Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 31

Shangri-La Dialogue: Sino-US ties set to take centrestage
Observers are hoping for more clarity on the trajectory of US-China ties, with defence leaders from both countries slated to speak at the security summit.
Singapore's bicentennial showcase opens at Fort Canning Park; book and website launched
The showcase features a cinematic journey telling Singapore's history from the 500 years before 1819.
Wine service The French Cellar closes, leaving customers who paid thousands high and dry
Case has received five complaints from subscribers against The French Cellar in the past week.
India's Modi begins second term as PM, Cabinet ministers sworn in
Among those making their debut in the Cabinet are Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closest aide and an astute political strategist.
Historic overland journey by car from London to Singapore to be recreated after 64 years
About six decades ago, six Oxford and Cambridge university students drove slightly more than 16,000km from London to Singapore in six months.
Speaking Of Asia: Polls over, Modi gets ready to meet Xi Jinping
The dynamics between the two leaders have changed as a strengthened Indian prime minister heads into his next meeting with China's president under the gun from the US, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Braddell View owners hoping for second bid at selling en bloc
Maintenance costs for the ageing estate will likely go up if it does not sell soon, homeowners said.
New push to boost business at wet market in Jurong
Massage services and a shuttle bus service extension are among the efforts to revitalise the two-year-old Jurong West Hawker Centre.
Hangout with ST: How to prevent burnout, and Maybe Asia's dates for hire
This week's episode discusses dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia and how workplace culture contributes to burnout.
Second A&W outlet to open in Ang Mo Kio
The outlet at AMK Hub will have more seats than the flagship restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport. A third store is also in the works.