Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 4

NSF death after heatstroke: External panel of doctors to review SAF's strategy for heat injuries



There have been no recorded deaths from heatstrokes among soldiers in the past nine years due to a number of measures that have been put in place. PHOTO: ST FILE



This is a separate track from the Committee of Inquiry and police investigations into the death of Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan, who was warded for heatstroke.

VIDEO: Choice of Trump-Kim summit venue hinges on security and symbolism



(Clockwise from top left) Singapore, Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar and Geneva are all possibilities for a historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, REUTERS



Diplomats and analysts say both sides must see political advantage in the venue - or at least ensure that it does not give the other any significant political advantage.

VIDEO: Political rivals Najib, Mahathir venture into each other's turf



Datuk Seri Najib at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new station for the Fire and Rescue Department in Raub constituency, in Pahang state on May 3, 2018.PHOTO: BERNAMA



The Malaysian PM launched a university campus in his home state Pahang, while the opposition leader returned to Putrajaya, the two-decade-old administrative capital that was his brainchild.

More spats between MCSTs and owners, collective sale cases



One Tree Hill Gardens was among the collective sale cases handled last year. It was eventually sold for $65 million.PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK



Nearly half of the overall total filed with the Strata Titles Boards last year involved management corporations of strata-titled developments (MCSTs) and unit owners or collective sale cases.

Privacy watchdog fines three insurers, highlights serious lapses in new advisory



Aviva, NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative and AIG Asia Pacific Insurance have been fined $30,000, $10,000 and $9,000 respectively by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).PHOTOS: REUTERS, FACEBOOK/INCOME, FACEBOOK/AIG



Aviva, NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative and AIG Asia Pacific Insurance were fined this year for inadvertently disclosing policyholders' insurance documents to the wrong people.

Government survey shows majority polled support new expanded laws for police to tackle terror attacks



Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said the survey conducted by government feedback unit Reach showed 82 per cent of the 1,038 people polled supported the Act.ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Despite online sentiment that appeared to oppose the passing of the Public Order and Safety (Special Powers) Bill, a recent survey showed a different picture.

Seeking sparkle in their smile: Teeth-whitening procedures gain popularity



Carbamide peroxide and hydrogen peroxide are the whitening agents used in teeth-whitening procedures and products.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



The trend is fuelled by the proliferation of success stories on social media and the growing perception that being properly groomed means having white teeth.

VIDEO: Donald Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after US$130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels



US President Donald Trump said his lawyer, Mr Michael Cohen, did not use presidential campaign funds to pay porn star Stormy Daniels.PHOTO: AFP



The US President stressed that no campaign money was used to reimburse Michael Cohen to stop what he called “false and extortionist accusations” about a decade-old affair.

VIDEO: Oscars academy expels actor Bill Cosby, director Roman Polanski



Cosby (left) and Polanski have been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.PHOTO: AFP



Television star Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault, while France-based Polanski is wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

VIDEO: Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords



Twitter has more than 330 million users.PHOTO: AFP



While there was no indication they were stolen or misused, Twitter urged its more than 330 million users to consider changing passwords "out of an abundance of caution."

