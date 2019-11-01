Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 1.
US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote
US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process targeting the US president.
Founders' Memorial designs shortlisted: Winning design must tell story that resonates with Singaporeans, say experts
The memorial will honour Singapore's pioneer leaders and chart the country's key milestones and stories from post-World War II to the first few decades of independence.
JB-S'pore RTS rail project: KL says an LRT system would help reduce costs of rail link
Malaysia is proposing that a Light Rail Transit system be used for a 4km cross-border rail project between Johor Baru and Singapore, said Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.
Malaysia will ask US to hand over US$1 billion recovered from Jho Low, says Mahathir
"The assets were bought with Malaysian money. We have proof that this is Malaysia's money. We will now make a claim to the American government," PM Mahathir Mohamad told reporters.
Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong protesters defy face mask ban in Halloween march
Pro-democracy activists turned out for a Halloween-themed march, wearing face masks of political leaders in defiance of a ban on face masks in the city.
Co-owner of flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
After buying a $237,000 five-room flat in 1997 with a man who was not related to her, Madam Tan Chor Hong was the only one making the mortgage payments for the past two decades.
Snake not seen in 172 years found in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Dr John van Wyhe, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore, found the lined blind snake dead on a bike trail of the nature reserve on Sept 16.
AGC appeals against 'excessive' sentences meted out to Android box retailer and its director
On Wednesday, Synnex Trading was ordered to pay a fine of $160,800, and its director Jia Xiaofeng was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail and fined $5,400.
3 teenagers arrested for posting Instagram video of a fake chopper attack
The police said the teenagers - aged between 17 and 19 - had uploaded the clip to Instagram and tagged the police for fun.
Bid to save old CDC in Moulmein from wrecking ball
Infectious diseases specialist Hsu Li Yang and historian Loh Kah Seng hope to retain key historical buildings at the Moulmein site where public health crises were fought.