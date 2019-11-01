Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Nov 1.

US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote



Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the US House of Representatives vote. PHOTO: REUTERS



US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process targeting the US president.

READ MORE HERE

Founders' Memorial designs shortlisted: Winning design must tell story that resonates with Singaporeans, say experts



Models of five shortlisted designs by (clockwise from top left) Kengo Kuma & Associates + K2LD Architects; Cox Architecture + architects61; DP Architects; Johnson Pilton Walker + RDC Architects; 8DGE + RSP Architects, for The Founders’ Memorial, seen during a media preview. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The memorial will honour Singapore's pioneer leaders and chart the country's key milestones and stories from post-World War II to the first few decades of independence.

READ MORE HERE

JB-S'pore RTS rail project: KL says an LRT system would help reduce costs of rail link



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (centre) holding a press conference at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Baru yesterday with (from left) Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Johor Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Johor State Secretary Azmi Rohani. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Malaysia is proposing that a Light Rail Transit system be used for a 4km cross-border rail project between Johor Baru and Singapore, said Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia will ask US to hand over US$1 billion recovered from Jho Low, says Mahathir



Jho Low agreed to give up a private jet, high-end real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and London, and other assets totalling US$700 million, said the US Justice Department. PHOTO: NST /NSTP



"The assets were bought with Malaysian money. We have proof that this is Malaysia's money. We will now make a claim to the American government," PM Mahathir Mohamad told reporters.

READ MORE HERE

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong protesters defy face mask ban in Halloween march



An anti-government protester wearing a mask shouts to the police during Halloween in Hong Kong, on Oct 31, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Pro-democracy activists turned out for a Halloween-themed march, wearing face masks of political leaders in defiance of a ban on face masks in the city.

READ MORE HERE

Co-owner of flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%



HDB flats located near Woodlands Avenue 6. PHOTO: ST FILE



After buying a $237,000 five-room flat in 1997 with a man who was not related to her, Madam Tan Chor Hong was the only one making the mortgage payments for the past two decades.

READ MORE HERE

Snake not seen in 172 years found in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve



The lined blind snake was found dead on a bike trail of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve on Sept 16, 2019. PHOTO: JOHN VAN WYHE



Dr John van Wyhe, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore, found the lined blind snake dead on a bike trail of the nature reserve on Sept 16.

READ MORE HERE

AGC appeals against 'excessive' sentences meted out to Android box retailer and its director



Synnex Trading was ordered to pay a fine of $160,800, and its director Jia Xiaofeng was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail and fined $5,400. PHOTO: ST FILE



On Wednesday, Synnex Trading was ordered to pay a fine of $160,800, and its director Jia Xiaofeng was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail and fined $5,400.

READ MORE HERE

3 teenagers arrested for posting Instagram video of a fake chopper attack



A posed picture of a person holding a chopper. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The police said the teenagers - aged between 17 and 19 - had uploaded the clip to Instagram and tagged the police for fun.

READ MORE HERE

Bid to save old CDC in Moulmein from wrecking ball



An aerial view of the sprawling compound of the Communicable Disease Centre, which is dotted with long, standalone, one-storey pavilion buildings that were spread out to control the spread of infectious diseases. The site has been earmarked by the URA for residential development. PHOTO: ST FILE



Infectious diseases specialist Hsu Li Yang and historian Loh Kah Seng hope to retain key historical buildings at the Moulmein site where public health crises were fought.

READ MORE HERE