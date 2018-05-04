Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Friday, May 4.
NSF death after heatstroke: External panel of doctors to review SAF's strategy for heat injuries
This is a separate track from the Committee of Inquiry and police investigations into the death of Corporal First Class Dave Lee Han Xuan, who was warded for heatstroke.
VIDEO: Choice of Trump-Kim summit venue hinges on security and symbolism
Diplomats and analysts say both sides must see political advantage in the venue - or at least ensure that it does not give the other any significant political advantage.
VIDEO: Political rivals Najib, Mahathir venture into each other's turf
The Malaysian PM launched a university campus in his home state Pahang, while the opposition leader returned to Putrajaya, the two-decade-old administrative capital that was his brainchild.
More spats between MCSTs and owners, collective sale cases
Nearly half of the overall total filed with the Strata Titles Boards last year involved management corporations of strata-titled developments (MCSTs) and unit owners or collective sale cases.
Privacy watchdog fines three insurers, highlights serious lapses in new advisory
Aviva, NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative and AIG Asia Pacific Insurance were fined this year for inadvertently disclosing policyholders' insurance documents to the wrong people.
Government survey shows majority polled support new expanded laws for police to tackle terror attacks
Despite online sentiment that appeared to oppose the passing of the Public Order and Safety (Special Powers) Bill, a recent survey showed a different picture.
Seeking sparkle in their smile: Teeth-whitening procedures gain popularity
The trend is fuelled by the proliferation of success stories on social media and the growing perception that being properly groomed means having white teeth.
VIDEO: Donald Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after US$130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels
The US President stressed that no campaign money was used to reimburse Michael Cohen to stop what he called “false and extortionist accusations” about a decade-old affair.
VIDEO: Oscars academy expels actor Bill Cosby, director Roman Polanski
Television star Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault, while France-based Polanski is wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
VIDEO: Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords
While there was no indication they were stolen or misused, Twitter urged its more than 330 million users to consider changing passwords "out of an abundance of caution."