Top stories from The Straits Times on Friday, May 31

Shangri-La Dialogue: Sino-US ties set to take centrestage



Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe calls on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on May 30, 2019. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Observers are hoping for more clarity on the trajectory of US-China ties, with defence leaders from both countries slated to speak at the security summit.

Singapore's bicentennial showcase opens at Fort Canning Park; book and website launched



From Singapore to Singaporean: The Bicentennial Experience comprises eight pavilions and installations with interactive elements, where visitors can take in reflections of Singapore’s journey from past to present. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The showcase features a cinematic journey telling Singapore's history from the 500 years before 1819.

Wine service The French Cellar closes, leaving customers who paid thousands high and dry



Subscribers to The French Cellar would receive two different wines every month along with wine-tasting notes, with monthly subscription fees for 12-month plans ranging from $88 to more than $200. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/THE FRENCH CELLAR ASIA



Case has received five complaints from subscribers against The French Cellar in the past week.

India's Modi begins second term as PM, Cabinet ministers sworn in



More than 8,000 guests attended the swearing-in ceremony held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan (presidential house) in New Delhi yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS



Among those making their debut in the Cabinet are Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closest aide and an astute political strategist.

Historic overland journey by car from London to Singapore to be recreated after 64 years



Mr Tim Slessor with Oxford, the Land Rover Series I that he drove from London to Singapore between 1955 and 1956 and which he will be driving again from Singapore to London. PHOTO: JAGUAR LAND ROVER



About six decades ago, six Oxford and Cambridge university students drove slightly more than 16,000km from London to Singapore in six months.

Speaking Of Asia: Polls over, Modi gets ready to meet Xi Jinping



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The dynamics between the two leaders have changed as a strengthened Indian prime minister heads into his next meeting with China's president under the gun from the US, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Braddell View owners hoping for second bid at selling en bloc



The size of Singapore's largest private residential site - 1.14 million sq ft - has been cited as a deterrent for developers, along with cooling measures put in place last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Maintenance costs for the ageing estate will likely go up if it does not sell soon, homeowners said.

New push to boost business at wet market in Jurong



The sign on the facade of Jurong West Hawker Centre will be changed to read Jurong West Hawker Centre and Market to increase awareness of the existence of the wet market, and new signage will also help to direct visitors to the market. ST PHOTO: ZHANG XUAN



Massage services and a shuttle bus service extension are among the efforts to revitalise the two-year-old Jurong West Hawker Centre.

Hangout with ST: How to prevent burnout, and Maybe Asia's dates for hire



Multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman, wearing clothes by In Good Company. PHOTO: SAMUEL RUBY RIANTO



This week's episode discusses dates-for-hire company Maybe Asia and how workplace culture contributes to burnout.

Second A&W outlet to open in Ang Mo Kio



An artist's impression of the restaurant at AMK Hub, which will feature more flexible seating arrangements to cater to large groups. PHOTO: A&W RESTAURANTS



The outlet at AMK Hub will have more seats than the flagship restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport. A third store is also in the works.

