after video of their inappropriate behaviour with animals posted online
The clinic said it would contact the clients whose pets were in the video "to apologise and provide them with a full explanation".
Medan bomber's wife arrested, relatives detained
Police said the woman had interacted with a female terrorist imprisoned in Medan about plans to bomb the holiday island of Bali.
Doctor suspended one year for giving patients hundreds of sleeping pills
He had, among other things, given one patient 1,100 sleeping pills over 33 months - or more than one a day.
Driver who filmed PM Lee's son fined $900 and disqualified from driving for using phone on the road
The driver, who recorded four separate video clips while driving, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Road Traffic Act.